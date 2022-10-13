ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Studies show some COVID-19 long-haulers never fully recover

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two new studies on COVID-19 long-haulers show some people never fully recover. A new warning shows just how long the symptoms of COVID-19 can last, and why you may raise your odds of those symptoms lingering if you get infected more than once. "I was on a...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Get creative for Halloween with Kim's Cart deals

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - When you're planning a Halloween party, what might be truly frightening is the price tag. Kimberly Fletcher, founder of Kim's Cart shows how you can throw the perfect Halloween bash, by shopping at the dollar store.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

BLINK 2022: Light brings us together

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local 12 gives you a closer look at one of North America’s biggest light festivals. Watch "BLINK 2022: Light brings us together" for behind-the-scenes stories on how it's created and what it means for the Tri-State.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

BLINK 2022 was a roaring success. Can we expect it next year?

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - After all the anticipation, BLINK is officially over. The four-day free event wowed crowds in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. Organizers say certain crowds were bigger than they were in 2019, but they are still waiting for final numbers. After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, BLINK...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

New initiative aims to prevent non-payment evictions for CMHA tenants

WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC)- Non-payment is the most common cause of eviction in Cincinnati. That's why a new program is kicking off to help keep local families from being evicted. It's only for people living in Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority buildings right now, but organizers hope to expand into other...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Night 3 of BLINK festival continues to dazzle watchers around Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - More than 100 colorful installations and experiences took over downtown, Over-The-Rhine, and Covington. From drones to murals, there was an abundance of sights to see on the third night of the Cincinnati BLINK Festival. Executive director Justin Brookhart says getting there early helps and offers one more...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Mercy Education Conference at Freedom Center teaches how to fight racism

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Educators from around the world are in Cincinnati this week to learn how to better fight racism in their communities. The Mercy Education Conference is being held at the Underground Railroad Freedom Center for Mercy school educators across the globe, including local schools: Mercy Montessori and Mercy McCauley.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

First flakes of the season? When we could see them

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - What happened to fall? Mother Nature is providing an early look at winter!. There is a Freeze Warning in effect for the entire Tri-State as cold air slid in to kick off the work week. Local 12 meteorologist Tera Blake said temperatures won't get out of the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Original LaRosa's reopens after $1 million renovation

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - The original LaRosa’s pizzeria on Boudinot Avenue reopened after a three-month, $1 million renovation. The new decor pays tribute to the 68-year history of the landmark restaurant founded by Buddy LaRosa. A plaque reads "First pizzeria March 24, 1954". Buddy LaRosa was there for the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Hughes Project 2.0: CCM partners with Hughes STEM High School to display light show

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Sunday was the final night of the BLINK festival, but there was another special show of lights and lasers at Hughes STEM High School. Using the historic Hughes High School building as a canvas, high school students along with students at the University of Cincinnati's College Conservatory of Music brought art to life based on life experiences through song, spoken word, lights, lasers, and black-and-white photography for The Hughes Project 2.0.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy