Related
NME
Fox News hosts make on air U-turn after learning what Kanye West actually tweeted
The hosts of Fox News’ Fox & Friends Weekend were forced to make an on-air u-turn after learning about the hateful things Kanye West actually tweeted over the weekend. Initially, Will Cain, Pete Hegseth and Rachel Campos-Duffy supported West after it was revealed he was banned from Instagram for posts deemed “anti-semetic”.
Ben Shapiro: Kanye Declaring War on Jews Is Bad, But…
Daily Wire founder and conservative podcast host Ben Shapiro took to Twitter on Wednesday to downplay rapper Kanye West’s head-first dive into antisemitism. West had his Twitter and Instagram accounts restricted last week after lobbing various attacks at the Jewish community. On Tuesday, Vice revealed that Fox News had cut a series of antisemitic statements made by West out of a two-part interview aired last week on the network. Shapiro, a practicing orthodox Jew, gave a qualified critique of West’s screed. “Two things can be true at once,” Shapiro wrote. “Kanye’s moves toward pro-life, faith, and family conservatism are encouraging;...
Melissa Gorga’s Daughter Antonia, 17, Claps Back At Haters Who Slam Her ‘Spray Tan Gone Wrong’
Antonia Gorga clapped immediately back after Instagram haters went after a pic they deemed too “tan.” After the brunette beauty, 17, posted a series of stunning, pouty bathroom selfies rocking an autumn-ready beige wrap dress, several trolls jumped into the comments section to attack. “Beautiful Girl but that is just too much spray tan or whatever it is!! She will regret all that crap on her face when she is older!! Sorry just my opinion!!” commented one follower. “Skin color is way off,” wrote another. “Too much of the spray tan or something.” Antonia wasn’t having it and jumped into the comments section to sound off. “This is my natural color of my skin…please,” she clapped back, with a strongly implied eyeroll.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West’s Friends Believe Candace Owens Is A Bad Influence
Kanye West has been spending all of his time with Owens. Kanye West and Candace Owens have been spending a whole lot of time together as of late. The controversial political commentator has been by Ye’s side for many of his recent blunders, and at every step, she has sought to defend him. For instance, she recently claimed that Kanye’s tweet was not anti-semitic, even though he said he was going Defcon 3 on Jewish people.
Kim Kardashian Beefing Up Security At Her Kids' Private School After Kanye West's Outbursts Go Viral
Kim Kardashian is doing everything to protect her kids after her ex-husband Kanye West went on an antisemitic and racist rant via social media. During the rapper's outburst, he leaked the name of the school to everyone, putting his children at risk. West's four kids — North, Saint, Chicago and...
hiphop-n-more.com
Kanye Calls Drake “Greatest Rapper Ever”; Claims Drake Slept with Kris Jenner
Kanye West is the guest again on Drink Champs but before the full episode airs on Saturday night, a preview has been released where the rapper makes some bold claims. Ye tells N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN that “Drake is the greatest rapper ever.” We all know that the two have had a love/hate relationship over the years but it looks like the G.O.O.D. Music head isn’t shy about admitting Drizzy’s influence.
hotnewhiphop.com
Antonio Brown Stands With Kanye West, Says “All Lives Matter”
AB remains on the side of his business partner. Kanye West has caught a lot of flack over this past week after he wore a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt to his latest Yeezy fashion show. Ye wore the shirt alongside Candace Owens, and in the aftermath of all this, he defended himself by saying that BLM is a scam organization.
NME
John Legend hits out at Kanye West over “anti-blackness and antisemitism”
John Legend has hit out at Kanye West after the rapper shared a series of antisemitic posts over the weekend. Last Sunday (October 9), West had both his Twitter and Instagram accounts suspended after posting antisemitic comments on the platforms. A spokesperson from Twitter told BuzzFeed News that “the account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter’s policies”.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen Jackson Goes Off On Kanye West After George Floyd Comments
Stephen Jackson was not feeling Ye’s disrespect. Kanye West has been going around making reckless comments over the past couple of weeks. His media tour has been unhinged, to say the least, and it is surprising that some shows are still giving him a platform. From anti-semitic rhetoric to his recent assertions about George Floyd, Kanye has shown that he isn’t worth listening to right now.
Kanye West Buys MAGA Cesspit Parler After Getting Kicked Off Instagram and Twitter
Kanye West is buying the social media hellsite Parler after the rapper was kicked off Instagram and Twitter for an antisemitic post, the platform’s parent company announced Monday. The troubled rapper appears to be framing the purchase as a means of defending right-wing free speech, with Parler itself having...
hotnewhiphop.com
George Floyd’s Family Considering Lawsuit Against Kanye West
Kanye West could be facing a lawsuit from the family of George Floyd after his latest comments on “Drink Champs.”. The family of George Floyd is considering a lawsuit against Kanye West after the Donda rapper claimed that Floyd died as a result of fentanyl use while appearing on the Drink Champs podcast, over the weekend. The civil rights attorney, Lee Merritt, confirmed that a lawsuit is being considered on Twitter, Sunday.
Kanye Hugs Nick Cannon At North’s Basketball Game Also Attended By Kim Kardashian: Photos
Celebrity dads Kanye West, 45, and Nick Cannon, 42, stopped to share a hug while at North West‘s basketball game on Oct. 14. The “Flashing Lights” rapper rocked a pair of black Levi jeans with a white long-sleeve shirt and his famous black rain boots. Ye completed the look with a black baseball cap, perfect for the sporting event on Friday. Nick, on the other hand, opted for a cozy black outfit that consisted of a hoodie, black jeans, a Louis Vuitton belt, and Nike Air Jordan sneakers. The father-of-ten also wore a beanie to keep warm on the gloomy afternoon.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Thanks Drake For Support Amid 'White Lives Matter' Backlash: 'It Warmed My Heart'
Kanye West has thanked Drake for seemingly lending his support amid the backlash to his “White Lives Matter” shirt. As he continued to post his way through the controversy on Thursday (October 6), the G.O.O.D. Music mogul shared a screenshot of Drizzy liking one of his recent Instagram posts, saying it “warmed his heart.”
Tiffany Haddish Shares Message About "Getting Rid of the Mess" After Abuse Lawsuit
Watch: Tiffany Haddish Reveals Her Dating Dealbreakers. Tiffany Haddish is keeping her head up. The actress issued a message of gratitude on Twitter on Oct. 12, following a now-dropped September lawsuit that accused her and Aries Spears of grooming two underage children and coercing them into filming sexually explicit skits, which Haddish has denied.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Gives Update On 'Watch The Throne 2' With JAY-Z
Kanye West has reignited excitement for Watch The Throne 2 by seemingly confirming a sequel to his and JAY-Z’s 2011 album is in the works. In an early segment from his latest Drink Champs interview tweeted out by N.O.R.E. on Saturday (October 15), the controversial Chicago rapper gave an update on the long-awaited project, which is apparently back on the cards.
thesource.com
Kanye West Says He Does Not Wish Harm on Jewish People, Also ‘Happy To Have Crossed the Line’
In an alternate world, Kanye West and Ray J were hanging out at Candace Owens’s film screening about how Black Lives Matter is a scam. But actually, that world is a reality. When Ye and Ray J were leaving the venue and getting into a vehicle together, TMZ cameras stopped the rapper to ask some questions, specifically if he regretted any of his statements or actions in the past week. His answer, was no. After asking the paparazzi whether he thinks the comments came out of the blue, Ye would provide details and state he wishes no harm to Jewish people.
Kanye West Is Buying Parler as the Far-Right Scrambles to Co-Opt Him
The far-right is circling Kanye West to co-opt him as their patron saint of “bigotry equals free speech,” as the rapper slides deeper into public disgrace for unapologetically spewing antisemitic conspiracies. And West, who’s been locked out of his Instagram and Twitter accounts for anti-Jewish bigotry, appears to now be building a home for the canceled, deplatformed masses: He’s buying Parler, the fringe social media site popular with the far-right.
