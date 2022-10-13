Read full article on original website
Andre Adorno
2d ago
First of all when you disrespect your dad for years and now that the money is gone you wanna make right? Hell no, cause most dads wouldn’t careless or even pay child support like fif did. All bets are off bro, go get a job and leave me alone
Reply(1)
5
jayfromny
3d ago
Na na you just know u have no win with your pops show some respect he’s showing you no matter how big you are he is still the alpha lion
Reply
6
J Boy
3d ago
nope!...you already showed your dad that it was and is really about him not giving you enough money so why should he be cool with you now?........
Reply(1)
4
