OPEC+ members line up to endorse production cut after U.S coercion claim

CAIRO Oct 16 (Reuters) - OPEC+ member states lined up on Sunday to endorse a steep production cut agreed this month after the White House, stepping up a war of words with Riyadh, claimed Saudi Arabia had pushed some other nations into the move. Iraq, OPEC's second largest exporter, said...
China GDP delay amplifies economic distress signal

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - It’s mid-afternoon Monday in Beijing and a simple question is doing the rounds: will China’s latest GDP figures be published as scheduled the next day? The Chinese customs had unexpectedly not released its trade data on Friday. By 4PM it’s clear that the statistics bureau has followed suit, the only indication being a tweak to the online publication timetable set a year earlier. A day later, there’s still no sign of when the data will land, nor any clear explanation. The delay to this usually well-choreographed and executed quarterly exercise is an aberration. It’s also unnecessary.
Apple freezes plans to use China's YMTC chips - Nikkei

U.S. tech giant Apple Inc has put on hold plans to use memory chips from China's Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC) in its products, after Washington imposed tighter export controls against Chinese technology companies, the Nikkei reported on Monday. Adds details from report, background. Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. tech...
Iran prison fire death toll rises as protests rage

DUBAI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Eight prisoners died as a result of a fire at Tehran's Evin prison over the weekend, Iran's judiciary said on Monday, doubling the death toll from the blaze which has increased pressure on a government struggling to contain mass protests. The death of 22-year-old Mahsa...

