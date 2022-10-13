ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KSLA

Man hit by car on E Texas Street in Bossier

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering from his injuries after being hit by a car early Sunday morning. The Bossier City Police Department says it happened Sunday, Oct. 16 around 3:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of E Texas Street near Butler Street. Police say the man was crossing the road when he was hit by a vehicle that was headed east on E Texas Street. The man was reportedly not in a designated crosswalk when he was hit.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Coroner identifies last victim from 3 fatal shootings Tuesday night

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the third victim shot in three deadly Shreveport shootings Tuesday night. Christopher C. Spearman, 22, of Shreveport was shot multiple times in the 1300 block of Centenary Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at the scene. SirCharles Hillson, 24, of Shreveport...
SHREVEPORT, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Shooting suspect in custody

A man wanted by Grambling Police for a September shooting was apprehended in Bossier City Thursday. Quandavius Deshun ”Spud” Stringfellow, 28, was arrested by Bossier City Police and U.S. Marshals at a residence in Bossier City. According to officials, Stringfellow surrendered to authorities after a brief stand-off. On...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

ICYMI: CPSO deputy fired following allegation of exploiting elderly woman

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator fired a 10-year deputy after an investigation indicated he participated in the exploitation of an elderly person. "I’m extremely disappointed in this person's criminal behavior," said Sheriff Prator. “He is an embarrassment to the brave men and women who work tirelessly to gain the trust of those we serve."
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Coroner identifies victim in fatal shooting in Highland neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified a man fatally shot Tuesday in the Highland neighborhood. Christopher C. Spearman, 22, of Caddo Street in Shreveport, was shot numerous times in the 1300 block of Centenary Boulevard around 9:20 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
bossierpress.com

Pedestrian Struck by a Vehicle Investigation

Bossier City Police Departments Accident Investigation Team responded to. an accident involving a car and a man early this morning. The accident happened around 3:30 a.m. at the corner of the 1600 blk of E. Texas and Butler Streets. Investigators say the pedestrian was crossing the street. when he was...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Shreveport home destroyed in early morning fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Fire crews were called out to a fully involved house fire early Monday morning. It happened Monday, Oct. 17 on Perrin Street between Elder and Hartman streets around 4:30 a.m. More than a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department initially responded to the blaze. KSLA’s...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

"Protecting Our Kids" presentation set for Monday evening in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. - If your child is a gamer, has a social media account, or simply has a cell phone, "Protecting Our Kids" is a presentation parents cannot afford to miss. At 5:30 p.m. Monday, parents are invited to attend an adult-only conversation with Louisiana State Police, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Bossier City Marshal’s Internet Crimes Task Force, Bossier Parish District Attorney’s Office, and Bossier Schools. Parents will leave better informed and empowered to protect their kids.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Bossier pedestrian to be cited after being hit by vehicle overnight

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Police Departments Accident Investigation Team is investigating an early-Sunday morning pedestrian accident. When he is released, police say the victim will be issued a citation for a pedestrian in the roadway. Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday Bossier Police responded to reports of an...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Allendale home destroyed by fire

SHREVEPORT, La. - A wood-framed home is in ruins Monday morning after a major house fire. It happened about 4:30 a.m. on Perrin Street near Elder in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood. A neighbor alerted the Shreveport Fire Department to the blaze at the vacant home. It took the efforts of 30...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Nationwide Report

41-Year-Old Marvin Champlain Died In A Single-Vehicle Crash On LA Hwy 527 (Webster Parish, LA)

Louisiana State Police Troop G responded to a single-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 527 on October 15, Saturday. The victim was identified as 41-year-old Marvin Champlain. A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, driven by Champlain south Highway at a high rate of speed. For reasons unknown, Champlain veered off the road and was thrown from the motorcycle.
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
KTBS

Victim in fatal hit-run identified; charges pending against driver

HAUGHTON, La. - An 81-year-old Haughton man died Friday night in a hit-and-run accident on U.S. Highway 80. The Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Donald Finnell. State police said Finnell's body was discovered just before noon Saturday in the median of Highway 80 in front of...
HAUGHTON, LA
KTBS

Texas man arrested with hatchet at Texarkana Walmart

TEXARKANA, Texas – A man carrying a hatchet in the front of his pants on Friday rushed up to and scared shoppers in the parking lot of the Texarkana Walmart, yelling and making no sense, authorities said. Jerry Toney, 25, of Texarkana, Texas never took the hatchet out of...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Petition drive aims to stop adult novelty retailer in West Shreveport

Shreveport, La -- An effort to stop a sex industry business from opening in West Shreveport ramped up Monday afternoon with a petition drive in a parking lot at the intersection of Pines and Buncombe Roads. The business in question is Hustler Hollywood on Financial Plaza. It is not open yet but is expected to be an adult novelty retailer.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Man arrested after 2 hit with car, 1 stabbed, camper set on fire

MARSHALL, Texas - A Naples man assaulted two people with a vehicle, stabbed someone and intentionally set fire to a camper early Sunday morning on Private Road 3454, the Harrison County Sheriff's Office said. Jeffery Wade Berry, 23, has been charged with arson, assault family violence causing bodily injury and...
NAPLES, TX
KTBS

Friday's fire west of downtown Shreveport rekindles Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport firefighters sprung into action Saturday morning at a familiar location. They were dispatched back to a small trucking business in the 1900 block of Sestin Street near Texas Avenue that caught fire on Friday. Firefighter said they placed more water on what was left of the...
SHREVEPORT, LA

