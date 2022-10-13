Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IDHQ
The Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 197,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 29,000. Shares of IDHQ were up about 3% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were...
NASDAQ
Monday 10/17 Insider Buying Report: FRD, LOVE
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
NASDAQ
Why Nu Holdings Stock Was Up Monday
Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) was surging higher on Monday, up as much as 8% just before noon ET. As of 2:30 p.m., the stock price was still up about 7.2%, trading at $4.41 per share. The fintech is down roughly 53% year to date. The major indexes were all up...
NASDAQ
Monday Sector Leaders: Services, Financial
Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Services companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 2.7%. Within that group, DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) and Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 8.7% and 8.1%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 3.5% on the day, and down 29.41% year-to-date. DISH Network Corp, meanwhile, is down 56.58% year-to-date, and Match Group Inc, is down 66.10% year-to-date.
NASDAQ
Technology Sector Update for 10/17/2022: NET,GFS,WATT
Technology stocks were advancing on Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 2.7% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 2.1% this afternoon. In company news, Cloudflare (NET) rose more than 14% after Wells Fargo raised its stock rating for the cloud services company to overweight from equal-weight and also increased its price target for Cloudflare shares by $3 to $65.
NASDAQ
3 Tips From Warren Buffett to Get You Through Any Bear Market
The stock market has been on a steady decline since January, and investors are feeling the pinch. The S&P 500, the Nasdaq, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are all in bear market territory after falling more than 20% from their peaks earlier this year. That can be unnerving for even the most seasoned investors, especially when nobody knows for certain how long this downturn will last.
NASDAQ
The Market Crashed My Portfolio. 3 Things That Taught Me
When the stock market crashed, it took my portfolio down faster than a heavyweight wrestler. This brutal experience taught me three unforgettable lessons in stock market investing: invest consistently, limit investing on margin, and invest for the long term. 1. Invest consistently. The post-pandemic market plunge took many investors by...
NASDAQ
Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Consumer Products
In afternoon trading on Monday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, up 1.5%. Within the sector, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a gain of 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.3% on the day, and up 50.82% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 35.80% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 66.81% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and MRO make up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
NASDAQ
Why CTI BioPharma Stock Crushed the Market Today
The stock market as a whole had a fine Monday, but CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ: CTIC) had a particularly good time of it. The China-based biotech's shares leaped nearly 5% on the back of not one but two positive analyst initiations. So what. The two institutions launching their coverage of CTI...
NASDAQ
Why Archaea Energy Stock Soared 54% Today
Shares of Archaea Energy (NYSE: LFG) surged on Monday after the renewable natural gas (RNG) producer struck a deal to be acquired by British oil giant BP (NYSE: BP). By the close of trading, Archaea Energy's stock price was up 54%. So what. Under the terms of the deal, BP...
NASDAQ
Should I Buy Roblox Stock?
Hey everybody, Dave Bartosiak with Trending Stocks at Zacks.com. Back in the day, when you used to be able to make money in the stock market, one of the hottest stocks out there was Roblox RBLX. It’s online entertainment platform is the sort of thing that captivates the minds and hearts of kids all over the world. The growth numbers were eye-popping, the engagement was astronomical, and the stock was going parabolic. All good things come to an end, and Roblox, which went from the $70s to $140 in one month, came crashing back down to Earth.
NASDAQ
Procter & Gamble Q1 Preview: Can Shares Find New Life?
The Zacks Consumer Staples sector has held up relatively well in 2022 vs. the general market, down roughly 13%. Companies in the sector can generate revenue in the face of good and bad economic situations, helping explain why it’s been a bright spot in an otherwise dim market in 2022.
NASDAQ
Top Stock Picks for Week of October 17, 2022
Lululemon athletica inc. LULU is a yoga-inspired athletic apparel company that creates lifestyle components. lululemon’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. It reported ninth straight quarter of earnings surprise in second-quarter fiscal 2022, while sales beat estimates for the second straight quarter. The top and bottom-line also grew year over year on continued business momentum, which led to robust sales and an improved operating margin. Comps growth was aided by robust traffic trends in both stores and e-commerce. On a three-year CAGR basis, traffic was up 8% in stores and more than 40% in e-commerce. The company is capitalizing on the importance of physical retail and the convenience of online engagement. Backed by the robust first half performance, the company raised its fiscal 2022 guidance.The company is expected to report EPS that’s up from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting an increase from the year-ago period.
NASDAQ
After-Hours Earnings Report for October 17, 2022 : ELS, SFBS, FBK, MRTN, CFB, SOTK
The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/17/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 4.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ELS has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ELS is 22.01 vs. an industry ratio of 15.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.
NASDAQ
Health Care Sector Update for 10/17/2022: CANO, CVS, SRNE, JAGX, NGM
Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.9% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 1.6%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 2.0%. In company news, Cano Health (CANO) tumbled nearly 43%, more than giving back all...
NASDAQ
Why Silvergate Capital Stock Was as Good as Gold Today
As the days grow shorter and we head into winter, could the crypto winter be thawing? Judging by the latest price moves for many cryptocurrencies, at least some investors have such a hope. On Monday, optimism about this and an upcoming quarterly-earnings release boosted the share price of crypto-leaning bank...
NASDAQ
Dell Technologies (DELL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Dell Technologies (DELL) closed at $34.47, marking a +0.61% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.65% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Q3 Earnings Scorecard and Analyst Reports for Apple, Abbott, IBM & Others
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features a real-time update on the ongoing Q3 earnings season and new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
NASDAQ
Is a Beat in Store for Marsh & McLennan (MMC) in Q3 Earnings?
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. MMC is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 20, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MMC’s third-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $1.16, which indicates an improvement of 7.4% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus...
NASDAQ
Shareholders in Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) are in the red if they invested five years ago
The main aim of stock picking is to find the market-beating stocks. But even the best stock picker will only win with some selections. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY), since the last five years saw the share price fall 32%. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 12% in the last 90 days. But this could be related to the weak market, which is down 7.4% in the same period.
Comments / 0