Lululemon athletica inc. LULU is a yoga-inspired athletic apparel company that creates lifestyle components. lululemon’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. It reported ninth straight quarter of earnings surprise in second-quarter fiscal 2022, while sales beat estimates for the second straight quarter. The top and bottom-line also grew year over year on continued business momentum, which led to robust sales and an improved operating margin. Comps growth was aided by robust traffic trends in both stores and e-commerce. On a three-year CAGR basis, traffic was up 8% in stores and more than 40% in e-commerce. The company is capitalizing on the importance of physical retail and the convenience of online engagement. Backed by the robust first half performance, the company raised its fiscal 2022 guidance.The company is expected to report EPS that’s up from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting an increase from the year-ago period.

