Read full article on original website
Related
mymixfm.com
United Campus Ministries recognized as a Historic Landmark in Indiana
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A special celebration and recognition happened Monday afternoon for United Campus Ministries at Indiana State University. During a ceremony UCM’s building was named to the National Register of Historic Places. The building was built in 1965 and was originally known as the Wesley Foundation Student Center. UCM also serves students from Rose-Hulman, the Woods, and Ivy Tech.
mymixfm.com
Indiana State University’s homecoming kickoffs this week
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State University has been undergoing preparations for the past few months for its homecoming. The homecoming festivities are a special time for students, alumni, and the community. The festivities started today with the kickoff event and a Sycamore blood drive. Festivities will wrap up on October 23 with a “homecleaning” event from Wabash Avenue to the Memorial Stadium.
mymixfm.com
“Miracle on 7th Street” gets head start on food drives
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A holiday tradition is getting an early start this year, as “Miracle on 7th Street” kicked off the first of a series of “pre-miracle food drives” on Saturday. The event, which was hosted at Baesler’s Market, was to increase the number...
mymixfm.com
THFD Chili Cookoff returns after two-year hiatus
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The parking lot at the Meadows Shopping Center was filled with dozens of hungry Hautians on Saturday, as the Terre Haute Fire Department’s chili cookoff fundraiser returned. The event helps raise money for charities like 14th and Chestnut to provide Christmas gifts to those...
mymixfm.com
Proposed ordinance raises questions in Marshall
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV)– When Aman Morgan first read about an ordinance being considered by the Marshall City Council, he was confused. “I just, I don’t understand it,” he said. “I don’t see where the benefit is for it, where I’m at.”. Morgan is one...
Comments / 0