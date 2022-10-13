ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Here are all the best events to celebrate Come Out With Pride this weekend

By OW Staff
Orlando Weekly
Orlando Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BuxpS_0iY1Ipeq00
Orlando Come Out With Pride festivities in 2016

Thursday, Oct. 13

Movies Out Loud
Watermark’s Movies Out Loud presents a night of hilarious commentary with hosts Real Radio’s Sabrina Ambra and drag performer Trixie Deluxxe and a screening of the 1980 film Xanadu. 7 p.m., Savoy Orlando, 1913 N. Orange Ave., savoyorlando.com, $12-$15.

We Shall Overcome: Celebrating LGBTQ+ Diversity
Honoring LGBTQ+ people of color who have been trailblazers for human rights. Celebrate them in dance, song and word with some special guest stars. The evening will also include testimonials from community members and include art displays from artists of color. 7 p.m., Walt Disney Amphitheater, Lake Eola Park, 195 N. Rosalind Ave., free, 407-246-2827

Friday, Oct. 14

Phish Phest Reunion Party
Bringing back this popular Lesbian Happy Hour. 5 p.m., Hammered Lamb, 1235 N. Orange Ave.,thehammeredlamb. com, free.

The Milky Way Bar + Bites Crawl: Pride Edition
Find the adventure in your own backyard! Join us in exploring The Milky Way, a bar crawl through the Milk District featuring a dozen participating bars and restaurants. Starts at Southern Craft. 6 p.m., The Milk District, East Robinson Street and North Bumby Avenue, $10-$15.

Pride Shabbat
The Jewish Federation of Greater Orlando is proud to be part of such a welcom- ing and inclusive Jewish community. In the spirit of hakh’lalah (inclusion) we are inviting our entire com- munity to the annual Come Out With Pride Shabbat. 6:30 p.m., Orlando City Hall, 400 S. Orange Ave., free.

Come Out With Pride Official Kick-Off Party
Hosted by Chantel Reshae, this event will feature a “Super Heroes vs. Villains” theme and includes an appearance from Aysia Black. 11 p.m., Savoy Orlando, 1913 N. Orange Ave., savoyorlando.com, free.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Pre-Pride Parade Party
Celebrate Pride with live music by Kaci-Jo & the Lowdowns. Noon, The Veranda at Thornton Park, 707 E. Washington St., free, 336-491-8489.

Pride Festival
Showcasing a diverse series of events for the 2022 year, Come Out With Pride boasts three stages around Lake Eola Park: the Diva stage, the Dance Stage, and the Local Stage. Each will host live entertainment through- out the day featuring local artists and celebrity head- liners. There will also be a Pride Marketplace and fire- works popping off at 9:15 p.m. Noon, Lake Eola Park, free-$175.

Central Florida Trans March
A new tradition as part of Come Out With Pride is this event uniting the Central Florida transgender community and its allies in the ongoing effort to celebrate, educate, protect, and empower our trans- gender community. 1 p.m., Lake Eola Park (at the Diva Stage), free.

The Most Colorful Parade
Come Out With Pride Festival’s centerpiece is The Most Colorful Parade, featuring more than 100 groups strolling a mile route through downtown Orlando. In 2022, it will be led by Grand Marshals Michael James Scott, Doug Ba’aser (posthumous grand marshal), Shea Culliff, Will Larkins and Sister Ann Kendrick. 4 p.m., Orange Avenue at Washington Street, free.

Rainbow House Orlando Pride Closing Party
Pride house music beats by: DJ T’don, DJ Seth Breezy, Morabito and GSP. Special appearance by Lady Camden from RuPaul’s Drag Race. 8 p.m., Ace Cafe, 100 W. Livingston St., $30-$120, 407-996-6686, acecafeusa. com

Sunday, Oct. 16

Official Pride Recovery Brunch
Enjoy some of the best Bloody Mary’s in Orlando and a bounty of brunch bites at the Hammered Lamb in Ivanhoe Village Main Street. $3 from each drink will benefit Come Out With Pride. 10 a.m., Hammered Lamb, 1235 N. Orange Ave., thehammered- lamb.com, free.

Happiness Tea Dance
Come Out With Pride’s official closing party happens Sunday after noon in Thornton Park, with this event featuring music by Morabito and James Anthony. 3 p.m., The Veranda at Thornton Park, 707 E. Washington St., verandaevents.com. $25- $115.

Uncut Cabaret
Join in the fun and frivol ity of Orlando Gay Chorus’s 14th annual Uncut Cabaret, this year with a Hallo weenie twist! The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and will go until they kick us out! Don’t miss this rip roaring night of fun! This is an adults only naughty cabaret (18+ only)! 7 p.m., Renaissance Theater, 415 E. Princeton St., rentheatre. com, $20.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Orlando Weekly

The Orlando Pride Rainbow House party is a can't miss-event to cap off your celebrations

Saturday’s Pride Festival downtown is always one of the best community events all year. But the real adult partying will happen after the parade with this big dance bash. Besides a special appearance by Lady Camden from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14, the international DJ lineup will feature DJs TDon (Dallas), Seth Breezy (Atlanta), Morabito (New York) and GSP (Greece). With a clothes check for revelers looking to dance in their jock or underwear, it’s gonna get good and wild.
Orlando Weekly

Korean bakery chain Paris Baguette opened in Winter Park, MM Club gets exclusive, Taco Kat is coming soon and more food news

OPENINGS/CLOSINGS Taco Kat, the newest concept from Team Market Group (Plantees, The Wellborn, Robinson Room, Mathers Social Gathering), opens Oct. 18 at 11 S. Court Ave. in the old Cleo’s Lounge space downtown. The taqueria and tequila lounge will specialize in Sonoran-style tacos using imported Sonoran flour for a true taste of th Northern Mexican staple ... Swine & Sons has opened its expanded Winter Park eatery inside Foxtail’s Farmhouse at 1282 N. Orange Ave. in Winter Park.
WINTER PARK, FL
Orlando Weekly

Yes, there's a Shrek-themed Rave happening at Orlando's Beacham in December

The meme-come-life Shrek Rave is touring clubs across the country, and is now confirmed to take over Orlando in December. "Shrek, along with SpongeBob, are huge pillars to the meme community," Shrek Rave organizer Ka5sh said about the origins of this nightlife phenomenon in an interview with Mashable. "It just seemed like the next logical step for me as a meme maker was to create a world where you can experience the meme in real life." With a rallying cry of "cool is dead," this touring operation is creating minor frenzies in cities around the country. The atmosphere is weird and wild, and while dressing like Shrek or Fiona is not mandatory, it would be a good idea if you gave ogre cosplay a go. The Shrek Rave happens on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 9 p.m. at the Beacham.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit kick off early 2023 tour here in Orlando

Americana armada Jason and the 400 Unit are ringing in 2023 with a U.S. tour, and it's kicking off right here in Orlando. Isbell and the gang start their year with a 12-date tour in January and February, and the first day of this tour is at Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center. Isbell then heads on to Clearwater, Hollywood and Fort Myers before barnstorming all over the country.  Peter One, half of folk duo Jess Sah Bi & Peter One, will be touring support for Isbell on all these dates Isbell and the 400 Unit most recent album was...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando musicians face off for an EST Gee opening slot at this Saturday's Central Florida Super Showcase

A local musician is going to score the coveted opening slot for Louisville rapper (and Machine Gun Kelly collaborator) EST Gee  at Gilt this Saturday — we just don’t know who that is yet. That’s because the winner of the Central Florida Super Showcase, a regular event put on by local concert promoters Melo and Foo Foo, will be the one to fill that spot. And that showcase hasn’t happened yet.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Swans guitarist Norman Westberg shows a very different side of his musical life in Orlando this weekend

Forty years spent fighting the good fight for music that’s on the left side of the dial, Norman Westberg has been a stalwart of what one could say is true alternative music, the kind that isn’t led by trends and tends to dig deeper into the depths of the psyche. Westberg does it well and at a prolific pace, primarily as the longtime guitarist for the influential band Swans, along with a laundry list of collaborators on his own projects that range from industrial noise, deconstructed rock to compelling spoken word. When Timucua Arts Foundation and Modern Music Movement host Westberg on Saturday, we’ll be treated to yet another side of his art, one that he’s been exploring over the last several years: atmospheric soundtracks for imaginary landscapes. His recent recordings, Drag Acid #8 and the compilation, Hallow Ground presents: Epiphanies along with his earlier Short Songs for the Long Winter attest to this cerebral direction beautifully.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Jaap Blonk brings eccentric vocal acrobatics to town for rare Orlando appearance

When I first saw this Dutch vocal wonder perform, it took me a while to actually process what he was doing enough to even write about it. But on the spot, I knew it was original and genius. He’s a vocalist, not a singer, and uses his voice and body to create a stunning range of sounds that he strings together in a whirlwind of avant-garde insanity and performance art.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Do you realize that Flaming Lips are kicking off a short tour in Orlando this week

Flaming Lips captured the uncertain pandemic zeitgeist around live shows in 2021, when both band and fans were encased in plastic bubbles for some of their concerts in Oklahoma. Now here we are in 2022 and we’ve been informed by the higher-ups that the pandemic is over, so the bubbles are in storage and the band is getting back in touch with fans. Their show Friday at Hard Rock Live will be the first(!)
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

It's 'Glow' time when Turnstile play Orlando on Thursday

To headbang or not to headbang, that is the question. With apologies to the Bard, it’ll be pretty hard not to with Turnstile’s hardcore anthems and jangle-pop gems that feel like transcendence in the mosh pit. Meaty power chords smothered with some dreamy soundscapes await at the House of Blues this week.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Mr. Worldwide himself, Pitbull, lands in Orlando on Sunday

Face it, ‘You Can’t Stop Us’ from dancing to the amped-up music from Grammy-winning artist Pitbull at the Amway Center this weekend. The Cuban-American rapper brings an impressive discography of hits stretching back to his start in the early 2000s. Pitbull’s breakthrough hit “Give Me Everything” from 2011 dominated the Billboard Hot 100 charts for 45 weeks. The Miami-born artist mixes Latin rhythms and Reggaeton edge with hip-hop and enough pop savvy to get bodies moving and the “par-tay” going.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando drag legend Ginger Minj goes full 'Hocus Pocus' in new 'I Put a Spell on You' music video

Orlando drag star and singer Ginger Minj has your spooky season needs covered. Not only is she featured in the new Hocus Pocus sequel, she's just realized a jazzy vamp through Screamin' Jay Hawkins' I Put a Spell on You" as an unlikely tribute. Minj has dedicated this faithfully eerie cover of "Spell" to her "drag mom" Bette Midler — also a star of both Hocus Pocus films. Midler performed the song in the original Hocus Pocus and it was an over-the-top  showstopper. “You can walk into any gay bar in the country between Sept. 1 and Nov. 1, and most likely you’ll find a trio of queens lip-syncing this song.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando FreeFall removal postponed until Tyre Sampson death investigation closes

Although operators of the Orlando FreeFall announced the attraction's permanent closure earlier this month, state officials said that Tyre Sampson's death investigation must conclude before moving forward with the FreeFall's removal. State officials spoke to WESH 2 about putting the removal on hold until Sampson's death investigation reaches a close. There has been no official timeline released on the dismantling of the FreeFall, as Orlando Slingshot Group has been waiting on approval from all involved parties. Sampson, a 14-year-old from Missouri, fell from the ride earlier this spring due to a lack of safety restraints to accommodate his weight and height. The tragedy sparked a series of protests, lawsuits and investigations surrounding the incident. Directly following Sampson's death in March, Icon Park asked for Slingshot Group to suspend operation of both the FreeFall and the SlingShot.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Weird Al Yankovic gets 'Ridiculously Seff-Indulgent' on stage in Orlando this weekend

You can pretty much measure a band’s pop-culture currency by whether or not Weird Al Yankovic has parodied one of their tunes. In fact, most acts consider the request an honor and a rite of passage — rightfully so. Weird Al has helped define and document the shape-shifting zeitgeist since the early ’80s. On a personal note, the first “real” concert I experienced as a teen was when he was the touring opener for the Monkees in 1987.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando Weekly

Orlando, FL
1K+
Followers
368
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT

Orlando Weekly is the Orlando area’s award-winning alternative media company. We have been Orlando’s source for local and state news, opinion, events and culture for over 30 years.

 https://www.orlandoweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy