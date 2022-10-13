ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, NC

Operation Stop Arm: Troopers crack down on traffic violations around school zones, buses

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — If you're seeing extra law enforcement on the roadways this week, don't be alarmed -- "Operation Stop Arm" is underway. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers will be "aggressively enforcing stop arm and other traffic violations" in and around school zones and school bus stops from Oct. 17 through Oct. 21 as part of a statewide initiative.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Here's where Asheville-area families can get help paying heating bills

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This week’s forecast of freezing temperatures has a local Christian ministry reaching out to those who need help paying their heating bills. Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry has four locations where families in need can apply this week for home heating bill assistance. Staff...
ASHEVILLE, NC
The South Carolina Department of Transportation is now debt free

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Department of Transportation officials have announced that the final payment on the agency's highway bounds have been made. The agency can now save money on future interest payments and that money can be reinvested into ongoing projects. The SCDOT becomes one of the...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Crime survey has Montford neighbors considering hired security

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A survey of 217 residents who live in Asheville's Montford Area Historic District indicates a heightened sense of concern about violent crime. Data from the Asheville Police Department shows violent crime has been climbing in the neighborhood since 2016. News 13 reported a month ago...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Student who wore Confederate uniform to Erwin game sparks concern

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A student wore a Confederate soldier's uniform to a recent high school football game, prompting some concern and criticism.. On Monday, Buncombe County Schools officials offered a reason and response over the student's attire at an Oct. 7 game. The student was part of a Junior ROTC Color Guard representing different eras of military history.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Late night hit-and-run in Asheville leaves one in critical condition, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One person is in critical condition following a hit-and-run incident in Asheville. A spokesperson for the Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers responded to a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle around the 300 block of New Leicester Highway just before midnight Saturday night, Oct. 15.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Diesel and heating oil prices expected to rise due to low inventory, officials say

WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have risen 1 cent per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.55 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 3.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 40.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 18.7 cents in the last week and stands at $5.06 per gallon.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Preparations are underway to protect the unhoused in Asheville ahead of plunging temperatures Monday night. Temperatures are expected to drop below 32 degrees and city leaders and the Asheville Homeless Coalition have declared a Code Purple. Extra shelters will be open by 4 p.m. Monday, ID’s won't be required and there will be no background checks.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Buchanan Construction

Buchanan Construction is an award-winning design + build firm with services including custom homes, renovations and commercial construction. With an all-inclusive design + build approach, on-staff interior designers and exclusive project management software, Buchanan provides clientele with an exceptional construction experience. Located in Asheville, Buchanan Construction serves the surrounding Western North Carolina region and upstate South Carolina. For more information and to become a client, please visit https://buchananconstruction.com/
ASHEVILLE, NC
Veteran digs in to help fellow Veterans with a harvest for heroes

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It was a final parting request from Jeff Powell’s US Navy Commanding Officer, ‘continue supporting military men and women.’ Powell took those words to heart launching a number of 4-Veterans initiatives. News 13’s Carolina Moment takes you inside Powell’s latest growing effort...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Bust out the coats: Cold front coming to the mountains, bringing freezing temperatures

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After a comfortable weekend in the 70s, a blast of winter is headed our way. Expect highs in the 70s Sunday afternoon with increasing clouds ahead of the approaching cold front. A few brief, light showers are possible Sunday, but a better chance of more widespread scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms come Sunday night. Watch for lingering showers early Monday morning.
ASHEVILLE, NC

