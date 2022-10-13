Read full article on original website
Related
Expect more ‘weird’ court rulings on New York gun laws and other states’ restrictions
"Gun Free Zone" signs sprout in Times Square. A Duke firearms law expert blames the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent guidance on gun laws, which he says reflects a "radical new approach" to the Second Amendment. [ more › ]
6 on trial in Vienna over links to gunman in 2020 attack
Six men have gone on trial in Vienna over alleged links to a sympathizer of the Islamic State group who carried out a deadly shooting in the Austrian capital in 2020
Abortion bans and LGBTQ-targeted laws are catching some school campuses in the crosshairs
Schools are in crosshairs between local laws on abortion and LGBTQ rights and federal law that bans sex-based discrimination.
Comments / 0