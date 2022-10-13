ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ksl.com

Teens charged with murder also had violent juvenile histories

SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenagers charged as adults with murder for allegedly shooting a driver during an attempted carjacking have been arrested several times over the past year, in connection with other violent crimes that include another shooting, allegedly hitting a police officer with a car and armed robbery, according to court records.
WEST JORDAN, UT
upr.org

‘Fake cop’ tries to pull over Utah woman on I-15

When driving between Draper and Murray on Interstate 15 early Friday morning, a Utah woman believes that a “fake cop” tried pulling her over. The woman named Tori says that whoever tried pulling her over at around 2 a.m. that morning was driving really aggressively and started flashing green and blue lights similar to a cop car, but that the green lights gave away that it couldn’t be a real officer.
DRAPER, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Missing student reported at University of Utah, later found

SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing University of Utah student Anthony Spirit Liu. Police say Spirit Liu hasn’t been seen since Monday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. He was last seen in the area of the Lassonde Studios housing building.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

RV set on fire at Chick-fil-A parking lot, police search for owner

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Authorities are looking for the owner of a motor home that was set on fire in a parking lot Saturday night. Sgt. Blake Ottesen with the Spanish Fork Police Department told KSL TV they received calls of the vehicle fire at the Chick-fil-A parking lot at approximately 9:35 p.m.
SPANISH FORK, UT
KSLTV

Utah woman says fake cop pursued her for miles, stopped her

TAYLORSVILLE — A woman said a driver, apparently impersonating law enforcement, followed her, harassed her for several miles and even forced her to stop during an early morning encounter Friday that led her to call 911. Tori, who asked that her last name not be used for safety reasons,...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

Vehicle crash causes minor damage to Ogden home

OGDEN – A crash at the corner of 27th Street and Monroe Boulevard on Monday led to minor injuries and damages to a home. Ogden Police Sgt. William Farr said an eastbound vehicle ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle traveling south at about 9:50 a.m. The southbound car was pushed by the force into a house at the corner of 27th and Monroe.
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Motorcyclist killed, passenger critical after collision in Wasatch County

HEBER CITY — A motorcyclist died and a passenger on the bike was critically injured on Sunday after crashing with a car in Wasatch County, police said. About 2:30 p.m., dispatchers received the report of a head-on collision between the motorcycle and car on Cascade Springs Drive near state Route 92, the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office said.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
wyo4news.com

Evanston student one of two injured in Saturday grizzly bear attack

October 17, 2022 — Two members of the Northwest College wrestling team suffered severe wounds after being attacked by a grizzly bear while hiking outside Cody on Saturday. One of those injured, Kendell Cummings, is from Evanston. The other student was identified as Brady Lowry of Cedar City, Utah.
CODY, WY
Gephardt Daily

Police want help to ID suspect, but even more so, his ride

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville police seek the public’s help identifying a shoplifter, but would really like to know more about the pesky Tahoe he drove off in. “TVPD officers are trying to identify a man suspected in a theft on Sept. 21 from...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT

