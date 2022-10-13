WASHINGTON - A Southeast D.C. widow says her husband was mistakenly cremated by Stewart Funeral Home before his viewing. "I specifically told him that I’m looking for a viewing of his body, and a service. And his wish was to be cremated," said Risa Washington-Bowlding. "They told me I asked for a memorial service. I didn’t ask for a memorial service. Because I wanted the family to see him for the last time."

