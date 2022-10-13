ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missy
4d ago

So the unanswered question remains who unlocked the Parliamentarian door? The door was not broken, only someone on the inside had keys .Am I the only one looking for this answer?

Chicago Police Officer Tied To Proud Boys Keeps Job But Suspended 4 Months After Lying To Investigators, Officials Say

LINCOLN SQUARE — A Chicago police officer was suspended for 120 days after he lied about his ties to the Proud Boys extremist group, city officials said. Robert Bakker was identified as a police officer who was active on a Proud Boys group chat on Telegram in a story published by Vice in May 2020. Bakker helped organize Proud Boys meetups in Lincoln Square and Andersonville and bragged about his access to “high police” in screen captures of the chats made public by Chicago Antifascist Action.
Ezra Miller pleads not guilty to liquor theft, faces heavy sentence

BENNINGTON, Vt. — Ezra Miller pleaded not guilty Monday to stealing bottles of liquor from a neighbor’s home, one of a string of arrests and reports of erratic behavior by the “Flash” actor that stretch from Hawaii to Vermont. Miller, 30, appeared Monday with their lawyer...
Chicago homeowner starting eviction process on his own house to get rid of squatters

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: A Chicago homeowner is forced to start the eviction process at his own house.He said he's out of options because people he doesn't know are squatting there. CBS 2's Lauren Victory spoke with the people staying in that home --- and it wasn't a pleasant discussion.A voice behind the door threatened CBS 2 and told the homeowner to take this to court. Eviction court takes place in the Daley Center. It's a months-long process many hope to avoid.Kendal Nowling showed the paperwork proof: The property near 91st and Williams is his. How did he...
Chicago officer with ties to Proud Boys is suspended

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer with ties with the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, was suspended for 120 days but won’t be fired. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the announcement about Officer Robert Bakker is included in the most recent quarterly report of the city’s Office of Inspector General. The agency says an internal investigation by the police department was resolved through a “mediation agreement” in which Bakker agreed not to dispute the allegations against him. Bakker’s ties to the group were first reported in the media two years ago. Bakker has acknowledged he took part in a Proud Boys group chat but that he’s never been a member of the group.
Controversial Chicago Priest Suspended Amid Abuse Allegation

An outspoken and controversial Chicago priest has been removed from his ministry for the second time in less than two years, after being accused again of sexual abuse. Father Michael Pfleger of Saint Sabina Parish was first removed by the Chicago archdiocese in January of 2021 after three men alleged that Pfleger had abused them years ago when they were minors. But a five-month investigation determined the claims were unfounded , and Pfleger was reinstated.
Activists say suspect who molested girl released by Chicago police

Relatives of an 11-year-old girl who was allegedly sexually abused in Washington Park on October 6 told ABC7 Chicago that the possible suspect was spotted by community members and held until police arrived. Andre Smith, CEO of Chicago Against Violence, said the victim’s grandmother received a photo of a man...
Protesters expected to rally in Chicago, demanding accountability for Jan. 6

CHICAGO - Protesters want their voices heard in the Jan. 6 investigation. They are scheduled to gather Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Federal Plaza. They will be joining protests in more than 70 cities across the country. Chicago activists will be demanding accountability for former President Donald Trump and his...
Chicago Cop to Keep his Job Despite Links to Proud Boys

A Chicago cop will keep his job but has been suspended for 120 days after his links to the Proud Boys far right group were exposed. An investigation into Officer Robert Bakker was sparked in 2020 after Vice published Telegram chat logs of Bakker communicating with and organizing meetings for Proud Boys members. Bakker previously told the Chicago Sun-Times he was never a member of the Proud Boys but didn’t deny that he communicated via a Proud Boys Telegram channel. Under a mediation agreement, Bakker agreed not to contest the allegations against him, according to the Office of the Inspector General’s most recent quarterly report. The department’s Bureau of Internal Affairs previously found that Bakker failed to submit a written report explaining he was under FBI investigation. The Inspector General’s office urged police to consider whether Bakker broke departmental rules by lying.Read it at Chicago Sun Times
Report: DeSantis Plans To Send Migrants To Illinois

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is reportedly preparing to fly more migrants to other states… and Illinois could be one of his planned destinations. The Guardian newspaper and website says Florida paid $1 million to arrange flights to Illinois and Delaware, similar to the planeload of refugees that DeSantis had flown from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard last month.
2 shot, 1 fatally, in hallway of South Chicago building

CHICAGO — A man and woman were shot, the man fatally, in a hallway at a building in South Chicago late Saturday night. Police say the man and the woman were on the third floor of a hallway at a building in the 8700 block of South Burley Avenue around11:06 p.m. when shots were fired. […]
Spike in CTA crime: ‘At a level not seen in years’

CHICAGO — CTA crime is at a level not seen in years, with over 80 cases reported in the month of September, according to police data. A 60-year-old man was shot on board a red line station Saturday morning and police are now investigating it as a homicide investigation. According to reports, crime on the […]
Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin leaves several teens hospitalized

CHICAGO (CBS) — Several teens suffered serious burns after a bonfire explosion in Maple Grove, Wisconsin, about 30 miles south of Green Bay. Police say someone threw some kind of accelerant in the fire. That caused it to burn out of control. It is not clear how many people...
Illinois needs to repeal the Safe-T Act

Accused felons released without bail awaiting trial are committing more violence in Cook County. It’s the ugly secret that Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Cook County States Attorney Kim Foxx and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot don’t want to talk about. In the past year ore than 60 suspects awaiting trial released by the system in Cook County have committed murder, killings that could have been prevented had the suspects been incarcerated while awaiting trial.
