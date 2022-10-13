When driving between Draper and Murray on Interstate 15 early Friday morning, a Utah woman believes that a “fake cop” tried pulling her over. The woman named Tori says that whoever tried pulling her over at around 2 a.m. that morning was driving really aggressively and started flashing green and blue lights similar to a cop car, but that the green lights gave away that it couldn’t be a real officer.

