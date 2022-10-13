England forward Beth Mead finished runner-up as Barcelona and Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas won the women’s Ballon d’Or for the second successive year.Putellas suffered a knee injury ahead of the start of Euro 2022, where Arsenal striker Mead went on to be top scorer and was named player of the tournament as the Lionesses soared to victory on home soil when they beat Germany in the final at Wembley.“I’m very happy to be back here and pleased because a year ago I was able to win this prize and it pushed me to want to be even better,” Putellas said...

7 HOURS AGO