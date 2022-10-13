Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Man dies after jumping from I-5 overcrossing in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man died after he jumped from an Interstate 5 overpass in Tehama County on Friday. The CHP said 49-year-old Gilbert Morga jumped from the Chard Avenue overcrossing on Interstate 5 and collided with the driver of a 2005 Toyota Corolla who was traveling north. One...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding man convicted of shooting 2 people and setting apartment on fire
REDDING, Calif. - A Redding man faces up to 80 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of attempted murder for shooting his girlfriend and a neighbor. Benjamin Pouvi Fata was arrested in January 2021. The incident happened at an apartment in the 600 block of Hartnell Avenue.
actionnewsnow.com
Vegetation fire in El Camino contained at ¼ acre
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters contained a vegetation fire in the El Camino area of Tehama County on Monday. Firefighters said the fire burned ¼ of an acre on Hermosa Avenue. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn unit said it urges people to use a weed wacker to cut tall grass. It...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested after leading deputies on chase in Shasta Lake on Saturday
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that a man was arrested after evading officers by car and on foot on Saturday at around 1:07 a.m. in Shasta Lake. A Shasta County Deputy was on patrol in the area of Shasta Dam Boulevard and Ashby Road...
krcrtv.com
Motorcyclist involved in high-speed collision succumbs to injuries
REDDING, Calif. — According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) - Northern Division, the motorcyclist involved in Wednesday night's high-speed collision following a failure to yield, has died from their injuries. CHP says late Wednesday evening, just before midnight, an officer attempted to pull over a speeding motorcyclist going...
krcrtv.com
Outage Alert: Power restored to residents in City of Shasta Lake
CITY OF SHASTA LAKE, CA. — Update as of 7:48 pm;. Power has been restored, according to the city. the cause of the power outage was a tree. According to a Facebook post from the city, a power outage has hit residents in the City of Shasta Lake. There's...
actionnewsnow.com
Body found near Caldwell Park
REDDING, Calf. - A body was found near Caldwell Park in Redding just after noon on Thursday. Redding Police say the case has been turned over to the Investigations Division of the police department. Redding Police added that there are homeless people who camp in that area. This is just...
krcrtv.com
Fentanyl deaths are growing rapidly in Shasta, Butte, Tehama and other Northstate counties
KRCR's Dylan Brown reported Friday night about the rising fentanyl crisis we are seeing in Northern California. He says where Fentanyl was once believed to only be prevalent in larger California cities, it is being seen more frequently throughout the Northstate. The Northstate's fentanyl crisis is growing even more rapidly than in the larger counties in Southern California.
actionnewsnow.com
2 arrested after Tuesday night police pursuit, crash
REDDING, Calif. - Redding police arrested two men after a police pursuit led to a crash Tuesday night. An officer was conducting a traffic stop on Highway 44 at Park Marina Drive. During the stop, the officer learned the driver, Kenneth Justus, was a wanted subject with an active felony warrant in Shasta County.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
What to Know About DUI Stops in Redding, California
Even if you have nothing to hide and aren’t doing anything wrong, getting stopped by law enforcement at a sobriety checkpoint can be at least a moderately frightening experience. For this reason, we’ve compiled this short guide regarding DUI stops in California so you can be better informed of your rights, what to do if those rights or violated, and how a Tehama County DUI lawyer can help if you’ve been accused of driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol here in Redding, California.
actionnewsnow.com
Man sentenced 13 years for killing his brother, stabbing 1 other
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for stabbing and killing his brother and stabbing another man in Red Bluff, according to the Tehama County District Attorney’s Office. Kenneth Schoeb, 29, was arrested for stabbing Jonathan Emerson, his brother, on May 31, the...
krcrtv.com
Redding woman celebrates 100th birthday and shares secret to a long, happy life
REDDING, Calif. — — A century ago neither the Empire State Building nor the Golden Gate Bridge had been built but one woman, who is still living in Redding, was born exactly 100 years ago. Mary Rae Bryden was born on October 16, 1922, and celebrated her 100th...
actionnewsnow.com
'Miracle Kid' bounces back from 2 rattlesnake bites
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A 4-year-old from Tehama County is out of the hospital after he was bit by a rattlesnake two times. The incident happened Thursday evening near the boy's driveway in Cottonwood. His family tells Action News Now, he was playing when he was bit by a baby rattlesnake that emerged from under a rock. The family has asked that the boy's name not be used to protect his privacy.
actionnewsnow.com
Man convicted of murdering woman outside of Redding skate rink sentenced to life in prison without parole
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The man convicted of murdering a woman in Redding in 2019 was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of Larissa Cole in October of 2019. A jury in July found Jerome Dzwonek guilty of first-degree murder with a special...
actionnewsnow.com
Opening date for new Redding Costco location set
REDDING, Calif. - The new Costco location in Redding has set an opening date. The new location at 4805 Bechelli Lane will opening on Nov. 22 at 8 a.m. Construction was delayed multiple times since the start of construction in August 2021. Workers found human remains at the site in...
shastascout.org
Meet Tenessa Audette for City Council
This story is part of Shasta Scout’s citizen-powered election coverage. For the November 8, 2022 general election, we’re focusing on three races: the Redding City Council, the Shasta County Board of Supervisors, and the Shasta County Board of Education. Ten candidates, including one incumbent, are running for three...
shastascout.org
Voice Your Opinions About the City of Redding
Monday, October 17, is the last day to fill out the Redding Community Survey. The survey takes around fifteen minutes to complete in full and asks questions about residents’ experiences in the city including their perceived quality of life, feelings of safety, ease of accessing transportation, ability to afford housing and more.
krcrtv.com
Shasta County man sentenced to 35 years to life in prison for deadly 2020 DUI crash
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A Shasta County man has been sentenced to 35-years-to-life in prison for second-degree murder and driving under the influence for a 2020 crash that left his passenger dead. The Shasta County District Attorney's Office (DA) said a jury convicted Robert Christopher Maughs of second-degree murder...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Taste Of Fall Is Short Lived This Week
A very comfortable day when it came to temperatures occurred with highs in the upper 70s for most of the valley. Tonight will be filled with more comfort, although with less breezes around. Those breezes from last night allowed for the development of low level stratus clouds along the I5 corridor up to Redding. There is a chance for that to occur tonight and into tomorrow morning. The big question: ‘To what extent?’ Lows will bottom out in the mid-50s for most of the valley, very similar to what we saw this morning.
actionnewsnow.com
Game of the Week: The Almond Bowl & The River Bowl
This week's games feature Chico hosting Pleasant Valley for the 51st Almond Bowl and Shasta hosting Enterprise for the 30th River Bowl. Pleasant Valley went into their rival's house and mounted a comeback win, taking down Chico 28-14. Enterprise visited their rival Shasta and delivered a convincing victory, 41-14.
