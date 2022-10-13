Read full article on original website
Related
therealdeal.com
$14.6M ask on ‘Gatsby-esque’ manse in University Park
A historic Dallas estate has just hit the market for $14.6 million. The home, located at 7037 Turtle Creek Boulevard in University Park, was first built in 1939. In 2016, the English Eclectic style home was renovated and expanded by Dallas architects Wilson Fuqua and Wilson McClure. Now, Briggs Freeman...
therealdeal.com
Builders: Dallas permit system better, but still lags
This summer, Dallas city manager T.C. Broadnax went from almost losing his job to tacking on a big raise to his six-figure salary. For months, a huge backlog of building permit applications was throttling the city’s housing pipeline in the middle of a boom when developers couldn’t build homes fast enough. Much of the problems stemmed from changes to the permitting process due to the pandemic, but business groups, developers and politicians increasingly laid the blame for the continued delays on Broadnax.
Comments / 0