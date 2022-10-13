Read full article on original website
This Is Missouri’s Most Notorious Serial Killer
The United States has had more serial killers than any other country.
Suspected Serial Killer Linked to 5 Deaths in Northern California
Police have narrowed the investigation down to one "person of interest" who has allegedly killed five men since July 8 Police have "located a person of interest" whom they believe has killed five men in the Northern California community of Stockton. On Friday, Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden confirmed that investigators have narrowed the investigation to one suspect, who is allegedly responsible for the deaths of the men occurring between July 8 and Sept. 27. "These homicides occurred in the evening or early morning hours and our victims were alone," McFadden said in...
First serial killer in America - The "Murder Castle"
H.H. Holmes and his “Murder Castle.”Dusty Old Thing. Murders unfortunately happen everywhere it seems like, and has been happening since the dawn of time. Whether it's been in a building, or some random location. But the extent that some murders go to take the lives of their victims can be so wicked, and leave many scratching their heads wondering how someone can even do something like this.
Daughter of Stockton serial killer's Oakland victim speaks out
STOCKTON - Seven shootings attributed to a serial killer in Stockton have left six people dead. Investigators are continuing their hunt for the man who has terrorized the city. CBS13 spoke to the family of Miguel Vazquez, an Oakland man who is believed to have been the killer's first victim. Vazquez was shot and killed in April, and so far, his death is the only one outside of Stockton linked to the serial killer. His daughter says the updates in the investigation have been hard to hear. "Finding out that a serial killer had killed my dad -- the memories came back,...
Serial Killer Pals Jeffrey Dahmer & Ottis Toole Held John Walsh's Son 'Captive' Before His Severed Head Was Found, Blockbuster Book Claims
Police are convinced Ottis Toole kidnapped Adam Walsh while the youngster was shopping with his mom at a Hollywood, Florida, mall on July 27, 1981, but one investigator claims the convicted serial killer worked with his sick pal Jeffrey Dahmer to commit the crime.Author Arthur Jay Harris made the chilling connection in his book Jeffrey Dahmer's Dirty Secret: The Unsolved Murder of Adam Walsh, in which he claimed to have details about the kidnapping of American's Most Wanted host John Walsh's son.According to Harris, Adam convinced his mom into letting him play video games at the arcade inside the mall,...
Chicago Woman Charged with Dismembering Her Landlord
A Chicago woman, 36, has been charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in the brutal slaying of her landlord whose remains were found stuffed in a freezer. Her death came shortly after notifying the suspect that she was being evicted, Chicago Police has confirmed.
He Got Away From Jeffrey Dahmer. But Tracy Edwards Couldn't Escape the Trauma, His Attorney Says
The Milwaukee man spent a nightmarish four hours in Jeffrey Dahmer's apartment before escaping and eventually leading authorities to the serial killer Handcuffs dangling from one wrist, Tracy Edwards wandered the streets of Milwaukee looking for help after he escaped from a four-hour-long nightmare in Jeffrey Dahmer's putrid-smelling apartment. When he finally flagged down a cop car, he led authorities back to the serial killer's apartment, where they ultimately arrested Dahmer, who notoriously killed and dismembered 17 men from 1978 to 1991. Edwards emerged from the ordeal a changed man and spent time...
California Just Became the Fifth State to Legalize Human Composting
Another state has legalized an eco-friendly end-of-life method known as human composting. California residents will soon be able to put human bodies to rest with the gentle process, which uses one-eighth of the energy that traditional burial or cremation uses. Article continues below advertisement. To learn more about human composting,...
Little Is Known About Jeffrey Dahmer's Mother — What Happened to Joyce Dahmer?
We get a brief glimpse into the life of Joyce Dahmer in Ryan Murphy's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Based on the title, it's easy to assume Jeffrey Dahmer is the monster. However, you quickly learn there are several in this story — from the Milwaukee police department, whose racism and homophobia kept Dahmer on the streets, to a system that let him off easy after his first arrest.
Police in wealthy Chicago suburb take down $7.5M theft ring allegedly stealing and reselling retail items
Wilmette police have taken down a Chicago-area theft ring accused of stealing $7.5 million worth of goods and reselling them. Eight suspects were arrested.
Happy Face serial killer sends daughter chilling letters from prison, calls her fat & creeps on her Instagram
THE DAUGHTER of the infamous 'Happy Face' serial killer has publicly shared letters that she's received from her father while he's in prison. Melissa Moore, who's known as @lifeafterhappyface on TikTok, posted a video about a letter she received from her dad. She received an overwhelming response on the app...
Woman accused of pushing 3-year-old nephew off Navy Pier into Lake Michigan expected in court
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The woman accused of pushing her 3-year-old nephew off Navy Pier into Lake Michigan is expected in court Friday.The boy, who prosecutors identified as Josiah Brown, suffered cardiac arrest and severe brain damage after being under the water for 30 minutes. He died days later. Victoria Moreno, 34, was first charged with attempted murder when Josiah was still being treated in the hospital. Since the young boy's death, her charge could be upgraded.Prosecutors say Moreno of Des Plaines, Illinois, was seen on surveillance video pushing him into the lake. She was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a...
Jeffrey Dahmer Once Fried a Man’s Arms With Oil & Ate Them—Why He Was a Cannibal
Jeffrey Dahmer, otherwise known as the Milwaukee Cannibal, is by far one of the most disturbing killers in America’s, if not the world’s, history, having confessed to the rape and murder of 17 young men and boys between 1978 and 1991. Some of which he consumed. Forensic psychologists and true crime fans alike are intrigued by what motivates a man like him and we have to wonder why Jeffrey Dahmer wanted to eat his victims. Unlike many other killers, Jeffrey says he didn’t have a “profoundly unhappy” childhood. He told NBC in 1994 that his childhood was “fairly normal”, though his...
Wisconsin parade attack suspect appears to cry as judge praises him for good behavior
Waukesha Christmas parade massacre suspect Darrell Brooks appeared to break down in tears during his trial Friday as the presiding Wisconsin judge praised his behavior while Brooks represented himself in court.
What Happened to Officer Balcerzak Is One of the Most Horrifying Parts of ‘Dahmer’
Watching Netflix’s Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is like witnessing a never-ending list of horrors. But there’s one aspect that’s particularly upsetting, while also being one of the most ignored elements of this case. In one of Monster‘s strongest moments, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s miniseries shows what happened to officers John Balcerzak and Joseph Gabrish. And it’s a chapter of this tragic saga that’s infuriating. With the exception of a few dramatic flourishes and imagined conversations, Monster‘s portrayal of Balcerzak (played by Scott Michael Morgan) and Gabrish (played by Matthew Alan) is fairly accurate. The two officers were...
Renter accused of killing landlord sent 'unusual' texts to tenants, prosecutors suggest
A tenant renting a room at a Northwest Side home killed her landlord and dismembered her body before storing several of the landlord’s body parts in a freezer, Cook County prosecutors said Thursday.
Serial killer in Stockton, California: What we know so far
What’s happening in Stockton, California? What do we know about the Stockton serial killer?
Waukesha parade suspect Darrell Brooks rages in court, attacks witnesses in cross-examination
Darrell Brooks Jr. attacked witnesses during cross-examination in his first-degree intentional homicide trial for the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.
Mike Lindell says vendors are bailing on his MyStore platform because they don't want to be associated with an FBI investigation
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says four vendors have bailed on his MyStore e-commerce platform. Lindell told Insider these businesses "don't want to deal with MyStore" for fear of an FBI probe. Lindell's phone was seized by the FBI last week at a Hardee's drive-thru in Minnesota. MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell...
