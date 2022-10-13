ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

WSL game between West Ham and Aston Villa descends into CHAOS as Hawa Cissoko is sent off for PUNCHING an opponent before angry Hammers manager Paul Konchesky is also shown a red card for 'aggressive behaviour'

West Ham's WSL game with Aston Villa descended into chaos as Hammers defender Hawa Cissoko and manager Paul Konchesky were both sent off in the final minutes. Cissoko was given a straight red after hitting Villa defender Sarah Mayling. Konchesky was then sent down the tunnel after the two coaching benches squared up to each other.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Messi sends a message to Di Maria over his World Cup chances

Angel di Maria has suffered injuries in this campaign and he now risks missing the World Cup. The attacker is currently sidelined with another problem, as he seeks to contribute more to Juventus. The Bianconeri hope to recover him before the break for the World Cup, but is it possible?
SB Nation

Klopp Explains “Probably Deserved” Red Card

Mohamed Salah not getting free kicks despite obvious fouls committed against him has been an ongoing theme for the Egyptian’s entire tenure at Liverpool. Many referees just do not award him blatant, obvious fouls, and that trend continued in LFC’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City at Anfield today.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Gareth Southgate eyeing £4m bonus if England win World Cup

What the papers sayThe Sun reports that England manager Gareth Southgate is in line for a £4million bonus if he can lead the Three Lions to World Cup glory. It is almost three times as much as the £1.5million the 52-year-old was offered to win the 2018 World Cup.The same paper says Chelsea have suffered a blow in their attempts to add former Liverpool transfer chief Michael Edwards to their staff. The 43-year-old reportedly wants time to consider his options.Elsewhere, the Daily Mail writes Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has denied reports suggesting he has asked to leave the...
Yardbarker

Nemanja Gudelj seals first La Liga win for Jorge Sampaoli since Sevilla return

Jorge Sampaoli has secured his first win since returning as Sevilla boss earlier this month thanks to a 1-0 victory away at Mallorca. After draws in his first two games back in Andalucia, across La Liga and Champions League action, Sampaoli sealed all three points in Palma, via Nemanja Gudelj’s second half wonder goal.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Juventus tracking the son of their former defender

Between 2001 and 2006, Lilian Thuram was a part of a formidable Juventus backline. The 1998 World Cup hero made the Bianconeri alongside Gianluigi Buffon from Parma, before ultimately leaving towards Barcelona amidst the Calciopoli scandal. The defender retired from the sport a long time ago, but his son Marcus...
The Independent

Beth Mead runner-up as Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas wins women’s Ballon d’Or

England forward Beth Mead finished runner-up as Barcelona and Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas won the women’s Ballon d’Or for the second successive year.Putellas suffered a knee injury ahead of the start of Euro 2022, where Arsenal striker Mead went on to be top scorer and was named player of the tournament as the Lionesses soared to victory on home soil when they beat Germany in the final at Wembley.“I’m very happy to be back here and pleased because a year ago I was able to win this prize and it pushed me to want to be even better,” Putellas said...
SB Nation

CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Liverpool FC v Manchester City

Despite the distance between the two clubs in the Premier League Table, Liverpool v Manchester City has become one of the best rivalries in England. Both Jorgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola will be keen to get the tactical advantage. Here’s my guess at who will get the start for the City boss. As per usual, Ederson Santana de Moraes gets the nod in goal.

