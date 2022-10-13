Read full article on original website
Related
KSLA
Man hit by car on E Texas Street in Bossier
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering from his injuries after being hit by a car early Sunday morning. The Bossier City Police Department says it happened Sunday, Oct. 16 around 3:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of E Texas Street near Butler Street. Police say the man was crossing the road when he was hit by a vehicle that was headed east on E Texas Street. The man was reportedly not in a designated crosswalk when he was hit.
Escaped East Texas murder suspect captured in Caddo Parish
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed that Cass County jail escapee Charles Spraberry was arrested Wednesday morning.
KTBS
Coroner identifies last victim from 3 fatal shootings Tuesday night
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the third victim shot in three deadly Shreveport shootings Tuesday night. Christopher C. Spearman, 22, of Shreveport was shot multiple times in the 1300 block of Centenary Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at the scene. SirCharles Hillson, 24, of Shreveport...
Bailiff in Louisiana Arrested and Fired After Allegedly Victimizing the Elderly
Bailiff in Louisiana Arrested and Fired After Allegedly Victimizing the Elderly. Shreveport, Louisiana – On October 14, 2022, Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator announced that he had fired a ten-year deputy after detectives determined he participated in the exploitation of an elderly person. “I’m extremely disappointed in this person’s...
Bossier City Crime Stoppers Searching for Retail Thief
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the publics assistance in identifying the subject pictured. On September 22,2022 the unknown female entered into Ulta Beauty store in Bossier City. The subject concealed several items while inside the store and exited without paying for them. Anyone with information...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Shooting suspect in custody
A man wanted by Grambling Police for a September shooting was apprehended in Bossier City Thursday. Quandavius Deshun ”Spud” Stringfellow, 28, was arrested by Bossier City Police and U.S. Marshals at a residence in Bossier City. According to officials, Stringfellow surrendered to authorities after a brief stand-off. On...
KTBS
ICYMI: CPSO deputy fired following allegation of exploiting elderly woman
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator fired a 10-year deputy after an investigation indicated he participated in the exploitation of an elderly person. "I’m extremely disappointed in this person's criminal behavior," said Sheriff Prator. “He is an embarrassment to the brave men and women who work tirelessly to gain the trust of those we serve."
ktalnews.com
Coroner identifies victim in fatal shooting in Highland neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified a man fatally shot Tuesday in the Highland neighborhood. Christopher C. Spearman, 22, of Caddo Street in Shreveport, was shot numerous times in the 1300 block of Centenary Boulevard around 9:20 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
bossierpress.com
Pedestrian Struck by a Vehicle Investigation
Bossier City Police Departments Accident Investigation Team responded to. an accident involving a car and a man early this morning. The accident happened around 3:30 a.m. at the corner of the 1600 blk of E. Texas and Butler Streets. Investigators say the pedestrian was crossing the street. when he was...
KSLA
Shreveport home destroyed in early morning fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Fire crews were called out to a fully involved house fire early Monday morning. It happened Monday, Oct. 17 on Perrin Street between Elder and Hartman streets around 4:30 a.m. More than a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department initially responded to the blaze. KSLA’s...
KTBS
"Protecting Our Kids" presentation set for Monday evening in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. - If your child is a gamer, has a social media account, or simply has a cell phone, "Protecting Our Kids" is a presentation parents cannot afford to miss. At 5:30 p.m. Monday, parents are invited to attend an adult-only conversation with Louisiana State Police, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Bossier City Marshal’s Internet Crimes Task Force, Bossier Parish District Attorney’s Office, and Bossier Schools. Parents will leave better informed and empowered to protect their kids.
ktalnews.com
Bossier pedestrian to be cited after being hit by vehicle overnight
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Police Departments Accident Investigation Team is investigating an early-Sunday morning pedestrian accident. When he is released, police say the victim will be issued a citation for a pedestrian in the roadway. Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday Bossier Police responded to reports of an...
KTBS
Allendale home destroyed by fire
SHREVEPORT, La. - A wood-framed home is in ruins Monday morning after a major house fire. It happened about 4:30 a.m. on Perrin Street near Elder in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood. A neighbor alerted the Shreveport Fire Department to the blaze at the vacant home. It took the efforts of 30...
41-Year-Old Marvin Champlain Died In A Single-Vehicle Crash On LA Hwy 527 (Webster Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police Troop G responded to a single-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 527 on October 15, Saturday. The victim was identified as 41-year-old Marvin Champlain. A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, driven by Champlain south Highway at a high rate of speed. For reasons unknown, Champlain veered off the road and was thrown from the motorcycle.
Shreveport man charged in Texas, Louisiana jewelry store heists
hreveport man wanted for a string of jewelry store heists in Texas and Louisiana is in custody in Natchitoches Parish.
KTBS
Victim in fatal hit-run identified; charges pending against driver
HAUGHTON, La. - An 81-year-old Haughton man died Friday night in a hit-and-run accident on U.S. Highway 80. The Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Donald Finnell. State police said Finnell's body was discovered just before noon Saturday in the median of Highway 80 in front of...
KTBS
Texas man arrested with hatchet at Texarkana Walmart
TEXARKANA, Texas – A man carrying a hatchet in the front of his pants on Friday rushed up to and scared shoppers in the parking lot of the Texarkana Walmart, yelling and making no sense, authorities said. Jerry Toney, 25, of Texarkana, Texas never took the hatchet out of...
KTBS
Petition drive aims to stop adult novelty retailer in West Shreveport
Shreveport, La -- An effort to stop a sex industry business from opening in West Shreveport ramped up Monday afternoon with a petition drive in a parking lot at the intersection of Pines and Buncombe Roads. The business in question is Hustler Hollywood on Financial Plaza. It is not open yet but is expected to be an adult novelty retailer.
KTBS
Man arrested after 2 hit with car, 1 stabbed, camper set on fire
MARSHALL, Texas - A Naples man assaulted two people with a vehicle, stabbed someone and intentionally set fire to a camper early Sunday morning on Private Road 3454, the Harrison County Sheriff's Office said. Jeffery Wade Berry, 23, has been charged with arson, assault family violence causing bodily injury and...
KTBS
Friday's fire west of downtown Shreveport rekindles Saturday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport firefighters sprung into action Saturday morning at a familiar location. They were dispatched back to a small trucking business in the 1900 block of Sestin Street near Texas Avenue that caught fire on Friday. Firefighter said they placed more water on what was left of the...
Comments / 3