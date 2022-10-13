ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Self reacts to Kansas' Late Night in the Phog scrimmage, championship banner drop

As is tradition with Late Night in the Phog, Kansas fans got their first look at KU’s basketball team in a white-on-blue scrimmage that showcases the new, and old, players on the Jayhawks’ roster. The 38th annual Late Night provided a mix of veteran players displaying new abilities and attitudes, and a look at the future of KU in the form of talented freshmen. Overall, KU returns eight scholarship players who were on the 2021-22 team, while also adding four scholarship freshmen and one transfer in Kevin McCullar.
Everything Lance Leipold said after KU's loss to Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. — No. 19 Kansas football dropped to 5-2 (2-2 Big 12) on Saturday with a 52-42 loss to Oklahoma. Both teams traded a pair of scores in the first quarter before Oklahoma fumbled and KU subsequently punted. Oklahoma was next to score and the Sooners didn't look back from there. Oklahoma led by as many as 21 points in the game but KU continued to fight to stay in the game.
