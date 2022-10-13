Read full article on original website
Video shows shocking moment Polk County deputy is shot by suspect
The Polk County Sheriff's Office released a video showing the scary moment when a suspect opened fire on Florida deputies, hitting one in the chest. The bullet was stopped by the deputy's bulletproof vest.
Polk County Sheriff Releases Video Of Moment When Deputy Was Shot By Orlando Man
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The man who shot a Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy last Wednesday night, October 12, 2022, has been arrested and is facing four felonies and a misdemeanor. On Monday, Polk County Sheriff releases a video of the moments leading up to
New video shows man shooting Polk County deputy
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – New video released Monday by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office shows a man shooting a deputy, who was saved by his bulletproof vest, officials said. Gabriel Batista, 41, is accused of shooting a deputy in the chest last week in the Tanglewood Preserve subdivision in Davenport.
Father, son shoot at person they thought was burglar after neighbor brings package delivered to wrong address
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A doorbell camera alerted a father and son that someone was outside the door of their Winter Haven apartment. They armed themselves and went out to find who they suspected of burglary and ended up firing seven shots into the car of a woman who was parked outside of her own apartment.
Police release body cam video: Orange County deputy arrested, accused of driving under the influence
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County deputy was arrested on Saturday after he was accused of driving under the influence. The sheriff’s office said Deputy John Guzman was arrested by St. Cloud police. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officials said Guzman was hired in...
Man slices police K9 following pursuit, armed burglary in Manatee County
A police K-9 suffered several cuts across its nose and face during an intense armed burglary take-down in Manatee County Friday.
Orlando man arrested after shooting a Polk County Sheriff's Office deputy
POLK COUNTY, Fla.-- An Orlando man has been arrested and is facing four felonies and a misdemeanor after shooting a Polk County Sheriff's Office deputy Wednesday, October 12. 41-year old Gabriel Batista of Orlando was charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder of LEO (2-counts, FL), Written Threat to Kill (F2), Resisting with Violence (F3), and Discharging a Firearm on Residential Property (M1).
17-year-old found fatally shot in Lakeland apartment, police say
A 17-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Saturday in Lakeland, police said.
Police In Lakeland Investigating Homicide Of 17-Year-Old
LAKELAND, Fla. – On Saturday, October 15, 2022, at approximately 10:17 p.m., officers responded to the Park at Palazzo Apartments, located at 3685 Victoria Manor Drive, in reference to a male with critical injuries. On scene, officers located a 17-year-old male victim inside an apartment
Officials identify man found dead in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Officials have identified a man found dead in St. Cloud last week. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, Alexis Vargas-Algarin was found dead in a residence on Henry J. Avenue on Oct. 12. His death was declared a homicide by medical examiners. Anyone with...
Police: Man found dead near vehicle in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Bartow Police Department, a man was found dead Saturday morning. Police said they arrived to Crown Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in response to a domestic violence call. At the scene, a man pronounced dead was located next to a vehicle. He...
Man found dead in Bartow homicide, police say
BARTOW, Fla. - The Bartow Police Department is investigating a homicide after they say a man was found dead Saturday morning. Police responding to a domestic violence call at 360 Crown Avenue in Bartow around 11:30 a.m. discovered Samuel Caswell dead lying next to a motor vehicle. Police have not...
Hillsborough And Polk County Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam
Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it in Hillsborough and Polk County. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area. Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
Bartow Police Investigating Homicide After Domestic Violence Call
BARTOW, Fla. – The Bartow Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday morning. According to police, on Saturday, at approximately 11:30 AM, Bartow Police officers responded to a domestic violence call at 360 Crown Avenue in Bartow. Upon arrival, officers
Suspect arrested for shooting Polk deputy
For the second time in two weeks, a Polk County deputy was shot in the line of duty. Wednesday night, a deputy, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, was shot, but is expected to survive. The suspect was arrested.
Polk County Sheriff Searching For Suspects In Lakeland CVS Theft
LAKELAND, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a second retail theft that occurred at CVS located at 6105 Hwy 98 N in Lakeland. The man and woman in this video entered the store around 5:00 a.m. on October 4, 2022. After
Deputy speaks after stopping reported stolen truck with children inside
The father flagged the Deputy down, saying his truck was stolen with his children still inside. Deputy Pazmino-Alvarez was working a separate call when he heard a plea that shocked him.
Number of law enforcement officers killed in line of duty increases 14% so far this year
TAMPA, Fla. - A typical day for law enforcement can turn dangerous in a matter of seconds, and the number of officers killed in the line of duty has increased by 14% already this year. Law enforcement officers run toward danger, and sometimes they are not spared. "We’re already at...
Police: Homicide investigation underway in Bartow
BARTOW, Fla — Bartow police officers are investigating a homicide after responding to a domestic violence call Saturday morning. At around 11:30 a.m. officers reported to Crown Avenue not far from W Main Street, Bartow Police Department said in a news release. Once officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground dead near a car.
5 DeSoto County schools reopening Monday following Hurricane Ian
ARCADIA, Fla. - Many schools in DeSoto County are set to reopen Monday – nearly three weeks since Hurricane Ian slammed into southwest Florida. It's taking a phased approach, similar to Sarasota County, which has some of its schools reopening Monday as well. DeSoto County school officials are opening...
