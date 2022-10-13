ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blockclubchicago.org

A New, Rentable Podcasting Studio In West Loop Offers The ‘Ritz Carlton’ Experience

WEST LOOP — A creative space and podcasting studio in the West Loop aims to bring podcast makers the “Ritz Carlton” experience to get their creative juices flowing. Fabre Studios, 415 N. Sangamon St., is 700 square feet with a lounge area for on-camera conversations and a four-person sit-down recording table. Guests can book the spot to record and film a podcast or rent out the creative space for photoshoots, complete with studio lights and backdrops.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Chicago Police Officer Tied To Proud Boys Keeps Job But Suspended 4 Months After Lying To Investigators, Officials Say

LINCOLN SQUARE — A Chicago police officer was suspended for 120 days after he lied about his ties to the Proud Boys extremist group, city officials said. Robert Bakker was identified as a police officer who was active on a Proud Boys group chat on Telegram in a story published by Vice in May 2020. Bakker helped organize Proud Boys meetups in Lincoln Square and Andersonville and bragged about his access to “high police” in screen captures of the chats made public by Chicago Antifascist Action.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Here’s How You Can Apply For Federal Student Debt Relief

CITYWIDE — Anyone can now apply for up to $20,000 of student loan forgiveness through President Joe Biden’s national debt cancellation program. People who want to apply can go to this site to fill out a form by Dec. 31. It asks for the applicant’s name, social security number and contact information.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy