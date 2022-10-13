Read full article on original website
Four housing and industrial projects underway in San Marcos, Kyle
The second phase of Whisper 35 by Grey Star Real Estate Partners will be completed in late 2023. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) There are several housing and industrial developments underway in San Marcos and Kyle set to open in the coming months. The following projects are just four of those, from apartments to single-family homes to large industrial parks.
Officials OK development agreement for 98-acre residential development in Pflugerville
Pflugerville City Council approved a PID and a development agreement for Meadowlark Preserve on Oct. 11. (Screenshot courtesy city of Pflugerville) A 98.1-acre tract of land on the eastern edge of Pflugerville will be home to a single-family development called Meadowlark Preserve. Pflugerville City Council approved a development agreement for...
Bliss Nail Bar relocates to larger suite in Round Rock Crossing
Bliss Nail Bar relocated from 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 753, to a larger space at 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 790, in early October. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Bliss Nail Bar relocated from 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 753, to a larger space at 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 790, in early October. Bliss Nail Bar offers manicures, pedicures and other cosmetic services. 512-939-4702 Facebook: Bliss Nail Bar of Round Rock.
Study: Austin lands three on best Texas suburbs to raise a family
Three Austin neighborhoods have landed on a ranking of best places to raise a family in Texas.The Niche.com ranking looks at multiple factors, including public schools, cost of living, crime and safety, diversity, outdoor activities and walkability.Rollingwood"Rollingwood is in Travis County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Rollingwood offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In Rollingwood there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of Rollingwood tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Rollingwood are highly rated."West Lake Hills"Living in West Lake Hills offers...
mycanyonlake.com
Yes, in Your Backyard: Experts To Discuss ‘Unexpected Surprises’ in Unincorporated Comal County
Are you concerned about unpleasant surprises like huge rock quarries or multi-acre gas stations showing up near your neighborhood?. Comal County commissioners have limited authority over what gets built in unincorporated areas. Pct. 4 Commissioner Jen Crownover, Comal County Conservation Alliance President Elizabeth Bowerman and Greater Edwards Aquifer Authority Executive...
Local Bee Cave florist shop Magpie Blossom Boutique works to give customers a hometown experience
Magpie Blossom Boutique has flower displays for its various bouquets. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Nearly 10 years after opening her floral shop, Magpie Blossom Boutique, owner Nikki Mackenzie said she is still pursuing her dream of being a shopkeeper in small-town America. “I have always dreamed of basically living in a...
Shop Small Society to launch holiday shopping passport to support area businesses Oct. 25
A coalition of Williamson and Bell County business owners, the Shop Small Society will launch a holiday shopping passport on Oct. 25 to encourage support of locally owned businesses. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A coalition of Williamson and Bell county business owners, the Shop Small Society will launch a holiday shopping...
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Remodeled Home with Fabulous Outdoor Entertaining Areas Seeks $4.1 Million in Fort Worth, Texas
5801 Cypress Point Dr Home in Fort Worth, Texas for Sale. 5801 Cypress Point Dr, Fort Worth, Texas is stunning remodeled estate in guarded and gated Mira Vista community on a cul-de-sac lot overlooking the 7th tee box, green and lake. This Home in Fort Worth offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5801 Cypress Point Dr, please contact Deeann Moore (Phone: 817-294-8200) at Moore Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
Smallhold shakes up the mushroom industry from Buda
Golden mushrooms have a rich umami flavor, according to the manage of Smallhold's Buda farm, Travis Breihan. (Morgan O'Neal/Community Impact) Central Market shoppers have likely noticed an interesting feature in the produce section, specifically where the store keeps its mushrooms: it looks something like a glowing, futuristic refrigerator full of fungi, but in fact, these contraptions are mini mushroom farms, where specialty varieties of the produce are grown and harvested for customers.
Firehouse Animal Health Center now providing veterinary care to animals in Cedar Park
Firehouse Animal Health Center opened its sixth Austin-area location in Cedar Park on Sept. 19, providing animals a range of veterinary care options. (Courtesy Firehouse Animal Health Center) Veterinary provider Firehouse Animal Health Center opened at 3219 E. Whitestone Blvd., Ste. 300, Cedar Park, on Sept. 19. Firehouse is a...
San Marcos City Council to consider issuing $17M in Alliance Regional Water Authority funds, naming more alleys after movies filmed in San Marcos
San Marcos City Council meets at 630 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos, every first and third Tuesday of the month. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact Newspaper) The San Marcos City Council will consider whether to issue contract revenue bonds of more than $17.2 million toward the city’s regional water supply contract with the Alliance Regional Water Authority during their regular meeting Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. at 630 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos.
Thousands flooding to Austin for events are staying in unlicensed short-term rentals
Folks visiting Austin tell us the events have made rentals pricey.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
BAE Systems Opens $150 Million Facility in Texas
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Earlier this month, BAE Systems opened a...
Here’s what residents in the Austin area need to know ahead of Nov. 8 midterm elections
Voters in Travis County can vote at any polling center in the county during both the early voting period and on election day. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Voters in Travis Conty can vote at any of the county’s polling centers during both the early-voting period from Oct. 24-Nov. 4 and on Election Day. A list of polling locations is published at www.countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov. Proposition language has been lightly edited for space.
What restaurant has the best buffet in Texas? Yelp ranks the best in every US state
Who's ready to get so full they can barely sit or lay down and get comfortable?
Disc Nation to open second store in Northwest Austin
Shannon Mullan, who owns Disc Nation with her husband, Sean, began working for Disc Nation in 2011 and rose to be the manager of the business. (Courtesy Disc Nation) Disc Nation, retailers of disc golf, Frisbee and disc sports products, will open its second location in Northwest Austin in December. The new 980-square-foot facility will carry all the products that the south location on Slaughter Lane carries except it will be smaller, said Sean Mullan, who owns the business with his wife, Shannon. The store carries over 10,000 discs in stock at 13717 Burnet Road, Austin. https://discnation.com.
Residents will pay $15 more per month for power for 3 years following Austin Energy rate hike
Two Austin Energy rate hikes could add around $30 to the average resident's monthly bill. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) An Austin Energy rate increase approved Oct. 13 will leave the average residential customer paying $15 per month more for power for the next three years, weeks ahead of an expected jump in AE's base rate that could tack another $15 onto Austinites' monthly bills.
Take 5 Oil Change now open in Hutto
Take 5 offers drive-thru oil changes, inspections and other vehicle maintenance services. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) A new Take 5 Oil Change location opened in early October at 98 Chris Kelley Blvd., Hutto. Take 5 Oil Change offers drive-thru oil changes, vehicle inspections and other maintenance services, such as air filter and windshield wiper replacement. The location is the first Take 5 to open in Hutto. www.take5oilchange.com.
tribeza.com
Austin Eye View: Architectural Insights to Make the Most of Your Space
Talented designers share their tips and tricks to find your style and incorporate it into your home. Whether for traditional architecture, landscape architecture, interior design or homebuilding, both trends and personal preferences can play an important role in making your space your own. In recent years, design platforms like Houzz report an estimated 58% increase in home remodeling project leads, and Central Texas is no exception. Little details like limestone, a strategic plant or elements to protect your home from excessive heat are just some things local designers say can go a long way for practicality and a look that matches your own style.
