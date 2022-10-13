Read full article on original website
I-95 southbound reopens ahead of schedule after weekend work
I-95 Southbound will unexpectedly be open between Route 202 and Wilmington after DelDOT completed a weekend project ahead of schedule. DelDOT reopened the highway at around 3 a.m. Monday, completing a paving project they didn't expect to complete until 5 a.m. Tuesday, as they work to do the final major portion of the 2-year-long "Restore the Corridor" project.
Traffic Alert: Early morning crash shuts down Route 13 North near Middletown
Rider Airlifted After Motorcycle Crash In Northern Delaware Succumbs To Injuries
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Wilmington area on Sunday morning, according to Sergeant India Sturgis. Sturgis said on October 16, 2022, at approximately 11:45 a.m., an Aprilia motorcycle, operated by a 27-year-old Pennsylvania man was traveling southbound on Brandywine Creek Road from the area of Beaver Dam Road. As the motorcycle was traveling southbound, it entered a left curve. The motorcycle lost control and drifted off the west edge of the roadway. The motorcycle was unable to regain control and struck a large rock.
Wilmington Issues Weekly Traffic and Travel Advisory for Special Events, Street Repaving, Other Construction or Repair Projects
Real-time traffic and travel map available at City website and at the link below. Wilmington’s Public Works Department has compiled the attached list of streets on which construction or, maintenance will occur over the next week by the City itself, or by either DelDOT, Delmarva Power, or private contractors. The attached information is for Monday, October 17 through Friday, October 21, 2022.
Driving Through Delaware? Getting You Around I-95 Closure This Weekend
Give yourself some extra time and plan to take alternate routes this weekend as a stretch of busy Interstate 95 in Wilmington, Delaware, will be closed for road improvements. "Paving, striping and related work between the Exit 8/ US 202 interchange and the 2nd Street on-ramp will require the extended weekend closure of I-95 Southbound through Wilmington," DelDOT said in a news release.
One Killed, Two Seriously Injured In Middletown Crash Saturday
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Middletown area on early Saturday morning. On October 15, 2022, at approximately 4:23 a.m., a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling southbound on South Dupont Highway (Route 13). At the time, a 2018 Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on Route 13 within the left lane of travel and was proceeding north from the intersection with Hyetts Corner Road. In the area north of the Route 1 overpass the Dodge, for unknown reasons, left the roadway and entered into the grass median. The Dodge proceeded across the grass median and entered into the left lane of Route 13 northbound, directly into the path of the Ford. The Dodge struck the front and driver side of Ford for a point of impact. The Dodge then came to rest within the left lane of northbound Route 13 and the Ford came to a rest within the right shoulder of northbound Route 13.
VIDEO | Where history and nature meet, trail improvements and safety enhancements planned
Delaware's first State Park - Brandywine Springs - has been a New Castle County Park for years. So, perhaps it is a fitting partnership that was announced Monday that would improve park amenities and make it safer for people to get to the park without having to load into a vehicle and drive.
1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in Chester Twp.
CHESTER TOWNSHIP – One man has died in a two-vehicle accident Sunday in Clinton County, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. At approximately 2:35 p.m. Scott Craycraft, 55, of Springfield was operating a 2014 Jeep Wrangler northbound on SR 380 south of New Burlington Road in Chester Township, according to the OSHP.
Hogan celebrates start of construction on $85 million interchange in Cecil County
BALTIMORE -- Gov. Larry Hogan on Saturday touted the construction of a new multi-million-dollar interchange in Cecil County that is projected to reduce commercial traffic on local roads and provide economic benefits for the regional community, according to state officials.Hogan attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the $85 million interchange alongside Maryland Transportation Secretary and Maryland Transportation Authority Chairman James F. Ports Jr., and MDTA Executive Director Will Pines, officials said.The interchange will be built at I-95 and Cecil Avenue. It is projected to replace an existing two-lane overpass bridge on Belvidere Road with a wider structure featuring additional lanes and shoulders, according to state officials.Construction crews will make improvements to Belvidere Road to accommodate the interchange project, officials said. Belvidere Road will remain open throughout the construction period, according to officials."We are excited to be breaking ground on Cecil County's number one transportation priority: a brand-new interchange at I-95 and Belvidere Road," Hogan said of the ceremony. "Project design and utility work is wrapping up, making way for major construction this winter, and we expect this new interchange to open for traffic in the fall of 2025."
Wilmington announces parking enforcement overhaul
Wilmington Mayor Purzycki said his office is overhauling the city’s parking enforcement program. The mayor’s office says the revamp includes lowering parking ticket prices from $40 to $25, changing residential parking permits and improving signage and communications with the public. Residents have often complained about the city’s parking...
Delaware State Police charged Newark man with 5th DUI
A Newark man police say was charged with his 5th DUI offense is now behind bars. 60-year-old Marc Lynam ran his unregistered car into a ditch off Sunset Lake Road near Reybold Road minutes before before 1 p.m. Friday afternoon, Delaware State Police said. Before he lost control of the...
Delaware State Police recover stolen vehicle, firearms, power tools, drugs
CAMDEN WYOMING, Del. – 52-year-old Judy Goddard of Camden Wyoming is behind bars after being found inside stolen vehicle Saturday afternoon. Around 12:48 p.m. on October 15th, Delaware State Police troopers responded to the Royal Farms at 5456 North DuPont Highway in Dover for a reported stolen vehicle. The caller reported that a blue 1997 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from Maryland, and parked in the Royal Farms parking lot.
Popular Chadds Ford Eatery May Pop Up Elsewhere in Chester County
Hank's Place will temporarily reopen at the former site of Kennett Steak and Mushroom. Hank’s Place, a popular eatery in Chadds Ford owned by Kathryn and Anthony Young, has been trying to rebuild since it was destroyed by floodwaters from Hurricane Ida. Now, the couple has decided on a new location in the meantime, writes Rich Swartzmann for Chadds Ford Live.
COMING SOON - New Castle, Delaware Home!
This Colonial Style Home is hitting the market very soon! Boasting 3 beds and 1.5 baths, this home is perfect for small families and couples. Located in the beautiful community of Boothhurst, this property is ready for YOU!. Contact Collena Hope at (302)-645-9800 or email us at info@hope4housing.com for more...
Police Investigating Possible Shooting in Newark
NEWARL, Md.- Police were on the scene Saturday afternoon for a possible shooting in Newark. The Worcester County Sheriff's Office, along with several other agencies, were called to Basket Switch Rd. for a possible shooting. The scene has since been marked safe. No word on any injuries. There is no...
Updated: Police ID Victim in Dover Homicide
DOVER, Del - Police have released the name of a man who was shot to death early Sunday morning on South Bradford Street in Dover. Dover police identified the victim as Jesse Holley, 29, of Dover. Police said that just after 1 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 100...
Newark Gas Station Robbed At Gunpoint Friday Morning
The Delaware State Police are investigating the armed robbery of a Newark area gas station that occurred early this morning, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said the incident occurred at approximately 4:03 a.m., Friday, October 14, 2022, at the Shell gas station, located at 1148...
