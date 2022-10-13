Read full article on original website
'The film wasn't fun': Brendan Fraser takes swipe at flop Tom Cruise-helmed The Mummy reboot - and admits he WOULD be open to reprising his role as Rick O'Connell in the franchise
Brendan Fraser has taken a swipe at Tom Cruise's critically-panned The Mummy reboot in a candid new interview. The actor, 53, who starred as adventurer Rick O'Connell in three of the hit franchise's films, said the 2017 box office flop 'lacked the fun' seen in 1999's The Mummy, 2001's The Mummy Returns and 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.
Christian Bale Had to ‘Isolate’ From Chris Rock on ‘Amsterdam’ Set: He Was ‘So Bloody Funny I Couldn’t Act’
Frequent method actor Christian Bale typically has no problem morphing into his characters on set. But on his latest film, David O. Russell’s “Amsterdam,” he ran into an obstacle: his co-star Chris Rock. Bale says the director had Rock tell him some stories while on set, but...
Christian Bale says the whole of Hollywood 'owes' their careers to Leonardo DiCaprio passing on movies they star in
Christian Bale says Leonardo DiCaprio is Hollywood's first-choice actor in any film. For example, the actor said the creators of "American Psycho" originally wanted DiCaprio to star. "To this day, any role that anybody gets, it's only because he's passed on it," Bale told GQ.
Russell Crowe looks dapper in a suit as he is named an ambassador of Rome and honoured in an Italian ceremony - as he takes a break from filming The Pope's Exorcist in the city
Actor Russell Crowe has been declared an ambassador of the Italian city, Rome, receiving a special plaque from the mayor during a ceremony on Friday. The Gladiator star, 58, who has been filming The Pope's Exorcist in the city in recent weeks, looked dapper in a navy blazer and trousers as he received the honour at the local city hall.
From Kevin Costner To Tom Hanks: Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Has Landed Her Next Big Screen Role
With Yellowstone’s fifth season set to take over television in November, having just unveiled its first big trailer, viewers are ready to watch Kelly Reilly bring Beth Dutton’s delectably ruthless energy back to the small screen. It looks like we don’t even have to wait until it debuts to learn where Reilly will next bring her talents. She’ll be trading off one Hollywood legend co-star in Kevin Costner for another in Tom Hanks, as she’s been tapped to join the latter in the upcoming Miramax and Sony drama Here.
Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls That Time Eddie Murphy Showed Up Late To The Trading Places Set And What Happened After
Jamie Lee Curtis recalled that time Eddie Murphy showed up late to the Trading Places set and what happened after.
Pierce Brosnan says he lost 'Batman' role to Michael Keaton after 'stupid' comment about the character's costume
"Black Adam" star Pierce Brosnan said on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" that the "best man" eventually got the part.
Jamie Lee Curtis Had a 'Tough Time' Making 'Knives Out' Because She Was 'Isolated' Much of the Time
As a seasoned scream queen, Jamie Lee Curtis has seen her fair share of twists in film — but Knives Out might take the cake. "It turned out to be this fantastic movie," Curtis, 63, raved to Entertainment Weekly of the 2019 hit comedy thriller, which featured an ensemble cast and was directed by Rian Johnson. "I would never have known that the movie we were making was the movie that we made."
netflixjunkie.com
Will Henry Cavill Reject the Role of James Bond for the Same Reason As Hugh Jackman?
Henry Cavill has become Hollywood’s IT boy ever since he stepped into the role of Superman in Man of Steel. The DC movie was a blockbuster after a series of flops and producers and studios alike were hoping to snatch the British to star in their movies. Since Daniel...
Colin Farrell looks suave as he shares a giggle with co-star Brendan Gleeson at The Banshees of Inisherin premiere during BFI London Film Festival
They've been busy promoting their brand new comedy-drama, The Banshees of Inisheri, all over the globe. And Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson were in high spirits as they shared a giggle while attending the British premiere of the film during the BFI London Film Festival. The co-stars put on typically...
Popculture
Netflix Fans Demand Trigger Warning for New Movie
The new Netflix movie starring Mila Kunis has been a success for the streamer, but it's not without its critics. Luckiest Girl Alive is based on the novel by Jessica Knoll and centers on a woman who endured a series of traumatic events as a teenager, from surviving a school shooting to being gang-raped at 14. Although the movie has an R rating, some viewers were completely unprepared for the level of violence and are demanding a trigger warning be added.
theplaylist.net
‘The Penguin’: Colin Farrell Teases Opening Moments Of His Upcoming ‘Batman’ Spinoff Series
While we don’t know when Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson are going to get back together and start production on a sequel to “The Batman,” we know that we’ll be invited back to Gotham soon enough thanks to the first spinoff series, “The Penguin.” And now, thanks to that series’ star, Colin Farrell, we have an idea about when/how the show fits in the continuity.
mailplus.co.uk
Music: One man lets down the band and sadly, that’s Bob Dylan
BOB Dylan is back on his never-ending tour, giving us the first chance in recorded history to go to a concert by an octogenarian Nobel Laureate. It ought to be an occasion, but you soon find, to paraphrase David Bowie, that the gig is a saddening bore. It does have...
‘The Watcher’: The Real Family Had Only 2 Requests About the Netflix Dramatization of Their Story
Find out more about the real family — Derek and Maria Broaddus who dealt with 'The Watcher' that inspired the new Netflix drama.
Collider
Sydney Sweeney to Star in and Executive Produce 'The Caretaker' Adaptation
Deadline reports that Sydney Sweeney is officially set to star in and executive produce an upcoming adaptation of The Caretaker, based on the short story by Marcus Kliewer. Universal will distribute the film after acquiring the rights in a competitive bidding war. The film will follow a young woman who takes up a catetaker position she found on Craigslist, only to discover that her job is much bigger and more terrifying than she could ever have imagined.
Emily Blunt is going to blow your mind in Prime Video’s new western The English
For those of us who love a well-made Western, the newly released trailer offering the first look at Prime Video’s forthcoming series The English is nothing less than two-and-a-half minutes of sheer, utter bliss. “I’ll tell you a story,” Emily Blunt’s aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke, says at the...
digitalspy.com
50 Shades, Killing Eve and Marvel stars join Kenneth Branagh's next Poirot movie
The star-studded cast for Kenneth Branagh's next Hercule Poirot movie has been unveiled. Following on from 2017's Murder on the Orient Express and this year's Death on the Nile, A Haunting in Venice will be based on Agatha Christie's Hallowe'en Party, taking viewers to the iconic Italian city. Among those...
‘House of the Dragon’: The Velaryons Are Black for Very Specific Reasons
Despite the anti-Blackness and racism that the actors are facing, there are important reasons why the Velaryons are Black that go beyond diversity.
netflixjunkie.com
‘The Winchesters’ Star Jensen Ackles Once Desired to Play a Role Opposite of Henry Cavill
For an actor to play one of the iconic heroes in Marvel or DC is a dream come true. And when you get to star opposite one of the biggest stars, it just gets better. Such was the wish of The Winchester star Jensen Ackles. The CW mainstay had once expressed his wish to star opposite Henry Cavill.
tvinsider.com
Essie Davis Lands Role in Netflix Adaptation of David Nicholls’ ‘One Day’
Game of Thrones alum Essie Davis has joined the cast of Netflix‘s upcoming adaptation of David Nicholls’ popular comic romance novel One Day. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Davis will play the mother of lead character Dexter Mayhew, Alison, who was previously portrayed by Patricia Clarkson in the 2002 film adaptation. The White Lotus star Leo Woodall is set to play Dexter, while This Is Going to Hurt breakout Ambika Mod will portray his love interest, Emma Morley.
