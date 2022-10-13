Photos: Biden in town to tout infrastructure, makes stop at Tacos 1986
By Irfan Khan
Los Angeles Times
4 days ago
LOS ANGELES — The president is in town.
Those words are enough to strike fear in the heart of any commuter in the Southland. Turns out, reducing traffic congestion was part of the reason President Biden was in town.
Officially, he is visiting the West Coast to tout his infrastructure bill and show support to local Democratic candidates. On Thursday, he also made an impromptu stop at a Westwood taco shop and attended a fundraiser.
Look out, Orange County commuters. He’s headed your way Friday.
President Joe Biden on Thursday visited Tacos 1986 in Westwood where he picked up an order of chicken quesadillas. “Takeout order for Bass,” he can be seen saying in the video, referring to Representative Karen Bass, who accompanied him to the taco shop. The visit was tweeted out on the President’s official Twitter account. […]
