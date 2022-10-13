Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Monday Forecast
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC 7News Live at Five 5 - 5: 30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 10:30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert...
KPLC TV
Construction to begin on canopy at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Regional Airport is advising visitors that parking may take a little longer as the airport begins construction on the new departure and arrival canopies. Access to the terminal and parking lot will remain open, however, certain travel lanes may be blocked at times...
KPLC TV
Boil advisory issued for Hathaway area and parts of Jennings
Hathaway, LA (KPLC) - All customers being serviced by Jeff Davis Water District 4 are currently under a boil advisory, according to authorities. This includes the Hathaway area and portions of Jennings that are serviced by the water district.
KPLC TV
Residents concerned about CAER emergency sirens being out of commission
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many residents in Calcasieu Parish expect to hear a siren outside if there’s a need for a shelter in place due to a chemical incident. There were no CAER (Community Awareness and Emergency Response) sirens Saturday when there was a fire at Sasol. Some residents want to know why.
KPLC TV
Victim of fatal 1st Ave. hit-and-run identified
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Police have identified the man found dead on First Avenue Sunday morning. Christopher Anthony Syas, 33, is believed to be the victim of a fatal hit-and-run, Lake Charles police said. KPLC is working to get in contact with the victim’s family. More information will...
KPLC TV
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning. The body is believed to be a hit-and-run fatality, LCPD said. An area near the 1100 block of 1st Avenue is taped off and evidence markers can be seen on the ground as police conduct their investigation.
KPLC TV
State police identify man shot by LCPD on 7th St.
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - State police have released the name of the man who Lake Charles police shot and later found dead inside a Seventh Street home Thursday. The man was identified as Christopher L. Ardoin, 31. The residents of the home, who were also found dead, were identified...
KPLC TV
Out of The Darkness annual suicide walk
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The stigma around seeking mental health services remains an issue especially when it comes to suicide. The Out of the Darkness Louisiana chapter is looking to erase that stigma with their annual walk. Hundreds came out to show their support in the fight against suicide.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 16, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 16, 2022. Michael David Welch, 39, Westlake: Sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia. Sarah Elizabeth White, 36,...
KPLC TV
Stars and Stripes Classic Car Show returns to Sulphur
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur will be holding its 12th annual Stars and Stripes in the Park Classic Car Show on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. The show will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Heritage Square at 1211 Ruth St. in Sulphur. The free event...
KPLC TV
Health Headlines: ‘Whole blood’ helping trauma patients
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s estimated that more than 37 million people will be rushed to the ER this year suffering from trauma. The most common injuries are falls followed by car accidents, and then violence-related injuries like gunshot wounds and stabbings. Now, a unique procedure developed on the battlefields of Iraq is helping doctors save lives in the ER.
KPLC TV
Authorities searching for driver involved in a hit-and-run
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in investigating a hit-and-run at a nightclub Common Street in Lake Charles. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says the incident, which was recorded on surveillance video happened around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11.
KPLC TV
Living History Cemetery Tour returns in November
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This fall, locals can take guided walking tours through Lake Charles’s history and visit historic spots. The Arts Council of Southwest Louisiana is bringing back the Living History Cemetery Tour on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, from 1 to 5 p.m. Guests will be guided...
KPLC TV
Sulphur library to host author Jason P. Reed
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A local author from Eunice will be sharing selections from his published and unpublished work following a Q&A session at the Sulphur Regional Library this week. Reed’s first two books, “Tattoos and Tans” and “All Saint’s Day of the Dead” are both set in modern-day Acadiana....
KPLC TV
Starks woman accused of starting wildfire
Starks, LA (KPLC) - A Starks woman has been arrested after being accused of setting several fires along Jim Drake Rd., according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF). Tabitha Verdine, 39, was arrested on Oct. 11, 2022, after investigators with the LDAF determined that she had set...
KPLC TV
Independent pharmacies say they’re not affected by Adderall shortage
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Food and Drug Administration recently announced a shortage on prescription medication Adderall, used for the treatment of ADHD and narcolepsy. Large pharmacy chains like CVS and Walgreens are reportedly feeling the hit, as the FDA said companies are experiencing manufacturing delays with both name brand and generic pills.
KPLC TV
Funeral and visitation announced for former Westlake mayor Dan Cupit
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Former Westlake Mayor Dan Cupit will be laid to rest on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. Cupit passed away last Thursday at the age of 82. His time in office ranged from four terms as Westlake City Councilman to serving as mayor from 2007 until 2014. The former mayor also had a long and distinguished career in the military beginning in 1967 and ending with his retirement in 1992.
Comments / 0