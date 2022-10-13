Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
OPEC+ members line up to endorse production cut after U.S coercion claim
CAIRO Oct 16 (Reuters) - OPEC+ member states lined up on Sunday to endorse a steep production cut agreed this month after the White House, stepping up a war of words with Riyadh, claimed Saudi Arabia had pushed some other nations into the move. Iraq, OPEC's second largest exporter, said...
Russia-Ukraine war live: fresh Russian strikes hit ‘critical infrastructure’ in cities across Ukraine
Attacks hit Kyiv, Kryvyi Ri, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv, damaging infrastructure including energy facility
NASDAQ
EXCLUSIVE-Exxon exits Russia empty-handed with oil project 'unilaterally terminated'
HOUSTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N said on Monday that it left Russia completely after President Vladimir Putin expropriated its properties following seven months of discussions over an orderly transfer of its 30% stake in a major oil project. Exxon did not say if it received any...
What are the suicide drones bombarding Ukraine, and where did Russia get them?
At least four people were killed in Russian drone strikes on Ukrainian cities on Monday. The attacks were carried out by what are called Shahed drones — also known as suicide or kamikaze drones.
NASDAQ
China GDP delay amplifies economic distress signal
HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - It’s mid-afternoon Monday in Beijing and a simple question is doing the rounds: will China’s latest GDP figures be published as scheduled the next day? The Chinese customs had unexpectedly not released its trade data on Friday. By 4PM it’s clear that the statistics bureau has followed suit, the only indication being a tweak to the online publication timetable set a year earlier. A day later, there’s still no sign of when the data will land, nor any clear explanation. The delay to this usually well-choreographed and executed quarterly exercise is an aberration. It’s also unnecessary.
NASDAQ
Apple freezes plans to use China's YMTC chips - Nikkei
U.S. tech giant Apple Inc has put on hold plans to use memory chips from China's Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC) in its products, after Washington imposed tighter export controls against Chinese technology companies, the Nikkei reported on Monday. Adds details from report, background. Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. tech...
NASDAQ
Iran prison fire death toll rises as protests rage
DUBAI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Eight prisoners died as a result of a fire at Tehran's Evin prison over the weekend, Iran's judiciary said on Monday, doubling the death toll from the blaze which has increased pressure on a government struggling to contain mass protests. The death of 22-year-old Mahsa...
Comments / 0