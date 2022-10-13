With sparkling glass chandeliers, collages of celebrities with Disney princess eyes, and a hanging art piece that looks like a giant ball made of feather dusters, there are plenty of things to keep you distracted at this upscale West Loop restaurant. But none of the above is enough to distract you from the fact that the food at Hide and Seek is medicore. The menu is full of unmemorable dishes. Like the eggplant caponata, which is topped with tomato confit that is both too tart and too sweet. Or a plate of lamb chops served with a bland red wine reduction. The drinks, however, are pretty decent, so if you’re in the market for a nightcap in glitzy space, Hide and Seek is a good choice. But with equally aesthetically pleasing places (like Trivoli Tavern, Cabra, or Aba) nearby, head to one of those spots for food.

6 DAYS AGO