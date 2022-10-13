Read full article on original website
Texas A&M-Ole Miss game to kick at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Texas A&M’s Southeastern Conference football game against Ole Miss on Oct. 29 at Kyle Field will kick at 6:30 p.m. and be televised by the SEC Network. The rest of the schedule that day is Arkansas at Auburn, 11 a.m. (SEC Network); Georgia vs. Florida, 2:30 p.m. (CBS); Missouri at South Carolina, 3 p.m. (SEC Network); and Kentucky at Tennessee, 6 p.m. (ESPN).
Texas A&M football team had very trying first half of 2022 season
Losing is always trying, especially when expectations are high. That’s the case with the Texas A&M football team. At 3-3, A&M isn’t what anyone envisioned two months ago when the Aggies opened the season ranked sixth in the country. This year had the earmarking of being head coach Jimbo Fisher’s first of many 10-win seasons. It still could happen, but the reality is Fisher has matched his previous worst record at the halfway point at A&M. The first came in 2019, leading to an 8-5 season — the first of two eight-win seasons for Fisher at A&M. The other came last year when A&M also was ranked sixth heading into the season.
Rollins advances to semifinals at ITA Texas Regional
WACO — Texas A&M's Pierce Rollins advanced to the semifinals in the ITA Texas Regional at the Hurd Tennis Center Sunday. Rain forced the matches indoor, but it didn't stop Rollins. He defeated Baylor's No. 36 ranked Tadeas Paroulek 7-6, 6-3. Rollins will take on TCU's No. 65 ranked Jacob Fearnley at 10 a.m. Monday at the Hurd Tennis Center.
Texas A&M men's tennis team earns five quarterfinal berths at ITA Texas Regional
WACO — The Texas A&M men’s tennis team earned five spots in the quarterfinals — three in singles, two in doubles — on Saturday at the ITA Texas Regional at the Hurd Tennis Center. A&M’s doubles teams of No. 25 Noah Schachter-Trey Hilderbrand and Stefan Storch-Matthis...
