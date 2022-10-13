ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Cuba Gooding Jr. receives no jail time in groping case

By Brendan Morrow
The Week
The Week
 4 days ago

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. won't be spending any time in prison after pleading guilty in his forcible touching case.

The Manhattan District Attorney's office confirmed to CNN the Oscar-winning star of Jerry Maguire will not face jail time in the case after fulfilling the terms of a previous plea agreement.

In April, Gooding Jr. pleaded guilty to forcible touching after he was accused of groping a woman at a nightclub in 2018. He admitted that he "kissed the waitress on her lips" without her consent and apologized for "ever making anybody feel inappropriately touched."

That deal said he could enter this guilty plea as long as he wasn't arrested again and underwent alcohol and behavior counseling, according to The New York Times .

In 2020, prosecutors said 30 women had come forward to accuse Gooding Jr. of groping. Kelsey Harbert, who alleged the actor groped her at a nightclub in 2019, slammed the plea deal as "a misstep," per The Associated Press . She added, "After three long years of trying to hold Mr. Gooding accountable for touching my breast without my consent, having my day in court taken away from me is more disappointing than words can say."

New York City, NY
