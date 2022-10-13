BALTIMORE -- Gov. Larry Hogan on Saturday touted the construction of a new multi-million-dollar interchange in Cecil County that is projected to reduce commercial traffic on local roads and provide economic benefits for the regional community, according to state officials.Hogan attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the $85 million interchange alongside Maryland Transportation Secretary and Maryland Transportation Authority Chairman James F. Ports Jr., and MDTA Executive Director Will Pines, officials said.The interchange will be built at I-95 and Cecil Avenue. It is projected to replace an existing two-lane overpass bridge on Belvidere Road with a wider structure featuring additional lanes and shoulders, according to state officials.Construction crews will make improvements to Belvidere Road to accommodate the interchange project, officials said. Belvidere Road will remain open throughout the construction period, according to officials."We are excited to be breaking ground on Cecil County's number one transportation priority: a brand-new interchange at I-95 and Belvidere Road," Hogan said of the ceremony. "Project design and utility work is wrapping up, making way for major construction this winter, and we expect this new interchange to open for traffic in the fall of 2025."

CECIL COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO