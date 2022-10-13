ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The Spun

Everyone's Been Making Same Joke About Bob Costas

Bob Costas has been on the call for the New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians American League Division Series. While Costas is a legendary broadcaster, he can be a bit longwinded during games. Fans have taken to social media to make jokes about Costas' performance. "BOB COSTAS: While it may...
CLEVELAND, OH
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Boone ripped by YES analysts for leaving Oswaldo Cabrera in LF in fateful 9th inning

If there’s not an old joke, there should be: YES is full of yes men, and after Yankees’ losses, the postgame panel usually spends its time rationalizing the pinstriped failures. Sharp-edged criticism is rare. But in the postseason, with YES play-by-play announcer Michael Kay — benched because of the national telecasts — now at the studio table, the commentary is different.
HOMER, NY
FanSided

Braves front office praises Dansby Swanson, but return to Atlanta is no guarantee

The Atlanta Braves front office faces a looming decision on shortstop Dansby Swanson. While they want him back, it’s no guarantee. Atlanta’s backup plan for Swanson isn’t necessarily a proven one, as prospect Vaughn Grissom is likely to step into his shoes were the former No. 1-overall pick to leave in free agency. Either that, or the Braves would replace Swanson with another high-priced shortstop.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Brian Snitker was furious after Braves Game 4 loss

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker admitted he was “pissed off” after the team lost Game 4 to the Phillies in rather embarrassing fashion. Two games in Philadelphia, no road wins and suddenly the defending World Series champions were out of the playoffs. Atlanta entered the series as the cagey veterans, but often failed to play like it.
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Fan on field at Ole Miss game gets blown up by cop

Do you hate it when a fan runs onto the field during a game? Do you ever want to see them get blown up by security? If so, Saturday may be your lucky day. A fan at the game between Auburn and Ole Miss found out the hard way why running onto the field during a game is generally not advisable. The fan in question got all the way across the field before security corralled him in the end zone. They seemed to have him surrounded, but one cop on the scene stepped in with a slightly late but entirely justified hit that sent the guy to the ground immediately.
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
