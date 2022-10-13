ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose hit-and-run collision leaves elderly pedestrian critically injured

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=426w9m_0iY1Q7CV00

PIX Now 07:34

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating a hit-and-run collision Thursday afternoon that left an elderly pedestrian with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

According to the San Jose Police Department's public information officer Twitter account, the collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the area of Monterey Road and Montecito Vista Drive not far from Elaine Richardson Park.

The vehicle fled the scene after the collision.

Police said the injured pedestrian was an "elderly male." Authorities have not provided a description of the suspect vehicle being sought yet. There are street closures in the area impacting traffic.

The public is asked to remain clear of the area for the time being as the investigation continues.

There was also a second accident a short distance away on the 2100 block of Monterey Road involving a vehicle and a bicyclist about 20 minutes later. After initially reporting that the bicyclist was seriously injured, San Jose police clarified that the individual sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

In that incident, the driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with police.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Pedestrian killed while crossing Highway 280 in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- A person was struck and killed Friday night as they were apparently trying to cross Interstate Highway 280 in San Jose on foot. At about 10:20 p.m., the California Highway Patrol received a call about a pedestrian laying face down on the shoulder of I-280 just north of Wolfe Road. The person was killed when they were hit by a southbound 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe and then a Toyota Corolla as they were running from the shoulder into the number four lane, according to the CHP. Both drivers, neither of whom was impaired, stopped at the scene and cooperated with investigating officers. A third driver later reported having hit the pedestrian as the body lay in the roadway, the CHP said. After the collision, three lanes of I-280 and the Wolfe Road off-ramp were closed until just after 1 a.m. The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of their next of kin.    
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Young girl struck by vehicle crossing Alcosta Boulevard in San Ramon

SAN RAMON -- A young girl was in critical but stable condition early Monday after she was struck crossing Alcosta Boulevard in San Ramon.According to San Ramon Police Lt. Denton Carlson, the incident took place on Sunday evening. Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian-vehicle collision at Alcosta Boulevard and Broadmoor Drive. The ensuing investigation has revealed that a young girl was crossing in a crosswalk at the time of the collision. She was treated at the scene for serious injuries and taken by San Ramon fire department medics to Children's Hospital in Oakland. The driver remained at the scene, cooperated with police and has not been arrested.Neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to be involved, but the investigation remains open.
SAN RAMON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police investigate shooting in San Francisco's Fillmore that injured 2

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are searching for a suspect or suspects in a Fillmore District shooting Sunday night that left two male victims injured, including on critically. According to police, officers from the Northern Station responded to a report of a shooting  shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday night on 600 block of Larch Way. Arriving units found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds.  Officers provided medical aid to the victims and called an ambulance to transport both victims to an area hospital, police said. One victim suffered life-threatening injuries, while the second victim had non-life threatening injuries. Witnesses...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Driver suffers medical emergency before fatally crashing on Highway 280 in SF

SAN FRANCISCO -- A man who apparently suffered a medical emergency died Monday morning after crashing his car on Interstate Highway 280 in San Francisco, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported about 7:15 a.m. on southbound I-280, just north of Monterey Boulevard. The man was driving a blue Chevy Impala that hit the center median of the freeway. When officers and emergency responders arrived, the man was unresponsive and they attempted to revive him. He was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital , where he was pronounced dead, the CHP said. The man was about 43 years old and a resident of San Francisco, authorities said. His name was not released. No other injuries were reported in the crash. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police chase ends in deadly crash

OAKLAND, Calif. - A police chase involving an alleged hit-and-run driver in Oakland on Monday ended in the death of an innocent motorist, authorities said. According to Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong, officers were in pursuit of 23-year-old Jonathan Hernandez, who is suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run crash on Friday.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

SFPD investigating double shooting that took place Sunday night

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a double shooting that took place Sunday night, leaving two people injured, according to SFPD. Officers assigned to the department’s Northern Station responded just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday on a report of a shooting in the 600 block of Larch Way. Two male […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police, SWAT team arrest 17-year-old suspected in shooting near Walnut Creek high school

CONCORD (CBS SF) -- Police, along with a SWAT team have arrested a 17-year-old suspected in a shooting near Northgate High School Saturday, in Walnut Creek. Detectives served an arrest warrant at the suspect's home in Concord, on Sunday, and took the teen into custody.The juvenile suspect's name will not be released.The shooting happened Saturday night. Police received multiple 911 calls at 11:20 p.m. regarding shots fired in the 2700 block of Hutchinson Ct. The victim was treated for non-life threatening gunshot injuries at John Muir Hospital.Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Gerstner at gerstner@walnutcreekpd.com.  
WALNUT CREEK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Early-morning shooting in West Oakland injures 1

OAKLAND -- A person was in stable condition following a shooting early Monday morning in West Oakland, police said. The city's gunshot detection system alerted police to the shooting just after midnight in the 2100 block of Union Street, one block from West Grand Avenue. Officers responded to the location, and while they were there, another shooting was detected two blocks away in the 1900 block of Union Street. That's where officers located the victim, according to police. The person was taken to a hospital where they were in stable condition, police said. Anyone who can help with the investigation into the shooting is asked to call the police department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Car drives through Bay Area school, shoots pellets into classroom

Police in San Jose say staff and students at Willow Glen Middle and High Schools are safe following an incident this morning. According to police, a Gray Mercedes SUV drove onto campus while firing soft pellets into a classroom. Police say no one was injured, and no damage was done...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Walnut Creek police make arrest in crash that killed salon owner

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Walnut Creek police said they arrested the driver responsible for killing a local business owner. Arck Marquez Ramirez, 29, of Brentwood, was taken into custody Friday for the hit-and-run collision that killed Chung Thuy "Tammy" Le on Oct. 1. Police said tips from witnesses and images from surveillance cameras helped them to identify and arrest Ramirez.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
SFist

At Least Two People Shot In San Francisco's Fillmore District

A shooting Sunday night left at least two people injured on a street near Jefferson Square Park, after a barrage of gunfire was heard throughout the Fillmore neighborhood. About 15 to 20 shots rang out just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday from what sounded like a semi-automatic or automatic weapon, in the Fillmore District — and on the same one-block street where a fatal shooting occurred in early September.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Shooting suspect at large in Walnut Creek; 1 person hospitalized

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are investigating a shooting Saturday night that left one person injured, the Walnut Creek Police Department announced in a Facebook post. The incident happened around 11:20 p.m. on the 2700 block of Hutchinson Court where police say shots were fired in the area. Police are calling this incident an […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

Woman’s body found burning on trail in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A woman’s body was found ablaze on a foot trail in Antioch, according to a press release from Antioch Police Department. Around 5:36 a.m. on Monday a resident called into the Antioch Dispatch Center and reported a small fire on the paved trail located north of Lopez Drive. The Contra Costa […]
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Gunman at large following Walnut Creek Saturday night shooting

WALNUT CREEK -- Walnut Creek police are looking for the suspect responsible for a Saturday-night shooting that left one person in John Muir Hospital with non-threatening gunshot injuries.Police received multiple 911 calls at 11:20 p.m. regarding shots fired in the 2700 block of Hutchinson Ct. Police contacted the victim at the hospital, where they were already seeking treatment, according to the Walnut Creek police department's Facebook page.Police say it's still an active investigation so only limited information can be released at this time but investigators believe it was an isolated incident between the involved parties.Anyone with information about regarding this incident can call detective Gerstner at gerstner@walnutcreekpd.com
WALNUT CREEK, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
94K+
Followers
26K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy