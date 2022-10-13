ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

NBC Sports

Various former Patriots attend Robert Kraft’s surprise wedding

Patriots owner Robert Kraft is having quite a week. On Wednesday, Kraft and his family’s foundation made a whopping $50 million donation to Massachusetts General Hospital in order to address disparities in healthcare caused by race, ethnicity, geography, and economic status. On Friday, Kraft was married. Via the New...
NBC Sports

Attorney Annisah Nguyen: There are more Deshaun Watson victims “who have yet to come forward”

For the first time since more than 20 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct during massage-therapy sessions were filed against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, an attorney other than Tony Buzbee has filed the paperwork on behalf of the plaintiff. Attorney Anissah Nguyen, who represents the plaintiff who filed suit on Thursday, suggests that more lawsuits could be coming.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Rams asked Cam Akers to stay home Thursday and Friday

The Rams and running back Cam Akers are careening toward a divorce. It’s still unclear what sparked the rift. However, it resulted in the Rams asking Akers to stay home twice this week. Per a league source, the Rams asked Akers to not come to the facility on Thursday...
NFL
NBC Sports

Jordan Poole agrees to four-year, $140 million extension with Warriors

After waiting all summer, Jordan Poole finally got his payday. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted on Saturday that the Warriors and Poole have agreed upon a four-year extension worth $140 million. A formal agreement is expected later today. Reports have said $123 million of that money is guaranteed, with incentives...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Updated Celtics depth chart with 15-man roster reportedly set

The Boston Celtics are done tinkering with their roster ahead of Tuesday's regular-season opener, it appears. Justin Jackson has earned the Celtics' final roster spot, The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach reported Saturday. With veteran forward Noah Vonleh reportedly also making team Saturday, Boston's 15-man roster is set for the 2022-23 campaign.
BOSTON, MA
Detroit Sports Nation

Carolina Panthers trade WR Robbie Anderson to Arizona Cardinals

What did the Cardinals give up to acquire Robbie Anderson from the Panthers?The Cardinals receiving room is going to be much-improved moving forward. There had been rumors circulating that the Carolina Panthers had been shopping WR Robbie Anderson and according to reports, they have found a buyer. According to the...
NBC Sports

This video of Bills QB Josh Allen with young fan will make your day

Josh Allen not only led the Buffalo Bills to an impressive road win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, he also made a young fan's day at Arrowhead Stadium. The superstar quarterback led a fourth quarter comeback with a late touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox that gave the Bills a 24-20 lead with 1:04 remaining. Buffalo's defense held on to secure the victory and improve to 5-1 -- good enough for first place in the AFC.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Wiggins signs reported four-year, $109M Warriors extension

The Warriors handed out not one but two massive contract extensions Saturday. Hours after the news of Jordan Poole's four-year, $140 million deal being finalized landed, Golden State announced it had signed All-Star Andrew Wiggins to a multiyear contract extension. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Kendra Andrews first reported, citing Wiggins'...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: 49ers among CMC trade suitors who've shown interest

The 49ers already have one of the NFL's most talented rosters, and they're reportedly interested in potentially adding Christian McCaffrey, one of the league's most dynamic players. CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reported Saturday that the 49ers are among teams "that have shown varying degrees of interest in McCaffrey."
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Gronkowski pays Giants coach Brian Daboll massive compliment

The New York Giants have exceeded expectations over the first month of the 2022 NFL season and entered Sunday's Week 6 game against the Baltimore Ravens with a 4-1 record. One of the keys to the Giants' turnaround has been new head coach Brian Daboll, who joined New York over the offseason after helping transform the Buffalo Bills offense into one of the league's best as their offensive coordinator from 2018 through 2021.
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports

Watch: Tennessee fans throw goalpost into river after Alabama win

Neyland Stadium is going to need some new goalposts. After No. 6 Tennessee's thrilling last-second 52-49 win over No. 3 Alabama on Saturday, Volunteers fans stormed the field in celebration. And some of the 100,000-plus in attendance left the chaotic scene with a piece of memorabilia from Tennessee's first victory over the Crimson Tide since 2006.
KNOXVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Tom Brady skips Saturday walk-through and meetings, will meet Bucs in Pittsburgh

He worked on Wednesday. He didn’t work on Saturday morning. Via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady missed the team’s Saturday morning walk-through practice and meetings, after attending the Friday night wedding of Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Brady will join the team in Pittsburgh this evening.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Breer: Mac Jones' relationship with team 'got a little sideways'

It's been a frustrating sophomore season both on and off the field for New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Before suffering the high-ankle sprain that has sidelined him for the last three weeks, Jones struggled to adjust to the Patriots' "streamlined" offense. With Matt Patricia and Joe Judge replacing Josh McDaniels as de facto offensive coordinators, Jones threw five interceptions through three games.
NFL
NBC Sports

Brendan Schooler reacts to hilarious Bill Belichick snub

Brendan Schooler can't help but laugh at himself for his viral moment with Bill Belichick during Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns. The New England Patriots' rookie special teamer recovered a muffed punt and attempted to give the ball to his head coach. The look on Belichick's face said it all as he hilariously declined Schooler's gesture.
CLEVELAND, OH

