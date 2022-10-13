Read full article on original website
‘Lowcountry Buddy Walk’ raises awareness for Down syndrome
'Lowcountry Buddy Walk' raises awareness for Down syndrome. Man arrested for exposing himself at school bus stop. SC01 Debate Set on News 2. Republican U-S Representative Nancy Mace and Democratic challenger Dr. Annie Andrews will square off on Wednesday.
Lowcountry law enforcement agencies to host resource event for unsheltered, low-income community
Lowcountry law enforcement agencies to host resource event for unsheltered, low-income community. MUSC neuroscientist shares leading research ahead of Walk to End Alzheimer's.
SC man convicted for human trafficking
LANCASTER, S.C. (WSPA) – A Lancaster Jury found a man guilty of human trafficking Friday, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. David Hayden, 53, a registered sex offender, picked up a 15-year-old girl who ran away from a group home in Lancaster County. “Today, justice was served,...
SC colleges & universities have more money to recruit and retain nursing faculty
COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — South Carolina lawmakers allocated $10 million in this year’s budget to help the state’s public colleges and universities recruit and retain more nursing faculty. The General Assembly tasked the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education (CHE) with divvying out the funds from the...
South Carolina’s Department of Education releases the 2021-22 public school rankings
COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — The SC Department of Education released the 2021-22 School Report Cards on Monday, providing a glimpse into the educational environment for the state’s public schools. Statewide, 20.6% of schools received an overall rating of “Excellent,” according to a press release from the school district....
How to watch the Mace, Andrews debate wherever you are
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Every voter in South Carolina’s First Congressional District will have the opportunity to watch a debate between incumbent Republican Nancy Mace and Democratic challenger Dr. Annie Andrews when they meet face-to-face on October 19 at 8:00 p.m. The debate will take place at...
After Hurricane Ian, Florida citrus and agriculture struggle
ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — The thousands of oranges scattered on the ground by Hurricane Ian’s fierce winds like so many green and yellow marbles are only the start of the disaster for citrus grower Roy Petteway. The fruit strewn about his 100-acre (40-hectare) grove in central Florida...
Looser ‘observer’ restrictions at NC polls next month
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Political party “observers” are getting looser restrictions at the polls next month. This all comes from a ruling in favor of the North Carolina GOP. The RNC and NCGOP sued the North Carolina State Board of elections for requiring at-large observers...
