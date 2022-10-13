Read full article on original website
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
I-80 rolling closures near Sutherland postponed to Oct. 27
The rolling closures scheduled for Thursday on Interstate 80 near Sutherland have been postponed one week to Oct. 27, according to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Watts...
Temporary ice rink, permanent BMX tracks pitched at NP council work session
Though they’re unrelated and one is much newer, two outdoor recreation projects presented to the North Platte City Council Monday shared several features in their pitches. Both a temporary seasonal ice rink and a revived proposal for a BMX bicycle motocross track would make use of existing city park spaces: Centennial Park for the rink and a relatively little-used north-side dog park for the track.
First ‘Potter’s Pasture’ mountain bike ride honors its late benefactor
BRADY — With pleasant temperatures, fall colors and puffy clouds in blue skies, Saturday was the kind of day for a mountain bicycle ride that P. Stephen Potter would have loved. About 20 riders and friends of the colorful late Gothenburg and North Platte lawyer gathered to tackle the...
Best of the West music festival brings students together
Students from area schools participated Monday in the Best of the West Music Festival hosted by the North Platte Community College music department. The day began early with rehearsals as students from 12 area schools experienced singing or playing an instrument in large choir and band ensembles. More than 100 students participated at the college.
The ultimate garage sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard sales around North Platte.
High school football roundup: Class D1 and D2 playoffs start Thursday
Playoff season begins now, at least for Class D1 and D2. While the other classes still have a week left in the regular season, eight-man football plays all of its first-round matchups on Thursday. St. Pat’s begins its quest for a state title in its first season playing eight-man football,...
North Platte man receives two to four-year term for December 2020 shooting
A 24-year-old North Platte man was sentenced to two to four years in prison Monday morning for his role in a Dec. 26, 2020, shooting at a residence on East Philip Avenue. Brayden J. Divine, who pleaded no contest to an amended count of second-degree assault in January, received the sentence during a short appearance in Lincoln County District Court.
Flatrock Roller Derby hosts Terrors and Tiaras event
For the first time in a little under a year, Flatrock Roller Derby was able to compete in North Platte for their annual home competition. Flatrock held its Terrors and Tiaras event at the D&N Event Center on Saturday. Split into two teams, the red team played the princesses while the black team played the villains. The princesses won 116-52.
Letter to the editor: NPCC team 'intimidated' girls, parent says
On Sunday, Oct. 2, North Platte Community College softball coaches Janelle Higgins and Erin Renwick, accompanied by the NPCC Lady Knights softball team, attempted to bully and intimidate a 14U softball team composed of girls ages 11 to 13. A woman, who has no affiliation with the college, approached our...
County Board tax-rate vote Monday will cap North Platte ‘budget season’
Lincoln County commissioners Monday will ring down the curtain on the 2022 “budget season” by ratifying property tax rates for local governments in the county. The County Board’s weekly meeting will start at 9:20 a.m., 20 minutes later than usual, in the commissioners’ room in the North Platte courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.
NPCC men's basketball looks to returner for leadership in 2022-23 season
If there’s ever a time to see what the North Platte Community College men’s basketball team is made of this season, coach Kevin O’Connor said it would be at the beginning of the season. Especially with a bunch of new faces and a starting lineup that hardly...
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for October 16
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph.
Village of Sutherland offering online platform for utility bill information
The village of Sutherland is offering utility account information and utility bill payments online. The village has launched "FrontDesk," an online tool that allows citizens to interact with their local government in one convenient place. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS...
