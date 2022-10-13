Losing is always trying, especially when expectations are high. That’s the case with the Texas A&M football team. At 3-3, A&M isn’t what anyone envisioned two months ago when the Aggies opened the season ranked sixth in the country. This year had the earmarking of being head coach Jimbo Fisher’s first of many 10-win seasons. It still could happen, but the reality is Fisher has matched his previous worst record at the halfway point at A&M. The first came in 2019, leading to an 8-5 season — the first of two eight-win seasons for Fisher at A&M. The other came last year when A&M also was ranked sixth heading into the season.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO