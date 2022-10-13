ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

'The film wasn't fun': Brendan Fraser takes swipe at flop Tom Cruise-helmed The Mummy reboot - and admits he WOULD be open to reprising his role as Rick O'Connell in the franchise

Brendan Fraser has taken a swipe at Tom Cruise's critically-panned The Mummy reboot in a candid new interview. The actor, 53, who starred as adventurer Rick O'Connell in three of the hit franchise's films, said the 2017 box office flop 'lacked the fun' seen in 1999's The Mummy, 2001's The Mummy Returns and 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Russell Crowe looks dapper in a suit as he is named an ambassador of Rome and honoured in an Italian ceremony - as he takes a break from filming The Pope's Exorcist in the city

Actor Russell Crowe has been declared an ambassador of the Italian city, Rome, receiving a special plaque from the mayor during a ceremony on Friday. The Gladiator star, 58, who has been filming The Pope's Exorcist in the city in recent weeks, looked dapper in a navy blazer and trousers as he received the honour at the local city hall.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

From Kevin Costner To Tom Hanks: Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Has Landed Her Next Big Screen Role

With Yellowstone’s fifth season set to take over television in November, having just unveiled its first big trailer, viewers are ready to watch Kelly Reilly bring Beth Dutton’s delectably ruthless energy back to the small screen. It looks like we don’t even have to wait until it debuts to learn where Reilly will next bring her talents. She’ll be trading off one Hollywood legend co-star in Kevin Costner for another in Tom Hanks, as she’s been tapped to join the latter in the upcoming Miramax and Sony drama Here.
People

Jamie Lee Curtis Had a 'Tough Time' Making 'Knives Out' Because She Was 'Isolated' Much of the Time

As a seasoned scream queen, Jamie Lee Curtis has seen her fair share of twists in film — but Knives Out might take the cake. "It turned out to be this fantastic movie," Curtis, 63, raved to Entertainment Weekly of the 2019 hit comedy thriller, which featured an ensemble cast and was directed by Rian Johnson. "I would never have known that the movie we were making was the movie that we made."
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Fans Demand Trigger Warning for New Movie

The new Netflix movie starring Mila Kunis has been a success for the streamer, but it's not without its critics. Luckiest Girl Alive is based on the novel by Jessica Knoll and centers on a woman who endured a series of traumatic events as a teenager, from surviving a school shooting to being gang-raped at 14. Although the movie has an R rating, some viewers were completely unprepared for the level of violence and are demanding a trigger warning be added.
TV & VIDEOS
theplaylist.net

‘The Penguin’: Colin Farrell Teases Opening Moments Of His Upcoming ‘Batman’ Spinoff Series

While we don’t know when Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson are going to get back together and start production on a sequel to “The Batman,” we know that we’ll be invited back to Gotham soon enough thanks to the first spinoff series, “The Penguin.” And now, thanks to that series’ star, Colin Farrell, we have an idea about when/how the show fits in the continuity.
TV SERIES
mailplus.co.uk

Music: One man lets down the band and sadly, that’s Bob Dylan

BOB Dylan is back on his never-ending tour, giving us the first chance in recorded history to go to a concert by an octogenarian Nobel Laureate. It ought to be an occasion, but you soon find, to paraphrase David Bowie, that the gig is a saddening bore. It does have...
Collider

Sydney Sweeney to Star in and Executive Produce 'The Caretaker' Adaptation

Deadline reports that Sydney Sweeney is officially set to star in and executive produce an upcoming adaptation of The Caretaker, based on the short story by Marcus Kliewer. Universal will distribute the film after acquiring the rights in a competitive bidding war. The film will follow a young woman who takes up a catetaker position she found on Craigslist, only to discover that her job is much bigger and more terrifying than she could ever have imagined.
digitalspy.com

50 Shades, Killing Eve and Marvel stars join Kenneth Branagh's next Poirot movie

The star-studded cast for Kenneth Branagh's next Hercule Poirot movie has been unveiled. Following on from 2017's Murder on the Orient Express and this year's Death on the Nile, A Haunting in Venice will be based on Agatha Christie's Hallowe'en Party, taking viewers to the iconic Italian city. Among those...
tvinsider.com

Essie Davis Lands Role in Netflix Adaptation of David Nicholls’ ‘One Day’

Game of Thrones alum Essie Davis has joined the cast of Netflix‘s upcoming adaptation of David Nicholls’ popular comic romance novel One Day. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Davis will play the mother of lead character Dexter Mayhew, Alison, who was previously portrayed by Patricia Clarkson in the 2002 film adaptation. The White Lotus star Leo Woodall is set to play Dexter, while This Is Going to Hurt breakout Ambika Mod will portray his love interest, Emma Morley.

