1. Is the Bryan school district doing enough to keep our children safe in our schools? If not, what more should the district do? (150 words) More must always be done to keep our children safe. On site resource officers are our best defense for our children. More programs need to be instated so that these officers are seen as safe, stable confidants so that students feel comfortable confiding in them, going to them for advice and letting them know if they see or hear something that might become a threat. The more non-offense related interactions students have with our resource officers, the more opportunities we have to build a strong relationship with law enforcement. This is a relationship that grows in importance as many young people are afraid of encounters with law enforcement. Mutual trust is of the utmost importance and our resource officers are essential in building that bond.

BRYAN, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO