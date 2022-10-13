Read full article on original website
Related
10 Cities Where Homes Sales Are Most Likely to Collapse
More and more potential homebuyers are backing out of purchases, especially in some of the pandemic’s hottest housing markets. A little more than 15% of pending home sales (or 64,000 total purchases) fell out of contract in August, according to a new analysis from the real estate brokerage Redfin. In July, 15.5% of pending sales fell out of contact. That was the highest level since 2017, with the exception of two months at the very beginning of the pandemic.
Home prices are falling fastest in these 10 U.S. cities
Home prices in various parts of the U.S. are tumbling as mortgage rates shoot up to their highest level in years. The drop has been especially steep in once red-hot markets like Austin, Texas. Residential real estate prices in the city, long known for its swinging music scene, progressive politics...
To Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy This Food
After a 10-year period when inflation in America ran about 2% year over previous year, the cost of living in America has surged over 8% so far in 2022, based on the BLS’s Consumer Price Index. A few items have price jumps so high that they have helped pull overall prices up. Among foods, eggs […]
Tech CEO calls overemployment trend a 'new form of theft and deception' after firing two engineers secretly working multiple full-time jobs at once
"This isn't some fun new social trend," Canopy CEO Davis Bell wrote in a viral Linkedin post about the incidents.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The most popular jacket on Amazon is massively marked down for Black Friday Early Access
The most popular jacket on Amazon is massively marked down for Black Friday Early Access.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years
The Nasdaq has given back a third of its previous 10-year return this year. Investors can buy quality stocks at attractive valuations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Walmart Makes a Huge Grocery Move, Amazon Drops Key Technology
Amazon (AMZN) has set the standard for delivery and fulfillment. Before the online leader declared that free, two-day shipping would be the minimum, there was no real set policy for delivery. Basically, if companies even had a website, they charged customers for shipping and items arrived whenever they arrived. That...
Where home prices in your local housing market are headed in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised forecast
Of course, just weeks later, the Pandemic Housing Boom began to fizzle out. Each forecast since, Zillow slashed its 12-month home price outlook. In April, Zillow revised it down to 14.9%. In May, it was revised down to 11.6%. In July, it was revised down to 7.8%. In August, it was revised down to 2.4%. In September, it was revised down to 1.2%.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Prime Day ends in a few hours—here are 200+ last-minute deals
Amazon's October Prime Day sale ends tonight. Shop last-minute deals on Apple, Ninja, LG and more before Black Friday.
CNET
Grocery Shortages: Butter Is Harder to Find, But That's Not All
Several grocery store staples are experiencing shortages this year, including tomatoes, tampons and even Halloween candy. And now you can add butter to the list of harder-to-find items as the holidays approach. Much of this scarcity is a result of pandemic-related supply chain issues and the ongoing war in Ukraine....
Thrillist
Everybody Wants to Move to NYC, but New Yorkers Are Thinking About Miami
While everybody is dreaming of moving to the Big Apple, New Yorkers are already thinking about Florida. According to a recent study by American Home Shield, a Memphis-based home warranty company, NYC is the most desirable location to move to from other American cities. An analysis of search engine data found that residents of 52 out of 100 largest cities in the US are looking for information online about moving to the Big Apple more than any other city. Outsiders are most attracted to NYC's well-known hustle and bustle.
Thrillist
This City in New Jersey Has the Fastest-Rising Rent in the NYC Area
When it comes to rising rents, New Jersey has NYC beat. As The Real Deal reports, Jersey City saw the steepest rent increases on one-bedroom apartments in the last year, according to data from the rental listing website Zumper. The city experienced an annual increase of nearly 50%. This is just a touch higher than its fellow Hudson County municipality West New York, which saw a 47% increase. Both cities experienced a 6% price growth last month alone.
Amazon Sends New Warnings About the Economy
Amazon (AMZN) is determined to be well prepared to weather the sharp economic downturn on the horizon without a big scratch. The e-commerce giant, which is one of the barometers of the health of the economy since it serves both households and businesses, seems to be putting its house in order in anticipation of the coming rainy days.
Motley Fool
2 Top Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low to Buy Now and Hold Forever
E-commerce software platform Shopify continued to gain market share in U.S. retail through the first half of 2022. Cloud service provider DigitalOcean offers a simple interface, a sizable learning community, and round-the-clock customer support. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
CNBC
Amazon shoppers shrug off second Prime Day sale
Amazon's 48-hour "Prime Early Access Sale" ran through Wednesday. Data from third-party analysts shows the discount event failed to attract as many shoppers as Amazon's Prime Day in July. But one analyst suggested it accomplished what Amazon set out to do, which is reduce a glut of product in its...
Is This Controversial Ethereum-Killer Finally a Buy?
On the surface, Tron looks like a worthy Ethereum challenger. But investors should take a closer look under the hood.
Thrillist
From Pandemic Pet to Travel Buddy: How Hotels Are Wooing Furry Friends
Check into Culver City’s Shay Hotel as a four-legged companion, and you may as well be one of the Hollywood celebrities that frequent the area. You’re draped in an eye-catching bandanna and presented with a welcome Puptini, bone broth—kettle-cooked, of course, stocked with superfoods like turmeric and apple cider vinegar, and served up in a plastic cocktail flute just big enough to stick your snout in. Pupparazi snap your photo in front of a step and repeat before you head to your room where a dog bowl and fluffy dog bed await, all the better for stretching out and gnawing on wild-caught salmon treats created by local vendor and rescue animal advocate, Kono’s Kitchen.
CNBC
The female venture capitalist creating billions in a new world of work beyond the office
Female venture capitalist Brianne Kimmel's Worklife Ventures has invested in 50 portfolio holdings since 2019, some which have surpassed $1 billion in value. She previously ran a startup initiative for business software company Zendesk and her VC is backed by Marc Andreessen and Zoom Video Communications CEO Eric Yuan. She...
Motley Fool
Roku-Wyze Partnership: What Investors Need to Know
The company's partnership with Wyze comes as the smart home market grows. Wyze has come under criticism for perceived lax security. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Building your brand: how to create effective newsletters
With people spending no more than eight seconds reading an average email, how can companies use them to boost their customer base? The founder of a science subscription box for kids reveals how she grew her digital community
Comments / 0