As is tradition with Late Night in the Phog, Kansas fans got their first look at KU’s basketball team in a white-on-blue scrimmage that showcases the new, and old, players on the Jayhawks’ roster. The 38th annual Late Night provided a mix of veteran players displaying new abilities and attitudes, and a look at the future of KU in the form of talented freshmen. Overall, KU returns eight scholarship players who were on the 2021-22 team, while also adding four scholarship freshmen and one transfer in Kevin McCullar.
NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners will not endure a four-game losing streak to start conference play for the second time in program history. Instead, they ended their first three-game losing streak since 1998 by topping the 19th-ranked Kansas Jayhawks 52-42 Saturday afternoon at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. They racked...
NORMAN, Okla. — No. 19 Kansas football dropped to 5-2 (2-2 Big 12) on Saturday with a 52-42 loss to Oklahoma. Both teams traded a pair of scores in the first quarter before Oklahoma fumbled and KU subsequently punted. Oklahoma was next to score and the Sooners didn't look back from there. Oklahoma led by as many as 21 points in the game but KU continued to fight to stay in the game.
