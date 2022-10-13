Read full article on original website
IMF reaches staff-level agreement with Tunisia for loan programme
TUNIS (Reuters) – Tunisia has reached a preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $1.9 billion rescue package that could be finalised in December, the fund said on Saturday. Tunisia has been in urgent need of international help for months as it grapples with a crisis...
At least five killed in tribal violence in Sudan’s West Kordofan
KHARTOUM (Reuters) -At least five people were killed and nine injured in tribal clashes between members of the Miseriya and Nuba tribes in Sudan’s West Kordofan state, the country’s military said on Saturday. The incident is the latest in a wave of tribal violence that has swept across...
Safety of Turkish mines questioned after blast kills 41
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey’s main opposition party and an engineering industry body questioned safety protocols on Monday after an explosion at a state-run mine killed 41 workers, stirring memories of the country’s worst mining disaster eight years ago. The blast on Friday at the Amasra coal mine...
At least 11 killed in attack at Russian military training ground – RIA
(Reuters) – At least 11 people were killed and 15 more wounded at a training ground in southwestern Russia on Saturday when two attackers opened fire on a group of volunteers who wished to fight in Ukraine, RIA news agency said. RIA, citing the defence ministry, said the two...
At least six hurt in explosion at Spanish restaurant
MADRID (Reuters) – At least six people were injured in an explosion at a Japanese restaurant in Tarragona, northeastern Spain, emergency services said on Sunday. The cause of the explosion, which happened around 4:00 pm local time, was not immediately known. (Reporting by Graham Keeley; editing by John Stonestreet)
Aircraft crashes into residential building in Russian city of Yeysk – agencies
(Reuters) – A military aircraft crashed into a residential building in the southern Russian city of Yeysk on Monday, Russian news agencies said, citing eyewitnesses. Unconfirmed footage on social media showed a large fireball erupting from what appeared to be a multi-storey building. (Reporting by Reuters)
One dead in flash floods on the Greek island of Crete
ATHENS (Reuters) – A man died and a woman was missing after their car was carried away in flash floods which hit the north coast of the Greek island of Crete on Saturday, Greek authorities said. The Greek fire brigade said they recovered the man from a vehicle that...
Twenty killed in Colombian road accident, police says
BOGOTA (Reuters) – At least 20 people have been killed and 14 more were injured in a road accident between the southwestern Colombian cities of Pasto and Popayan, police said on Saturday. Images on Colombian television showed a bus had flipped over on the road earlier on Saturday. (Reporting...
Argentine judge says rest of detained Venezuela air crew can leave
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – An Argentine court has granted permission to the final five crew members of a Venezuelan plane grounded since June in Argentina on suspicion of potential terrorism links to leave the country, local media reported late on Friday. Argentine daily La Nacion and other media said...
Videos show smoke rising from Tehran’s Evin prison, shots heard
DUBAI (Reuters) -Online Iranian videos appeared to show smoke rising on Saturday from Tehran’s Evin prison, which holds political prisoners, as shots and an alarm could be heard. There was no immediate comment from Iranian officials or reports from state media on the footage, which was shared on social...
Russian, Syrian forces kill 20 militants in Syria – Russian general
(Reuters) – Russian and Syrian forces have killed 20 Islamic militants in an operation in southern Syria, including those responsible for blowing up a troop bus, a Russian officer was quoted as saying late on Sunday. Major General Oleg Yegorov, quoted by Russia’s TASS news agency, said the operation...
Greenwashing a police state: the truth behind Egypt’s Cop27 masquerade
No one knows what happened to the lost climate letter. All that is known is this: Alaa Abd El-Fattah, one of Egypt’s most high-profile political prisoners, wrote it while on a hunger strike in his Cairo prison cell last month. It was, he explained later, “about global warming because of the news from Pakistan”. He was concerned about the floods that displaced 33 million people, and what that cataclysm foretold about climate hardships and paltry state responses to come.
Protesters climb key bridge east of London, clogging key freight route
LONDON (Reuters) – Two climate activists climbed to the top of a heavily-used road bridge east of London on Monday morning, forcing police to close the crossing and causing traffic on the route to come to a standstill. The Just Stop Oil campaign group, which wants Britain to stop...
Australia says it will end its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital
Australia's government Cabinet agreed to again recognize Tel Aviv as the capital and reaffirmed that Jerusalem's status must be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians
