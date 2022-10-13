Read full article on original website
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 77% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Brazos Valley Gives giving day is Tuesday
The fourth annual Brazos Valley Gives Day is Tuesday. This is a community-wide day of giving toward 161 participating nonprofit organizations. Donors can log onto BrazosValleyGives.org from 5 a.m. until 11 p.m. to make a donation. There are also three drop off locations:. The Eagle, 1729 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan,...
Rollins advances to semifinals at ITA Texas Regional
WACO — Texas A&M's Pierce Rollins advanced to the semifinals in the ITA Texas Regional at the Hurd Tennis Center Sunday. Rain forced the matches indoor, but it didn't stop Rollins. He defeated Baylor's No. 36 ranked Tadeas Paroulek 7-6, 6-3. Rollins will take on TCU's No. 65 ranked Jacob Fearnley at 10 a.m. Monday at the Hurd Tennis Center.
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for October 16
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (10) updates to this series since Updated 24 min ago.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $745,000
This beautiful 4 bed/4 bath Pitman Custom Home is in Mission Ranch, College Station's luxury master planned community. The newly designed floor plan includes tall ceilings & an elegant foyer that leads into the grand living room featuring a floor to ceiling fireplace with custom built-in cabinets on either side. The 7’ tall windows in the living room provide a phenomenal view to the back porch and yard. Custom cabinets, quartz countertops and stunning pendant lights define the kitchen along with the oversized walk-in pantry. The primary retreat has amazing natural light accented by a pop-up ceiling and LED lighting. The spacious primary bathroom has a large walk in shower with two shower heads, split vanities and a gorgeous built-in tub. Storage is not an issue in this oversized primary closet with direct access to the laundry room. The large covered patio features an outdoor kitchen with a 30” gas grill and a granite countertop. This designer home is your next move!
Texas A&M-Ole Miss game to kick at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Texas A&M’s Southeastern Conference football game against Ole Miss on Oct. 29 at Kyle Field will kick at 6:30 p.m. and be televised by the SEC Network. The rest of the schedule that day is Arkansas at Auburn, 11 a.m. (SEC Network); Georgia vs. Florida, 2:30 p.m. (CBS); Missouri at South Carolina, 3 p.m. (SEC Network); and Kentucky at Tennessee, 6 p.m. (ESPN).
Rudder football team falls to No. 7 Montgomery Lake Creek 51-3
MONTGOMERY — The Rudder Rangers fell behind early and couldn’t mount a comeback in a 51-3 loss to seventh-ranked Montgomery Lake Creek on Friday night in District 10-5A Division II action. Backup quarterback Cody Billings completed 22 of 39 passes for 243 yards filling in for injured starter...
A great vision for the future of CS
Bob Yancy is genuine, fair and would have everybody’s interest in mind. Bob has experience with our municipal government and would be a great addition to the College Station City Council. He has a great vision for the future as well as wanting to handle present issues. A vote...
Longtime B-CS resident Jimmie Weedon was a light to many, especially local youth
Bryan-College Station recently lost one of its great humanitarians with the death of Jimmie Weedon, a highly successful local rancher who was even better at steering people into successful lives. Weedon was a big supporter of the KOR Education School in College Station and Still Creek Ranch. He volunteered with...
Texas A&M men's tennis team earns five quarterfinal berths at ITA Texas Regional
WACO — The Texas A&M men’s tennis team earned five spots in the quarterfinals — three in singles, two in doubles — on Saturday at the ITA Texas Regional at the Hurd Tennis Center. A&M’s doubles teams of No. 25 Noah Schachter-Trey Hilderbrand and Stefan Storch-Matthis...
Leo Gonzales, Bryan school district, SMD 3
1. Is the Bryan school district doing enough to keep our children safe in our schools? If not, what more should the district do? (150 words) More must always be done to keep our children safe. On site resource officers are our best defense for our children. More programs need to be instated so that these officers are seen as safe, stable confidants so that students feel comfortable confiding in them, going to them for advice and letting them know if they see or hear something that might become a threat. The more non-offense related interactions students have with our resource officers, the more opportunities we have to build a strong relationship with law enforcement. This is a relationship that grows in importance as many young people are afraid of encounters with law enforcement. Mutual trust is of the utmost importance and our resource officers are essential in building that bond.
Fran Duane, Bryan school district, SMD 3
1. Is the Bryan school district doing enough to keep our children safe in our schools? If not, what more should the district do? (150 words) Bryan ISD has been dedicated to student and staff safety for many years. The Bonds passed in 2014, 2019 and 2020 all had significant projects for school safety. Both in school hardening and in social and emotional learning. All Schools now have a secure safety vestibule and all vestibules have impact resistant window film. There have been improvements in the access control readers and access control for exterior doors. BISD has also increased the number of cameras district wide. An ongoing project includes an upgraded district wide Public Address system, fire alarm system replacements and Stop the Bleed and epipens stored in the AED cabinets. Bryan ISD has a threat assessment team and participates in multiple mental health programs (TCHATT, B-SAFE and Safe and Civil Schools) to work to meet needs before they escalate. Is there more to do? Absolutely. I will continue to advocate for safe schools.
Weekly Press Conference: Max Wright
Texas A&M football tight end Max Wright meets the media at the Aggies' South Carolina week press conference. (October 17, 2022)
La Grange 44, Caldwell 10
LA GRANGE — The Caldwell Hornets fell to the La Grange Leopards 44-10 on Friday in District 12-4A Division II play. Caldwell (0-7, 0-2) scored first on Boone Turner’s 75-yard touchdown run and later took a 10-7 lead on Luke Weesner’s 25-yard field goal. But La Grange (3-4, 1-1) built a 17-10 lead by the end of the first quarter and shut out the Hornets the rest of the way.
Vote now in the Week 8 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday. Drake helped lead the Yoemen past McGregor as Cameron Yon won 58-21. The quarterback finished the game with 257 passing yards and four touchdowns through the air, while completing 14 of 18 passes. He also rushed for 77 yards and a score on four attempts.
Weekly Press Conference: Bird Kuhn
Texas A&M volleyball coach Bird Kuhn meets the media at her weekly press conference. (October 17, 2022)
Eric Casarez leads Texas A&M men's cross country team to victory at Barrios Invitational
Running with just one shoe for much of the race, Texas A&M junior Eric Casarez finished second individually to help the Aggie men’s cross country team win the Arturo Barrios Invitational on Saturday morning at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course. Tulane’s Bradley Makuvire won the men’s 8K race...
Five candidates vying for College Station ISD school board
Five candidates are vying for three seats in next month’s College Station ISD school board election. The three-year positions on the November ballot include Place 3, Place 4 and Place 5. All seven College Station school board trustees serve in at-large positions, and all three trustees in the places up for election are completing their first term in the seat.
Weekly Press Conference: Antonio Johnson
Texas A&M football defensive back Antonio Johnson meets the media at the Aggies' South Carolina week press conference. (October 17, 2022)
Madisonville 65, Waco Robinson 23
MADISONVILLE — Blessing Ngene ran for 153 yards and three touchdowns, and Lorenzo Johnson caught two touchdown passes to help the Madisonville Mustangs race past the Waco Robinson Rockets 65-23 in their District 11-4A Division II opener Friday. Ty Williams completed 4 of 7 passes for 77 yards and...
