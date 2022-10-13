As is tradition with Late Night in the Phog, Kansas fans got their first look at KU’s basketball team in a white-on-blue scrimmage that showcases the new, and old, players on the Jayhawks’ roster. The 38th annual Late Night provided a mix of veteran players displaying new abilities and attitudes, and a look at the future of KU in the form of talented freshmen. Overall, KU returns eight scholarship players who were on the 2021-22 team, while also adding four scholarship freshmen and one transfer in Kevin McCullar.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO