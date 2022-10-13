Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Atlanta Official Convicted In Bribery Case, Facing Jail TimeTaxBuzzAtlanta, GA
How Creatives Are Helping to Reshape Cities and AlamogordoAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Child actor who played "Beau Wilkes" in Gone With the Wind is now 90 but still remembers Clark Gable's kindnessAnita DurairajMarietta, GA
Related
Dansby Swanson’s emotional reaction after Braves’ NLDS loss to Phillies
The Atlanta Braves were shocked in the MLB Playoffs by the Philadelphia Phillies. Star shortstop Dansby Swanson shared his honest reaction following Atlanta’s NLDS loss, per Bally Sports: Braves on Twitter. “We just didn’t get things done when it mattered,” Swanson said. “It breaks my heart.”
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Knows What’s Wrong With Team
It’s beating the dead horse at this point but it seems obvious the Dodgers have continued to struggle when it comes to scoring runs into the postseason. It’s something that the world sees and something that Mookie Betts feels all too familiar with. The Padres have stepped up...
3 Atlanta Braves who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go
The Atlanta Braves have a lot of players that may not be returning to the team in 2023. The Atlanta Braves have locked up a lot of their core pieces for the future in the last couple of years. Since they have done that they have outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr.,...
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Keeps it Painfully Simple with Assessment of Team
The Dodgers are in a bad spot heading into game 4 of the NLDS against the Padres. You know it. I know it. They know it. The team mustered up 6 scattered hits en route to a 2-1 loss in San Diego. With runners on base, the offense went 0-9. The lone run scored on a sacrifice fly in the 5th inning.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone ripped by YES analysts for leaving Oswaldo Cabrera in LF in fateful 9th inning
If there’s not an old joke, there should be: YES is full of yes men, and after Yankees’ losses, the postgame panel usually spends its time rationalizing the pinstriped failures. Sharp-edged criticism is rare. But in the postseason, with YES play-by-play announcer Michael Kay — benched because of the national telecasts — now at the studio table, the commentary is different.
Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies
On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
Latest Yankee Stadium weather update will make baseball fans cry
The New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians are neck-and-neck fighting for the ALCS spot, and the fight may be delayed a bit longer. The New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians are neck-and-neck fighting for an ALCS date with the Houston Astros. The Yankees kicked off a win in Game 1, and the Guardians brought it to a tie in Game 2. The Guardians then defeated New York in Game 3, and New York evened the series once again in Game 4.
Phillies fans triggered noise notification warnings during Game 4 of the NLDS
The Philadelphia Phillies closed out the NLDS on Saturday afternoon with an 8-3 win in Game 4, eliminating the Atlanta Braves in front of a raucous crowd at Citizens Bank Park. Just how loud was it in Philly on Saturday? According to Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal's cell phone, the decibel...
Alex Rodriguez criticizes Yankees for 1 big mistake
Former New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez, now an analyst for FOX Sports, is not on board with some decisions made by the Yankees this season. Specifically, Rodriguez is questioning the Yankees’ decision to bat Aaron Judge in the leadoff position. Following the Yankees’ 4-2 loss to the...
Atlanta Falcons need this trade bust to step up in week six
Six weeks into the season there should be no questions the Atlanta Falcons have lost their trade for receiver Bryan Edwards so far. Edwards hasn’t had any impact on the team spending most of the season injured or failing to make plays. The most memorable play of the Atlanta...
Yankees vs Guardians Weather Delay: ALDS Game 5 updates in the Bronx
UPDATE: Game 5 is postponed. It has been moved to 4:07 p.m. ET on Tuesday. ———————————————————————————————- Can’t say Major League Baseball didn’t botch this entire ALDS series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. First, the break between Games 1 and 2 paved the way for a rain delay in Game 2 on Thursday (which should’ve been played Wednesday).
MLB Twitter pitches insane Yankees-Guardians rain delay conspiracy
The rain delay for Game 5 of the ALDS between the Yankees and Guardians had some on MLB Twitter spreading conspiracy theories. Will the Yankees or the Guardians move on to face the Astros in the ALCS?. The MLB world was supposed to find out on Monday night with a...
Braves fans come to defense of Ronald Acuña for ‘lazy’ description
In Game 4 of their NLDS series against the Phillies, Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña made a defensive mistake which led to JT Realmuto’s inside-the-park home run. He’s still getting called out for it days later. Acuña is a tremendous talent, and a five-tool player at his best....
FanSided
291K+
Followers
552K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0