Check into Culver City’s Shay Hotel as a four-legged companion, and you may as well be one of the Hollywood celebrities that frequent the area. You’re draped in an eye-catching bandanna and presented with a welcome Puptini, bone broth—kettle-cooked, of course, stocked with superfoods like turmeric and apple cider vinegar, and served up in a plastic cocktail flute just big enough to stick your snout in. Pupparazi snap your photo in front of a step and repeat before you head to your room where a dog bowl and fluffy dog bed await, all the better for stretching out and gnawing on wild-caught salmon treats created by local vendor and rescue animal advocate, Kono’s Kitchen.

CULVER CITY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO