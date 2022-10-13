Read full article on original website
Related
wevv.com
Jury trial date set for Evansville man accused of Murder
An Evansville man facing a murder charge will have his jury trial in 2023. Monday morning in Vanderburgh Circuit Court, a jury trial date for February 21st was set for Michael Thomas. Thomas faces charges related to the death of 57-year-old Patrick White, who was found dead inside a home...
wevv.com
Evansville Police investigating two separate shots fired calls from the weekend
Evansville Police are investigating a pair of shots fired reports from the weekend. EPD responded to the first shooting incident after an altercation escalated into two people shooting at each other. This happened along North West Riverside, where witnesses told police to parties were involved in a physical altercation. Police...
wevv.com
1 dead after crash on KY 141 South in Union County
The Union County Sheriff's Office in Kentucky is investigating a fatal crash on KY 141 South. Union County authorities say the crash happened on Thursday at around 3:25 p.m. The sheriff's office says the driver was exiting the right side of KY 141S, hitting the end of a concrete bridge rail.
wevv.com
House catches fire overnight in Evansville
Evansville firefighters were dispatched to a home in Evansville on Friday night after a 911 caller reported a house fire after hearing an explosion. Firefighters arrived at 1410 Cumberland Avenue just after 8 p.m. to see the back of the house on fire. The central part of the fire was...
wevv.com
Family of Sgt. Brock Babb presented Honor Flag
The family of Sgt. Brock Babb was presented an Honor Flag on Saturday in Evansville. Family of Sgt. Brock Babb presented with Honor Flag. The family of Marine Sgt. Brock Babb was presented with an Honor Flag at Amvets Post #84 in Evansville, Indiana on Saturday.
wevv.com
Lane closures going into effect in Posey County
A temporary road closure will impact drivers on State Road 62 in Posey County starting next week. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the temporary road closures will begin on or around Monday, October 24. That's when contractors with Center Point Energy and High Country Construction will be out performing...
wevv.com
Massive Fire Destroys Historic Warehouse
Multiple agencies are investigating a massive fire that completely destroyed a historic warehouse on North Morton Ave in Evansville. Police shut down portions of the Lloyd Expressway to traffic near U.S. 41, as smoke from the fire spread over the state highway. Firefighters say the fire traveled and damaged 3...
wevv.com
Citywide food drive held at C.K. Newsome Center
A citywide food drive was held at the C.K. Newsome Center in celebration of World Food Day. "Today is World Food Day, so all over the world people are celebrating, or advocating for food security. Today we are doing that in Evansville," said Lisa Vaughan of Feed Evansville. The event...
wevv.com
First White Flag night takes place Monday evening at Evansville Rescue Mission
Freezing temperatures also bring the need to get people inside overnight. The Evansville Rescue Mission has announced Monday that they will host their first White Flag evening for the shelter this Fall/Winter season. According to ERM, when the air temp drops to freezing or below, they provide as much resources...
wevv.com
Evansville's annual fall leaf collection starts on Halloween
Starting October 31st, Evansville Water and Sewer Utility will start their annual Fall Leaf Collection Program. Evansville residents who pay for trash service, can place their bagged leaves next to the curb for pickup by Republic Services on their regular trash collection day. In order for your leaves to be...
Comments / 0