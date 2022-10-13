ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Cities Where Homes Sales Are Most Likely to Collapse

More and more potential homebuyers are backing out of purchases, especially in some of the pandemic’s hottest housing markets. A little more than 15% of pending home sales (or 64,000 total purchases) fell out of contract in August, according to a new analysis from the real estate brokerage Redfin. In July, 15.5% of pending sales fell out of contact. That was the highest level since 2017, with the exception of two months at the very beginning of the pandemic.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS News

Home prices are falling fastest in these 10 U.S. cities

Home prices in various parts of the U.S. are tumbling as mortgage rates shoot up to their highest level in years. The drop has been especially steep in once red-hot markets like Austin, Texas. Residential real estate prices in the city, long known for its swinging music scene, progressive politics...
AUSTIN, TX
24/7 Wall St.

To Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy This Food

After a 10-year period when inflation in America ran about 2% year over previous year, the cost of living in America has surged over 8% so far in 2022, based on the BLS’s Consumer Price Index. A few items have price jumps so high that they have helped pull overall prices up. Among foods, eggs […]
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

The Nasdaq has given back a third of its previous 10-year return this year. Investors can buy quality stocks at attractive valuations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Walmart Makes a Huge Grocery Move, Amazon Drops Key Technology

Amazon (AMZN) has set the standard for delivery and fulfillment. Before the online leader declared that free, two-day shipping would be the minimum, there was no real set policy for delivery. Basically, if companies even had a website, they charged customers for shipping and items arrived whenever they arrived. That...
ECONOMY
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
CNET

Grocery Shortages: Butter Is Harder to Find, But That's Not All

Several grocery store staples are experiencing shortages this year, including tomatoes, tampons and even Halloween candy. And now you can add butter to the list of harder-to-find items as the holidays approach. Much of this scarcity is a result of pandemic-related supply chain issues and the ongoing war in Ukraine....
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Thrillist

Everybody Wants to Move to NYC, but New Yorkers Are Thinking About Miami

While everybody is dreaming of moving to the Big Apple, New Yorkers are already thinking about Florida. According to a recent study by American Home Shield, a Memphis-based home warranty company, NYC is the most desirable location to move to from other American cities. An analysis of search engine data found that residents of 52 out of 100 largest cities in the US are looking for information online about moving to the Big Apple more than any other city. Outsiders are most attracted to NYC's well-known hustle and bustle.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

This City in New Jersey Has the Fastest-Rising Rent in the NYC Area

When it comes to rising rents, New Jersey has NYC beat. As The Real Deal reports, Jersey City saw the steepest rent increases on one-bedroom apartments in the last year, according to data from the rental listing website Zumper. The city experienced an annual increase of nearly 50%. This is just a touch higher than its fellow Hudson County municipality West New York, which saw a 47% increase. Both cities experienced a 6% price growth last month alone.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Amazon Sends New Warnings About the Economy

Amazon (AMZN) is determined to be well prepared to weather the sharp economic downturn on the horizon without a big scratch. The e-commerce giant, which is one of the barometers of the health of the economy since it serves both households and businesses, seems to be putting its house in order in anticipation of the coming rainy days.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

2 Top Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low to Buy Now and Hold Forever

E-commerce software platform Shopify continued to gain market share in U.S. retail through the first half of 2022. Cloud service provider DigitalOcean offers a simple interface, a sizable learning community, and round-the-clock customer support. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
CNBC

Amazon shoppers shrug off second Prime Day sale

Amazon's 48-hour "Prime Early Access Sale" ran through Wednesday. Data from third-party analysts shows the discount event failed to attract as many shoppers as Amazon's Prime Day in July. But one analyst suggested it accomplished what Amazon set out to do, which is reduce a glut of product in its...
SHOPPING
Thrillist

From Pandemic Pet to Travel Buddy: How Hotels Are Wooing Furry Friends

Check into Culver City’s Shay Hotel as a four-legged companion, and you may as well be one of the Hollywood celebrities that frequent the area. You’re draped in an eye-catching bandanna and presented with a welcome Puptini, bone broth—kettle-cooked, of course, stocked with superfoods like turmeric and apple cider vinegar, and served up in a plastic cocktail flute just big enough to stick your snout in. Pupparazi snap your photo in front of a step and repeat before you head to your room where a dog bowl and fluffy dog bed await, all the better for stretching out and gnawing on wild-caught salmon treats created by local vendor and rescue animal advocate, Kono’s Kitchen.
CULVER CITY, CA
Motley Fool

Roku-Wyze Partnership: What Investors Need to Know

The company's partnership with Wyze comes as the smart home market grows. Wyze has come under criticism for perceived lax security. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS

