Colin Cowherd Blasts 3-3 Packers: 'They're Soft and Dying For Leadership'
Colin Cowherd blasts the comatose 3-3 Green Bay Packers after their second-consecutive loss as a heavy-favorite this past Sunday to the Jets, as Colin calls out Aaron Rodgers as an incognito ‘bailer’ who refuses to lead a fractured group desperate for a field general.
Former NFL Player Antonio Dennard Was Shot to Death at 32
Former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard was shot and killed outside of a Pennsylvania bar early Sunday morning, WFMZ reports.
Ravens fans come together for annual Purple Evening event
Monday evening was a celebration for the ladies at the annual "A Purple Evening" event. It's an annual gathering hosted by the Baltimore Ravens.
'MNF' Protestor Who Was Laid Out By Bobby Wagner Files Police Report
The protester who was laid out by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field at Levi's Stadium has reportedly filed a police report in relation to the incident, TMZ Sports reports.
