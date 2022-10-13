Read full article on original website
Former DC Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart due in court Monday
ARLINGTON, Va. - Former D.C. Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart is set to appear in court Monday. Geldart is facing charges following a heated exchange in a Virginia parking lot that was caught on camera. Video, given exclusively to FOX 5, shows the moment Geldart grabbed Dustin Woodward – a trainer...
Missing middle housing debate continues in Arlington, Montgomery County
ARLINGTON, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Communities across the D.C. region are facing a crisis in affordable housing, and Arlington residents have an opportunity to learn more about a housing proposal that could go into effect next year. It's called missing middle housing, and it refers to a plan that...
Affordable housing crisis in the DMV
Communities across the D.C. region are facing a crisis in affordable housing. FOX 5's Katie Barlow has the latest on the rental debate going on in our backyard.
DC, Baltimore among cities impacted most by inflation
WASHINGTON - A new study by WalletHub says the D.C. and. regions are seeing some of the highest levels of inflation. The D.C./Arlington/Alexandria region is ranked 21 nationwide while the Baltimore/Columbia/Towson region is fifth. FOX 5 spoke to financial expert Dan Varroney, President & CEO of Potomac Core Consulting, who...
Triple shooting under investigation in DC
WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a triple shooting that took place Monday night in Southeast D.C. The call reporting the shooting came in just after 8:30 p.m. Upon responding to the scene on the 1300 block of Congress Street, officers from the Metropolitan Police Department found three victims in various conditions — including one man who was unconscious and not breathing.
DC school maintenance worker arrested for carrying registered gun onto school grounds: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a maintenance worker at a D.C. high school was arrested Monday after he carried his registered gun with him onto school grounds. The discovery was made just before 10 a.m. at Anacostia High School on 16th Street in southeast D.C. Police tell FOX 5 that the...
Carjacker steals and crashes vehicle with infant inside
WASHINGTON - A carjacker in D.C. stole a vehicle with an infant inside Monday evening and crashed it several times, according to police. D.C. police spokesman Hugh Carew confirmed the thieves took a vehicle earlier in the day and dumped it at 33rd Street and Dubois Place in Southeast. After...
Triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 others injured in DC
WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a triple shooting that left one person dead Monday night in Southeast D.C. The call reporting the shooting came in just after 8:30 p.m. Upon responding to the scene on the 1300 block of Congress Street, officers from the Metropolitan Police Department found three victims in various conditions — including one man who was unconscious and not breathing.
Southeast DC man mistakenly cremated by funeral home, says family
WASHINGTON - A Southeast D.C. widow says her husband was mistakenly cremated by Stewart Funeral Home before his viewing. "I specifically told him that I’m looking for a viewing of his body, and a service. And his wish was to be cremated," said Risa Washington-Bowlding. "They told me I asked for a memorial service. I didn’t ask for a memorial service. Because I wanted the family to see him for the last time."
11 children displaced after fire burns southeast DC home
WASHINGTON - Authorities say 11 children have been displaced after a fire burned their southeast D.C. home. The fire happened Monday around 9 a.m. in the 3300 block of Croffut Place. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Firefighters say all residents safely evacuated prior to their arrival and no injuries reported. The...
Squirrel spotted in Sonoma Restaurant
WASHINGTON - A baby squirrel was spotted inside Sonoma Restaurant and Wine Bar in Southeast D.C. Monday afternoon. Twitter user Mark Greenbaum snapped a photo of the squirrel hanging out in the window of the wine bar. The restaurant, which is open Tuesday to Saturday, responded on Twitter about an...
Missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON - A 14-year-old girl went missing from Southeast, D.C. one week ago, and now police are asking the public to help find her. Saki Snead was last seen in the 1300 block of Savannah's Place, Southeast on Monday, Oct. 10. D.C. police said she wasn't reported missing until five days later.
Learning about the Capital Art and Craft Festival in Virginia
The Capital Art and Craft Festival is being held at the Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly, Virginia this weekend. Judy Spargo and Dennis Ray join FOX 5 Morning Saturday to tell us about the festival.
Four adults dead in Woodbridge shooting: police
WASHINGTON - Two adult men and two adult women were found dead inside a residence on Mansfield Ct. in Woodbridge, VA after a shooting Monday afternoon, according to the Prince William County Police Department. Prince William County police detectives have identified an adult male as a person of interest in...
Fairfax county police search for armed rapist
Police in Fairfax County are asking the public to help track down an armed rapist. And while the crime may have happened in Virginia, investigators believe the suspect could now be in a different part of the DMV.
Police on the scene of shooting in Woodbrige
WASHINGTON - Police are responding to the 5200 block of Mansfield Ct. in Woodbridge, VA following the report of a shooting. Residents in the area can expect a heavy police presence as the investigation continues. This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.
Multiple suspects sought in DC assault, police say; $10K reward offered in case
WASHINGTON - Authorities are searching for multiple suspects they say assaulted a man last week in D.C. Police were called to the 3600 block of Jay Street around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday in the northeast where they found the victim suffering from multiple injuries. The man was transported to a local...
Pitbull mix puppy stolen at gunpoint found, reunited with owner in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A puppy that was stolen at gunpoint in Northeast D.C. last week has been found and reunited with her owner, DC Police says. The dog was stolen around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 4500 block of Polk Street NE. Police say the suspect approached the victim, took out a gun and demanded the victim's dog. The victim complied.
2 men, 2 women killed in Woodbridge shooting
Tragedy struck Monday in a quiet Virginia neighborhood. Four people were shot dead inside a home in Woodbridge. FOX 5’s Lindsay Watts reports from the scene of the crime with the latest.
PGA Hope Rehabilitative Golf Event
Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine veterans are at Congressional Country Club for a PGA Hope golf event. Hope stands for helping our patriots everywhere. Veteran and military liaison Chris Nowak joined us from Bethesda to share more of what's going on!
