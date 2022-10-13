ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New video shows man shooting Polk County deputy

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – New video released Monday by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office shows a man shooting a deputy, who was saved by his bulletproof vest, officials said. Gabriel Batista, 41, is accused of shooting a deputy in the chest last week in the Tanglewood Preserve subdivision in Davenport.
Orlando man arrested after shooting a Polk County Sheriff's Office deputy

POLK COUNTY, Fla.-- An Orlando man has been arrested and is facing four felonies and a misdemeanor after shooting a Polk County Sheriff's Office deputy Wednesday, October 12. 41-year old Gabriel Batista of Orlando was charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder of LEO (2-counts, FL), Written Threat to Kill (F2), Resisting with Violence (F3), and Discharging a Firearm on Residential Property (M1).
Officials identify man found dead in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Officials have identified a man found dead in St. Cloud last week. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, Alexis Vargas-Algarin was found dead in a residence on Henry J. Avenue on Oct. 12. His death was declared a homicide by medical examiners. Anyone with...
Police: Man found dead near vehicle in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Bartow Police Department, a man was found dead Saturday morning. Police said they arrived to Crown Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in response to a domestic violence call. At the scene, a man pronounced dead was located next to a vehicle. He...
Man found dead in Bartow homicide, police say

BARTOW, Fla. - The Bartow Police Department is investigating a homicide after they say a man was found dead Saturday morning. Police responding to a domestic violence call at 360 Crown Avenue in Bartow around 11:30 a.m. discovered Samuel Caswell dead lying next to a motor vehicle. Police have not...
Hillsborough And Polk County Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam

Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it in Hillsborough and Polk County. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area. Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
Suspect arrested for shooting Polk deputy

For the second time in two weeks, a Polk County deputy was shot in the line of duty. Wednesday night, a deputy, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, was shot, but is expected to survive. The suspect was arrested.
Police: Homicide investigation underway in Bartow

BARTOW, Fla — Bartow police officers are investigating a homicide after responding to a domestic violence call Saturday morning. At around 11:30 a.m. officers reported to Crown Avenue not far from W Main Street, Bartow Police Department said in a news release. Once officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground dead near a car.
5 DeSoto County schools reopening Monday following Hurricane Ian

ARCADIA, Fla. - Many schools in DeSoto County are set to reopen Monday – nearly three weeks since Hurricane Ian slammed into southwest Florida. It's taking a phased approach, similar to Sarasota County, which has some of its schools reopening Monday as well. DeSoto County school officials are opening...
