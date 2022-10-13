Read full article on original website
Motorcycling-Rins triumphs in Australia as Bagnaia takes championship lead
MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Suzuki’s Alex Rins won a classic Australian MotoGP Grand Prix at Phillip Island on Sunday as Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia roared to the top of the world championship standings with a third-placed finish after defending champion Fabio Quartararo crashed out. Rins took the lead from Bagnaia in...
Fears for Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi after she competed in Seoul without a hijab
A female Iranian climber has reportedly gone missing in South Korea, two days after she competed in an international tournament without a hijab. The BBC’s Persian service said friends of Elnaz Rekabi had been unable to contact the athlete since Sunday. The service also quoted “well-informed sources” as saying that her passport and mobile phone had been confiscated.
‘How’s Brexit going?’ British politics mocked at home and abroad
ROME (Reuters) – Britain’s political and economic turmoil has been greeted with thinly veiled satisfaction among pro-European and leftist politicians abroad, with some commentators drawing parallels to chaotic Italy. New British finance minister Jeremy Hunt will set out tax and spending measures on Monday, two weeks earlier than...
At least six hurt in explosion at Spanish restaurant
MADRID (Reuters) – At least six people were injured in an explosion at a Japanese restaurant in Tarragona, northeastern Spain, emergency services said on Sunday. The cause of the explosion, which happened around 4:00 pm local time, was not immediately known. (Reporting by Graham Keeley; editing by John Stonestreet)
Spanish competition watchdog launches probe into Booking.com
MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s competition watchdog said on Monday it was initiating disciplinary proceedings against Booking.com for possible anti-competiton practices affecting hotels and online travel agencies. The proceedings stem from two complaints filed by the Spanish Association of Hotel Managers and the Mardid Hotel Business Association, the watchdog...
Noise cameras to be trialled in England to tackle ‘boy racers’
Noise-detecting traffic cameras will be trialled in four areas in England in an attempt to crack down on “boy racers” who rev engines and use illegal exhausts, the Department for Transport has announced. The so-called noise cameras will be installed on the roadside in Bradford on Tuesday, before...
Joby Applies for Japan Aircraft Certification
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY), a California-based company developing all-electric aircraft for commercial passenger service, today confirmed it has formally applied for its revolutionary aircraft design to be certified for use in Japan. The news comes as Japanese and U.S. regulatory authorities confirmed earlier today that they have reached an agreement to deliver a streamlined approval process for U.S. applicants who wish to validate their eVTOL (“electric vertical take-off and landing”) aircraft designs in Japan. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017006062/en/ Joby’s all-electric, vertical take-off and landing aircraft during a flight test. (Photo: Business Wire)
