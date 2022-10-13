Read full article on original website
Double Zero
As one of the go-to date night destinations in Emory Village, Double Zero also has all the components for a special occasion meal—a chic, modern aesthetic, mood lighting, fun cocktails and a long wine list, and multiple courses that help you make the most of paying the babysitter for three hours. With fresh fior di latte mozzarella on every pie and dough made from heirloom yeast starter and—you guessed it—Double Zero flour, no one will judge if pizza is your only course. Be advised: the pillowy soft pizza here comes unsliced and delivered to your table with a pair of kitchen shears, which we've seen confuse a few diners. But if we can be blunt/sharp: slicing your pizza with scissors is kinda fun and not that complicated, so just cut the damn pie and enjoy it.
T Café
While you’re at the Tin Building, it’s entirely possible that a few hours will pass without you even noticing. You still might want to hit a few spots—but you’re so tired already. T Café is where to go for something with caffeine, and it’s one of the few places in the food hall with lots of windows. For a lighter breakfast or lunch, you can get things like a fresh-squeezed juice or overnight oats made with wild bee pollen. You can always add a bagel or a pastry from the bakery or pâtisserie right next door when you’re checking out.
Belizean Paradise
Picture a small diner with big leather booths serving bacon and eggs right alongside stew beef and oxtail—that’s essentially the deal at Belizean Paradise Cuisine. It’s possible you’ve never grabbed a meal at this Mid-City spot, since it’s tucked off of La Brea Avenue and closes at 3:30pm. The dining room is always calm, but know that the mixed bag of dishes on their menu are worth driving out of your way for. Their weekend-only breakfast menu in particular features a dizzying array of standouts, from meat pies and coconut tarts to cheesy garnaches and chicken tamales wrapped in banana leaves.
Last year, one of your friends asked you to go to Tulum for their birthday, and now it's your goal to never be like this friend. Still, a part of you would like to have a big, fun birthday. Whether you want to drink a cocktail out of a fishbowl or celebrate with a bunch of friends at a restaurant that actually serves good food, here's where to go. Below are some special-but-not-stuffy places that are great for groups, and they're all significantly cheaper than a flight to Mexico.
Bunbury
Bunbury is an Argentinian restaurant on the Northern edge of Downtown, and it has all the stuff you’d expect at a good Argentinian restaurant. There’s lots of wine (including some really good wine cocktails), solid empanadas, and a variety of tasty red meat—especially the perfectly grilled vacio. But the space also has a fun secret lair vibe—the dining room is located behind a sliding bookshelf—and there’s occasional live music, too. It’s a good choice for a date or fun group dinner.
Consignment Lounge
You could walk into Consignment Lounge just for drinks, but end up leaving with a vintage mug or an old landscape painting. That’s because this Avondale bar is also a resale shop. But in case you’re not in the market for some home decorations, the drinks alone are great. They have refreshing draft cocktails like the Ricardo Yuzu (a play on gin and tonic but with yuzu and yellow chartreuse) as well as classics like an Old Fashioned. And whether you’re at the bar watching old WTTW reruns on retro TVs, or hanging in the backroom full of books, the relaxed atmosphere is the ideal place to hang out.
Lillie's Bistro & Garden
Downtown Culver City always seems to be reinventing itself, but one place that never changes too much is the Culver Hotel. The historic space has been a neighborhood landmark since the 1920’s and holds more Hollywood secrets than most places in Hollywood—it’s just a shame that its lobby restaurants have always been lackluster. Feel free to add Lillie’s to that list. The newest name to take over the ground-floor space provides essentially what its predecessors did: a kitschy, Old Hollywood vibe, nightly live music, and extremely mediocre food. If you want to meet up with a friend and slurp oysters at the bar, you’ll leave content, but otherwise, there’s no reason for a full meal here. The large outdoor patio is a good spot for post-work drinks with a group of coworkers.
Xinjiang BBQ
Equal parts audio-visual installation and Chinese grilled skewer spot, Xinjiang BBQ in Monterey Park delivers one of the trippier late-night eating experiences in LA. You start by using your phone to order a pile of spice-rubbed skewers—various chicken parts, lamb, seafood, vegetables—followed by more drinking snacks and beer. Projectors screen giant virtual backdrops onto the walls, while small TVs at each table play catchy pop music videos. There will probably be someone attempting karaoke. The food is decent, but this place stimulates your eyes and ears as much as it does your mouth. Open until 2am weekdays, and until 3am on weekends.
House of the Red Pearl
House of the Red Pearl is a speakeasy-ish Chinese-inspired spot that you enter through a curtain at the back of the Asian goods store in Jean-Georges Vongerichten's Tin Building. The dining room has lantern-like light fixtures and a huge mural of scenes from a Chinese village—design choices that, at best, feel extremely cheesy. Still, this place has our favorite food at the Tin Building. Their top dish is a take on Peking duck, which comes with soy-glazed breast meat and a confit quarter leg with crispy skin that we can’t stop thinking about. If you work nearby, this restaurant would work well for a business dinner. The experience leans upscale, the space is relatively quiet, and there's a semi-private room in case you want to do a team outing.
You can choose your friends, but you can't choose your family. And you probably can't choose your colleagues either. Unless you're the boss. In which case, be a good boss and take your employees out to dinner every once in a while.
Bakery at Tin Building
Tired of making sandwiches at home with Wonder Bread? Dramatically improve your lunch by picking up a seeded sourdough or whatever whole loaf jumps out at you at the Bakery at Tin Building. The croissants here are pretty standard, but the focaccia and custard danish stand out. The former, with its blistered, crackly crust and fluffy interior, is the best use of $3 at this entire food hall. The latter is buttery, a little lemony, and has an egg tart-like middle. We tried to eat only half of it—and failed.
Hide And Seek
With sparkling glass chandeliers, collages of celebrities with Disney princess eyes, and a hanging art piece that looks like a giant ball made of feather dusters, there are plenty of things to keep you distracted at this upscale West Loop restaurant. But none of the above is enough to distract you from the fact that the food at Hide and Seek is medicore. The menu is full of unmemorable dishes. Like the eggplant caponata, which is topped with tomato confit that is both too tart and too sweet. Or a plate of lamb chops served with a bland red wine reduction. The drinks, however, are pretty decent, so if you’re in the market for a nightcap in glitzy space, Hide and Seek is a good choice. But with equally aesthetically pleasing places (like Trivoli Tavern, Cabra, or Aba) nearby, head to one of those spots for food.
On The Bridge
You go to On The Bridge for comforting specials that mix Japanese flavors with Western influences. Think big plates of curry rice and shrimp roe spaghetti, omu-rice, pizzas, and Japanese-style hamburgers. Eccentricity also abounds at this cafe-style Japan Center restaurant that’s been a neighborhood staple for several decades. Sit at the long wooden bar surrounded by plushies, sherbert-colored chairs, and bookshelves filled with every manga imaginable. Of course, unwinding with something from the encyclopedia-long beer and sake menu isn’t a bad idea either. Basically, land here to end good days, hide from the fact that Mercury is in retrograde, or anytime you don't feel like waiting in the long line at nearby Marufuku.
Bastone!
Bastone in West Midtown gives you an easy alley-oop to kick off your meal and conversation with a mozzarella tasting. You can offer your take on your favorite cheeses on the tasting board (maybe you liked the smoothness and salt content of the housemade fatt' a mano) and discuss the potential pairings—the Italian-imported stracciatella is a nice fit, with a little sweetness from the honeycomb and crunch from the taralli crackers. More cheesy goodness makes its way into some of the other dishes, like the meatballs and the handmade pasta, which Bastone switches up pretty frequently. But we hope the fresh peach salad, which sits in a creamy yogurt bath and is truly more soup than salad, is a keeper—it’s pure happiness.
Brio's Pizzeria
The menu at Brio's is encyclopedic in length, so we’ll save you some time and tell you to just focus on the pizzas (and the 14 flavors of frozen margaritas). This old-school Phoenicia spot makes very good thin-crust Neapolitan-style pies in both personal and large sizes. Heads up: They don’t start making pizzas until noon.
ilCaffè
Il Caffé is an ultra-chic Scandinavian café that makes us want to up our fashion game. Apart from its customers dressed in vintage clothing that costs the same as a car payment, this DTLA spot has an equally stylish industrial interior with mirrored walls and cement floors. There are plenty of outlets, excellent coffee, and a curbside patio that lets you work in the middle of DTLA's hustle and bustle, along with your Swedish cinnamon bun and a double espresso. So chic.
Harvey's Cafe
Harvey's is a cozy corner café owned by Easton Gym upstairs, which has been in business since 1938. Harvey's isn’t a historical relic like Easton, but it emulates an "old-school" aesthetic with exposed brick, vintage sofa chairs, and sports memorabilia on display. There are plenty of outlets and never too much foot traffic, plus we get really excited about the rotating Toast Tuesday special. Our favorite menu staple: the egg salad toast with capers and shaved radish.
