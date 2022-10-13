Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Jalen Rose Accused Of Kicking Sister Out Of His Mother’s Home
Jalen Rose is facing some serious accusations from his sister Tamara. Recently, Tamara Rose took to Instagram where she put the former NBA star on blast for reportedly trying to get her kicked out of their mom’s home. Their mom passed away just last year, and according to Tamara,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Michael Jordan’s Latest Jumpman Signing Revealed
Jordan Brand just added a fresh NBA talent to its roster. Michael Jordan’s Jordan Brand has been operating for 25 years now. Over the years, Jordan Brand has signed a plethora of great athletes to its roster. In the NBA right now, Jumpman boasts the talents of Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and even Zion Williamson.
hotnewhiphop.com
Russell Westbrook’s Reaction To Coming Off The Bench Revealed
Russ has a new role heading into the regular season. Russell Westbrook has had some difficulties ever since joining the Los Angeles Lakers. The team has not been good since he got there, and even in the preseason under a new head coach, he has continued to struggle. Darvin Ham has had to tinker with the roster, and now, Russ will be coming off the bench for the foreseeable future.
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Reveals How He Feels About NBA Scoring Record
LeBron James is ready to make history. LeBron James has plenty of NBA records at this point in his career. On that he is still in the midst of chasing, however, is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA all-time scoring record. LeBron is extremely close to breaking Kareem’s record as he only needs 1,326 more points. This could take LeBron about 50 to 60 games to beat, which means he will likely break the record this season.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ice Cube Says The NBA Is Trying To “Destroy” BIG3 League
Ice Cube says that the NBA and ESPN are working to “destroy” his BIG3 League. Ice Cube says that the NBA and ESPN are working to “destroy” his BIG3 League. The comments come after the league was officially recognized as the first Black-owned and operated sports league by the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. and ByBlack.
hotnewhiphop.com
Gisele Bündchen Appears To Hint At Cause Of Split From Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen seems to have hinted at a cause for her and Tom Brady’s marital troubles on Instagram. Gisele Bündchen may have shared a hint as to what caused the downfall of her relationship with Tom Brady on Instagram, earlier this week. Bündchen commented on a post from author Jay Shetty, featuring a quote about relationships.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen Jackson Goes Off On Kanye West After George Floyd Comments
Stephen Jackson was not feeling Ye’s disrespect. Kanye West has been going around making reckless comments over the past couple of weeks. His media tour has been unhinged, to say the least, and it is surprising that some shows are still giving him a platform. From anti-semitic rhetoric to his recent assertions about George Floyd, Kanye has shown that he isn’t worth listening to right now.
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Akademiks Explains Female Fight Incident, Freddie Gibbs Trolls Him
The media personality claims he was breaking up a fight, while Freddie Gibbs clowned his self-seriousness. Ak is back in the news this weekend after a Thursday video of him between two women went viral. In the clip, DJ Akademiks is seen shouting at his girlfriend and separating her from a fight with a red-haired woman. “Respect the game!” you can hear him shout. “Stop this s**t! I’m the n***a! I’m the f**king prize!” His girlfriend also knocked his hat off as she continued trying to fight the red-haired woman, and she responded in kind.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lamar Odom Shares Throwback Pic With Khloé Kardashian: “Missing My Best Friend”
Lamar Odom reminisced about his “best friend” Khloé Kardashian on Facebook. Lamar Odom has shared a post about missing his “best friend” Khloé Kardashian via his verified Facebook page, as caught by The Shade Room. The post features a throwback picture of Kardashian with her arms around the former NBA star.
hotnewhiphop.com
Charles Barkley Secures Massive Payday With New TNT Contract’
Charles Barkley will continue to be on TV for years to come. Charles Barkley is one of the most famous basketball analysts out there thanks to his outlandish personality and hot takes. Barkley is currently employed by TNT, and if you watch Inside The NBA, you know that the network doesn’t want to lose someone like Chuck. He is integral to the show’s chemistry, and while he might be controversial, he brings eyeballs to the station.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Poole Explains His Mentality Following Draymond Green Incident
Jordan Poole has the right mindset with the season on the horizon. Jordan Poole was involved in a major controversy just a few weeks ago as he was punched extremely hard by Draymond Green. It was an incident that was caught on camera, and with that footage leaking to the internet, everyone got to see just how bad the punch was.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Poole & Warriors Finalizing $140 Million Extension: Report
Jordan Poole and the Warriors have agreed on a massive four-year extension. Jordan Poole and the Golden State Warriors are preparing to ink a $140 million extension to keep their relationship going for another four years. The report comes via ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who says that both parties are completing final details and expected to reach a formal agreement soon.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nate Robinson Reveals He Is Battling Kidney Failure
Nate Robinson has been battling the disease for four years. Nate Robinson was a beloved player in the NBA once upon a time, and these days, he can be found playing in Ice Cube’s Big 3, while also trying his hand at boxing. Unfortunately, Robinson has been battling an illness for four years, and no one really knew about it.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nick Young Details Iggy Azalea Finding Out About Pregnant BM
He says it wouldn’t have happened if Iggy wouldn’t have left him. “It wasn’t my fault.”. It was a messy situation several years ago when Iggy Azalea and Nick Young’s romance came to a screeching halt. The industry couple was going strong, or so some believed after news of their engagement circulated. However, when reports surfaced that Young was expecting another child with his high school sweetheart, Keonna Green, things took a turn.
hotnewhiphop.com
Bronny James Jr. Signs Another Endorsement Deal
Bronny is doing very well for himself. Regardless of where Bronny James Jr goes to school next year, there is no doubt that he will be one of the biggest stars in college basketball. LeBron’s oldest son is 18 years old now, and he is eligible for NIL deals. Just a couple of weeks ago, Bronny signed with Nike, which was a massive deal at the time.
Comments / 0