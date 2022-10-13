This summer, Dallas city manager T.C. Broadnax went from almost losing his job to tacking on a big raise to his six-figure salary. For months, a huge backlog of building permit applications was throttling the city’s housing pipeline in the middle of a boom when developers couldn’t build homes fast enough. Much of the problems stemmed from changes to the permitting process due to the pandemic, but business groups, developers and politicians increasingly laid the blame for the continued delays on Broadnax.

