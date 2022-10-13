LINCOLN SQUARE — A Chicago police officer was suspended for 120 days after he lied about his ties to the Proud Boys extremist group, city officials said. Robert Bakker was identified as a police officer who was active on a Proud Boys group chat on Telegram in a story published by Vice in May 2020. Bakker helped organize Proud Boys meetups in Lincoln Square and Andersonville and bragged about his access to “high police” in screen captures of the chats made public by Chicago Antifascist Action.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO