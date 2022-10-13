Read full article on original website
Bill Belichick skipped Robert Kraft’s wedding because Belichick had too much going on
The quarterback attended the wedding of the owner of his former team. The coach of the team was a no-show. One team won on Sunday in Cleveland, and the other team lost on Sunday in Pittsburgh. Patriots coach Bill Belichick, appearing on WEEI radio, explained on Monday morning that he...
WATCH: Brady screams at offensive line after awful first half vs. Steelers
Tom Brady wasn't happy with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' performance in the first half of Sunday's Week 6 road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he let his offensive line know about it. After failing to score a touchdown in the first half, Brady was seen yelling at his offensive...
Various former Patriots attend Robert Kraft’s surprise wedding
Patriots owner Robert Kraft is having quite a week. On Wednesday, Kraft and his family’s foundation made a whopping $50 million donation to Massachusetts General Hospital in order to address disparities in healthcare caused by race, ethnicity, geography, and economic status. On Friday, Kraft was married. Via the New...
Attorney Annisah Nguyen: There are more Deshaun Watson victims “who have yet to come forward”
For the first time since more than 20 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct during massage-therapy sessions were filed against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, an attorney other than Tony Buzbee has filed the paperwork on behalf of the plaintiff. Attorney Anissah Nguyen, who represents the plaintiff who filed suit on Thursday, suggests that more lawsuits could be coming.
Rams asked Cam Akers to stay home Thursday and Friday
The Rams and running back Cam Akers are careening toward a divorce. It’s still unclear what sparked the rift. However, it resulted in the Rams asking Akers to stay home twice this week. Per a league source, the Rams asked Akers to not come to the facility on Thursday...
Cameron Brate released from Pittsburgh hospital, flying back to Tampa with Bucs
There’s good news on the scary injury suffered by Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate today. Brate has been released from the Pittsburgh hospital where he was being evaluated and is flying home to Tampa with the rest of the team. Brate was attended to on the field for several...
Jordan Poole agrees to four-year, $140 million extension with Warriors
After waiting all summer, Jordan Poole finally got his payday. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted on Saturday that the Warriors and Poole have agreed upon a four-year extension worth $140 million. A formal agreement is expected later today. Reports have said $123 million of that money is guaranteed, with incentives...
Updated Celtics depth chart with 15-man roster reportedly set
The Boston Celtics are done tinkering with their roster ahead of Tuesday's regular-season opener, it appears. Justin Jackson has earned the Celtics' final roster spot, The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach reported Saturday. With veteran forward Noah Vonleh reportedly also making team Saturday, Boston's 15-man roster is set for the 2022-23 campaign.
Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb in tears as he leaves game vs. Jets with ankle injury
Veteran receiver Randall Cobb suffered an ankle injury early in the third quarter of the Packers-Jets game.
Carolina Panthers trade WR Robbie Anderson to Arizona Cardinals
What did the Cardinals give up to acquire Robbie Anderson from the Panthers?The Cardinals receiving room is going to be much-improved moving forward. There had been rumors circulating that the Carolina Panthers had been shopping WR Robbie Anderson and according to reports, they have found a buyer. According to the...
This video of Bills QB Josh Allen with young fan will make your day
Josh Allen not only led the Buffalo Bills to an impressive road win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, he also made a young fan's day at Arrowhead Stadium. The superstar quarterback led a fourth quarter comeback with a late touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox that gave the Bills a 24-20 lead with 1:04 remaining. Buffalo's defense held on to secure the victory and improve to 5-1 -- good enough for first place in the AFC.
Mike McCarthy didn’t think he’d win a challenge when officials spotted CeeDee Lamb short
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy missed a big opportunity when he didn’t challenge a ruling that CeeDee Lamb had come up just short of a first down on Sunday night, but he said afterward that in the moment, he didn’t think he would win a challenge. McCarthy said he...
Wiggins signs reported four-year, $109M Warriors extension
The Warriors handed out not one but two massive contract extensions Saturday. Hours after the news of Jordan Poole's four-year, $140 million deal being finalized landed, Golden State announced it had signed All-Star Andrew Wiggins to a multiyear contract extension. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Kendra Andrews first reported, citing Wiggins'...
Report: 49ers among CMC trade suitors who've shown interest
The 49ers already have one of the NFL's most talented rosters, and they're reportedly interested in potentially adding Christian McCaffrey, one of the league's most dynamic players. CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reported Saturday that the 49ers are among teams "that have shown varying degrees of interest in McCaffrey."
WATCH: Leonard Fournette trucks multiple defenders on TD catch
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have finally found the end zone against the Pittsburgh Steelers, courtesy of Tom Brady and Leonard Fournette. After converting multiple fourth-down situations on the drive, Brady threw a quick pass to Fournette, who trucked through multiple Steelers defenders on his way to the end zone. A...
Gronkowski pays Giants coach Brian Daboll massive compliment
The New York Giants have exceeded expectations over the first month of the 2022 NFL season and entered Sunday's Week 6 game against the Baltimore Ravens with a 4-1 record. One of the keys to the Giants' turnaround has been new head coach Brian Daboll, who joined New York over the offseason after helping transform the Buffalo Bills offense into one of the league's best as their offensive coordinator from 2018 through 2021.
Watch: Tennessee fans throw goalpost into river after Alabama win
Neyland Stadium is going to need some new goalposts. After No. 6 Tennessee's thrilling last-second 52-49 win over No. 3 Alabama on Saturday, Volunteers fans stormed the field in celebration. And some of the 100,000-plus in attendance left the chaotic scene with a piece of memorabilia from Tennessee's first victory over the Crimson Tide since 2006.
Tom Brady skips Saturday walk-through and meetings, will meet Bucs in Pittsburgh
He worked on Wednesday. He didn’t work on Saturday morning. Via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady missed the team’s Saturday morning walk-through practice and meetings, after attending the Friday night wedding of Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Brady will join the team in Pittsburgh this evening.
Breer: Mac Jones' relationship with team 'got a little sideways'
It's been a frustrating sophomore season both on and off the field for New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Before suffering the high-ankle sprain that has sidelined him for the last three weeks, Jones struggled to adjust to the Patriots' "streamlined" offense. With Matt Patricia and Joe Judge replacing Josh McDaniels as de facto offensive coordinators, Jones threw five interceptions through three games.
Brendan Schooler reacts to hilarious Bill Belichick snub
Brendan Schooler can't help but laugh at himself for his viral moment with Bill Belichick during Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns. The New England Patriots' rookie special teamer recovered a muffed punt and attempted to give the ball to his head coach. The look on Belichick's face said it all as he hilariously declined Schooler's gesture.
