Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: Utah JazzAdrian HolmanSalt Lake City, UT
A Day of the Dead Celebration Will Be Coming To West Valley CityS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
David Spade Will Be Performing At The Eccles TheaterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Filipino American History Month 2022 Celebrated at Westminster CollegeS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Families would receive $250 to $350 per child in new proposalJ.R. HeimbignerSalt Lake City, UT
Related
SLCPD: Victim of fatal motel shooting identified
Police have reported that the victim of the Salt Lake City motel shooting that occurred on Oct. 11 has died.
ksl.com
Teens charged with murder also had violent juvenile histories
SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenagers charged as adults with murder for allegedly shooting a driver during an attempted carjacking have been arrested several times over the past year, in connection with other violent crimes that include another shooting, allegedly hitting a police officer with a car and armed robbery, according to court records.
KUTV
Man shot during argument over cigarette at Ballpark motel dies 1 week later
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man who was shot in the head Oct. 11 at motel in Salt Lake City's Ballpark neighborhood has died, according to authorities. The Salt Lake City Police Department on Monday identified the victim as Nickolas Parks, 38. Parks was allegedly shot during an...
Gephardt Daily
Roy man found brutally beaten; suspects arrested are 2 brothers, their cousin
ROY, Utah, Oct. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two brothers and their cousin are in the Weber County jail after a Roy man was found beaten and left bleeding in his driveway. Roy residents Khalil Owens, 26, brother Jhalil Owens, 23, and their cousin Lapries Owens, 22, have been booked in the case.
upr.org
‘Fake cop’ tries to pull over Utah woman on I-15
When driving between Draper and Murray on Interstate 15 early Friday morning, a Utah woman believes that a “fake cop” tried pulling her over. The woman named Tori says that whoever tried pulling her over at around 2 a.m. that morning was driving really aggressively and started flashing green and blue lights similar to a cop car, but that the green lights gave away that it couldn’t be a real officer.
kslnewsradio.com
Missing student reported at University of Utah, later found
SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing University of Utah student Anthony Spirit Liu. Police say Spirit Liu hasn’t been seen since Monday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. He was last seen in the area of the Lassonde Studios housing building.
KSLTV
RV set on fire at Chick-fil-A parking lot, police search for owner
SPANISH FORK, Utah — Authorities are looking for the owner of a motor home that was set on fire in a parking lot Saturday night. Sgt. Blake Ottesen with the Spanish Fork Police Department told KSL TV they received calls of the vehicle fire at the Chick-fil-A parking lot at approximately 9:35 p.m.
Utah woman forcibly stopped by fake police officer
A man allegedly posed as a law enforcement officer and followed a woman who was driving home from Draper, flashing his lights at her and eventually forcing her to stop early Friday morning, according to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP).
KSLTV
Utah woman says fake cop pursued her for miles, stopped her
TAYLORSVILLE — A woman said a driver, apparently impersonating law enforcement, followed her, harassed her for several miles and even forced her to stop during an early morning encounter Friday that led her to call 911. Tori, who asked that her last name not be used for safety reasons,...
ksl.com
Vehicle crash causes minor damage to Ogden home
OGDEN – A crash at the corner of 27th Street and Monroe Boulevard on Monday led to minor injuries and damages to a home. Ogden Police Sgt. William Farr said an eastbound vehicle ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle traveling south at about 9:50 a.m. The southbound car was pushed by the force into a house at the corner of 27th and Monroe.
Gephardt Daily
TRAX hit-and-run driver in custody, victim struck while walking dog is stable
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah Oct. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorist hit by a TRAX train Friday night while running a red light – which then knocked him into a pedestrian – has landed in jail. Utah Transit Authority police located the man and his vehicle...
SLCPD SWAT responds to domestic violence, aggravated burglary, 1 arrested
The Salt Lake City Police Department's (SLCPD) SWAT Team responded to an incident of domestic violence and aggravated burglary early Saturday morning. Police have arrested one suspect in the incident but believe a second suspect was involved.
ksl.com
Motorcyclist killed, passenger critical after collision in Wasatch County
HEBER CITY — A motorcyclist died and a passenger on the bike was critically injured on Sunday after crashing with a car in Wasatch County, police said. About 2:30 p.m., dispatchers received the report of a head-on collision between the motorcycle and car on Cascade Springs Drive near state Route 92, the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office said.
Motorcyclist killed in crash just off Alpine Loop road
One person died and another was critically injured after a crash between a car and a motorcycle in an area where many Utahns go to see the fall leaves changing color.
UTA: Driver runs red light, hits TRAX train, pedestrian, flees scene
A driver was hit by a United Transit Authority (UTA) TRAX train Friday while running a red light, causing the car to hit a pedestrian before the driver fled the scene.
Woman in labor trapped on I-80 rescued by North Summit Fire
PARK CITY, Utah — North Summit Fire and Summit County EMS responded to a call on October 16 requesting help for a woman in labor who was stuck in traffic […]
Layton man details intention to bomb Catholic school in journal
A Layton man was arrested Friday for threatening to bomb St. Joseph's Catholic School in Kennewick, Washington, allegedly detailing his intentions of the bombing in his journal, according to the Layton Police Department.
Salt Lake City Police make six arrests within two hours in ‘proactive policing’
A Salt Lake City Police Department patrol unit made six arrests in just over an hour in the ballpark neighborhood on Wednesday, Oct. 13 as part of an ongoing Revised Crime Control Plan
wyo4news.com
Evanston student one of two injured in Saturday grizzly bear attack
October 17, 2022 — Two members of the Northwest College wrestling team suffered severe wounds after being attacked by a grizzly bear while hiking outside Cody on Saturday. One of those injured, Kendell Cummings, is from Evanston. The other student was identified as Brady Lowry of Cedar City, Utah.
Gephardt Daily
Police want help to ID suspect, but even more so, his ride
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville police seek the public’s help identifying a shoplifter, but would really like to know more about the pesky Tahoe he drove off in. “TVPD officers are trying to identify a man suspected in a theft on Sept. 21 from...
Comments / 2