Beulaville man sentenced to life without parole

BEULAVILLE — District Attorney Ernie Lee announced that Rasheed Teron Freeman of Beulaville, was found guilty of first degree murder, robbery with a firearm, possession of firearm by felon and habitual felon status at trial by jury on Oct. 12, in Duplin County Superior Court.

Judge Henry L. Stevens, IV of Duplin County sentenced Freeman to an active sentence of life without the possibility of parole, followed by a minimum of 110 months and a maximum of 144 months in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.

Over the course of a month-long trial that begun in September, evidence presented by Assistant District Attorneys Lori Carroll and Jason McGuirt showed that Freeman shot and killed victim Nikkio Jammal Murray on Jan. 11, 2020, in the Greenevers community of Rose Hill, N.C.

Freeman and the victim knew each other, and the homicide stemmed from the Freeman’s belief that the victim had assaulted the Freeman’s cousin two days prior to the shooting.

An investigation led by Detective Jon Green of the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office led to the Freeman being charged. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office also requested the assistance from an investigator of the FBI Cellular Analysis Survey Team and was able to obtain Freeman’s cellular phone records, which placed him at the scene of the shooting, a critical piece of evidence necessary to prove the defendant’s guilt. Detective Green and FBI Special Agent Harrison Putman testified along with 23 other witnesses.

Additionally, Freeman had prior convictions in Onslow and Duplin counties for possession of heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine, sell of cocaine, sell of marijuana and attempted trafficking of opiates from 2010 to 2017.

“This Office values the hard work of Detective Jon Green and the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office and their thorough investigation in this case,” wrote District Attorney Lee. This was a successful investigation coupled with a successful prosecution to remove a dangerous individual from the community and this office appreciates the hard work of the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office to help keep our citizens safe. I appreciate the hard work of my assistant district attorneys who I met with many times about this case during trial preparation... I also appreciate the hard work by Sheriff Blake Wallace and the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office. Detective John Green did an excellent job in working this investigation and testifying in court.

It is hoped that this verdict of guilty and sentence of life without parole will give the victim’s family some degree of closure and a sense of justice.