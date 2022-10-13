TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State University has been undergoing preparations for the past few months for its homecoming. The homecoming festivities are a special time for students, alumni, and the community. The festivities started today with the kickoff event and a Sycamore blood drive. Festivities will wrap up on October 23 with a “homecleaning” event from Wabash Avenue to the Memorial Stadium.

