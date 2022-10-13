Best NFL prop bets for every Week 6 game: Patrick Mahomes & Jalen Hurts have huge games, Mike Evans & Chris Godwin both score TDs

Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Joe Burrow's Mom's Outfit Going Viral Sunday
Welcome back to New Orleans, Burrow family. When the Burrow family was last in New Orleans, Joe was leading the LSU Tigers to a national championship. Sunday, Burrow is back, this time with the Cincinnati Bengals, who are taking on the New Orleans Saints. Ahead of kickoff in New Orleans,...
WATCH: Tom Brady reacts to Bucs' demoralizing loss vs. Steelers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were expected to roll over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, but instead limped to a 20-18 loss on the road. Despite facing a secondary decimated by injuries, Tom Brady and the Bucs offense struggled to move the ball all game long, managing just 243 yards through the air.
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Here is what Chiefs fans were saying following KC’s 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills
Chiefs fans shared their thoughts about the team following Sunday’s loss to the Bills.
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day
Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
NFL World Calling For Coach To Be Fired This Afternoon
Cleveland Browns fans are fed up. Sunday afternoon, Browns fans are calling for their defensive coordinator, Joe Woods, to be fired. The Browns are losing to the Patriots, 10-3, on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland fans are very fed up with their defensive coaching staff. "I am not a fan of people...
Dallas Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy blasted for team’s laughable first-half performance
Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys entered Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles in the midst of a four-game winning
NFL Odds: Bills vs. Chiefs prediction, odds and pick – 10/16/2022
The Buffalo Bills will attempt to gain revenge on the team that eliminated them last season as they face off with the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. It’s the best matchup of the year, and time to check out our NFL odds series with a Bills-Chiefs prediction and pick.
Look: Patrick Mahomes' Wife, Brittany, Shares Disturbing News
There are a lot of positives that come with being a star NFL quarterback, or being married to one. Unfortunately, there are some negatives, too. Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, shared one of those negatives on social media this weekend. "Informative tweet, Trying...
Kirk Cousins spotted wearing multiple diamond chains
Cousins, who says he's not cool, is changing the narrative.
Rumor: Christian McCaffrey trade talks heating up with 4 teams expressing interest
The Carolina Panthers are expected to press forward with a rebuild and potentially blow up the roster ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. That could see star running back Christian McCaffrey on the move via trade, and soon. With the deadline looming, McCaffrey trade talks have reportedly begun to heat up, and the latest reports, via, indicate there are four teams at the forefront of his market. According to Jonathan Jones, the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills, and Denver Broncos are among the teams that have shown interest in a trade for the Panthers RB.
Sporting News
Cameron Brate injury update: Buccaneers tight end carted off with concussion after scary hit vs. Steelers
Buccaneers vs. Steelers had a scary moment late in the third quarter, when Bucs tight end Cameron Brate took what looked like a relatively routine hit over the middle of the field and stayed down for over five minutes while being attended to. Brate was eventually stretchered off the field...
profootballnetwork.com
Final NFL Week 6 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Sizing Up Kenneth Walker III, Eno Benjamin, and Others
Hello, everybody. Here’s our final look at our NFL Week 6 predictions and picks for the remaining 13 games. The following NFL betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 6 Picks and Predictions. Each week of the NFL...
Sporting News
Cooper Rush vs. Dak Prescott stats: Debunking the Cowboys' 'QB controversy' by the numbers
It appears the Cowboys lead a charmed life when it comes to their quarterbacks. One one hand, they have Dak Prescott, whom most people would agree is clearly the top signal-caller on the roster. On the other, they have backup Cooper Rush, who has led the Cowboys to a 4-0 record in place of the injured Prescott. Including a winning start last season, Rush is just the 14th quarterback in NFL history to begin his career 5-0 as a starter.
Kirk Cousins Gets Iced Out Again￼
In what’s becoming a weekly tradition, Minnesota Vikings quarterback again was donning some new ice following a victory. Fresh off a win against the Miami Dolphins, Kevin O’Connell’s signal caller was again looking too clean with some jewelry from teammates. Following the game, cornerback Chandon Sullivan posted...
Stephen A. Smith labels the Bills as the 2nd best team in NFL (video)
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, like many, hold the Bills as one of the best teams in the NFL. Currently he has them ranked as the No. 2 team in his power rankings. On a recent episode of the morning program “First Take,” Smith did so despite some personal feelings being hurt.
NFL・
Sporting News
What channel is Bills vs. Chiefs on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 6 game
You don't need a crystal ball to see a potential AFC championship game preview. You just have to turn on your TV on Sunday afternoon and flip to CBS to see Patrick Mahomes and the new-look Chiefs face off against the insanely talented Josh Allen and the Bills in a preview of what may come this January.
