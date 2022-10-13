Read full article on original website
WKRC
Studies show some COVID-19 long-haulers never fully recover
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two new studies on COVID-19 long-haulers show some people never fully recover. A new warning shows just how long the symptoms of COVID-19 can last, and why you may raise your odds of those symptoms lingering if you get infected more than once. "I was on a...
WKRC
Get creative for Halloween with Kim's Cart deals
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - When you're planning a Halloween party, what might be truly frightening is the price tag. Kimberly Fletcher, founder of Kim's Cart shows how you can throw the perfect Halloween bash, by shopping at the dollar store.
WKRC
Survivors, supporters walk to raise money for UC's Brain Tumor Center
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Hundreds of people got together at Sawyer Point Sunday to support UC’s Brain Tumor Center in the Walk Ahead for a Brain Tumor Cure. Al Williams was diagnosed with a brain tumor after experiencing what he thought were sinus infections. He continued to seek help and...
WKRC
BLINK 2022: Light brings us together
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local 12 gives you a closer look at one of North America’s biggest light festivals. Watch "BLINK 2022: Light brings us together" for behind-the-scenes stories on how it's created and what it means for the Tri-State.
WKRC
Local man skydives for 70th birthday, continues to advocate for people with disabilities
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A local man with an intellectual, developmental disability checks a box off his bucket list for his 70th birthday. It is something he may not have been able to do without support and advocacy from others. “Superman! Up, up, and away! That's what I say!”...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Dimpsy has been at the for over 400 days, and needs a forever home!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dimpsy is one of the longest residents at the Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society. He has been at the shelter for over 400 days, and is ready for a forever home!. Dimpsy is a volunteer favorite, very friendly, and his favorite thing in the world is toys.
WKRC
BLINK 2022 was a roaring success. Can we expect it next year?
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - After all the anticipation, BLINK is officially over. The four-day free event wowed crowds in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. Organizers say certain crowds were bigger than they were in 2019, but they are still waiting for final numbers. After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, BLINK...
WKRC
New initiative aims to prevent non-payment evictions for CMHA tenants
WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC)- Non-payment is the most common cause of eviction in Cincinnati. That's why a new program is kicking off to help keep local families from being evicted. It's only for people living in Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority buildings right now, but organizers hope to expand into other...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Caesar, Heidi, and Tommy are all ready for families!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The SPCA Cincinnati has plenty of animals -- like Caesar, Heidi, and Tommy -- ready to find their new homes and families. Caesar is a Maltese-mix and he is three years old. He's full of energy, but also loves to lay on laps. Heidi, a seven-month-old Terrier-mix,...
WKRC
Grippo's recalls some of its chips due to 'cleaning issues' at the plant
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Grippo's is recalling some of its potato chiops. The Colerain Township company is voluntarily recalling 24-count snack packs of its bar-b-q flavored chips. The packages have a use by date of january 16, 2023. The product codes fall between:. 35 3 1011 20:20 and 35...
WKRC
Night 3 of BLINK festival continues to dazzle watchers around Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - More than 100 colorful installations and experiences took over downtown, Over-The-Rhine, and Covington. From drones to murals, there was an abundance of sights to see on the third night of the Cincinnati BLINK Festival. Executive director Justin Brookhart says getting there early helps and offers one more...
WKRC
Safety and fun are topics at Cincinnati Fire Department open houses
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Fire Department held open houses at five of its fire houses Saturday. The open houses were part of 2022 Fire Prevention Week. The main goal is to teach people fire safety. This year's theme is "Fire Won't Wait. Plan Your Escape". People could also take...
WKRC
Mercy Education Conference at Freedom Center teaches how to fight racism
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Educators from around the world are in Cincinnati this week to learn how to better fight racism in their communities. The Mercy Education Conference is being held at the Underground Railroad Freedom Center for Mercy school educators across the globe, including local schools: Mercy Montessori and Mercy McCauley.
WKRC
HallZOOween celebrations kick off, and it's fun for people and animals alike!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo is getting spooky with its annual HallZOOween party. It features plenty of fun activities for visitors and it is a blast for the animals, too as they get to enjoy their favorite treats, like pumpkins. Fiona statues are set up throughout the park, showing...
WKRC
Moeller falls to Lakewood-St Edward 6-0
NORWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Moeller's perfect season is no more after a loss to Lakewood-St. Edward on Saturday, 6-0.
WKRC
First flakes of the season? When we could see them
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - What happened to fall? Mother Nature is providing an early look at winter!. There is a Freeze Warning in effect for the entire Tri-State as cold air slid in to kick off the work week. Local 12 meteorologist Tera Blake said temperatures won't get out of the...
WKRC
Cincinnati set to kick in $7 million for Duke Energy Convention Center renovation
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati's convention center district would get $7 million from the city of Cincinnati under a proposal put forward by Mayor Aftab Pureval and the city administration. The money will come from a massive, $85.1 million surplus with which the city ended fiscal year 2022. The...
WKRC
Original LaRosa's reopens after $1 million renovation
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - The original LaRosa’s pizzeria on Boudinot Avenue reopened after a three-month, $1 million renovation. The new decor pays tribute to the 68-year history of the landmark restaurant founded by Buddy LaRosa. A plaque reads "First pizzeria March 24, 1954". Buddy LaRosa was there for the...
WKRC
Hughes Project 2.0: CCM partners with Hughes STEM High School to display light show
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Sunday was the final night of the BLINK festival, but there was another special show of lights and lasers at Hughes STEM High School. Using the historic Hughes High School building as a canvas, high school students along with students at the University of Cincinnati's College Conservatory of Music brought art to life based on life experiences through song, spoken word, lights, lasers, and black-and-white photography for The Hughes Project 2.0.
WKRC
Car show raises money to build park in honor of ODNR officer who died during rescue
WAYNSEVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A local community is honoring the memory of an Ohio Department of Natural Resources officer who died in the line of duty. A car show at Caesar Creek State Park will raise money to build the Jason Lagore Memorial Dog Park. Lagore died in February of...
