Read full article on original website
Related
IT'S FIREWOOD MAKING SEASON IN THE NEZ PERCE NATIONAL FOREST
KAMIAH - The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests will continue to offer free personal use firewood cutting permits in 2022. Existing permits expire December 31, 2022. Those wishing to cut firewood in 2023 need to acquire a permit from a Forest Service office on or after January 1. Permits are valid...
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 0