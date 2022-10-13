ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Loaded Semiautomatic Weapon Recovered From Student At Baltimore STEM School (Needs Hed?)

By Annie DeVoe
 4 days ago
A handgun and bullets. Photo Credit: Unsplash/Taylor R

A 16-year-old student was arrested after being found with a loaded semi-automatic handgun outside of a Baltimore school, according to multiple reports.

The semi-automatic weapon was found outside of the Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy in East Baltimore the afternoon of Thursday, Oct. 13, the reports continue.

The handgun was allegedly found in the student's car after the student posted a photo of the handgun on social media.

This is a developing story.

Comments / 1

T Hawk, the real
3d ago

Big Young Dummy . You bring an illegal weapon to a school property and post pics on social media?!? Glad they got him before he harmed someone else.

Reply
3
 

