Photos: Biden in town to tout infrastructure, makes stop at Tacos 1986

A construction crew listens to President Biden on Thursday at the site for the future terminus of the Metro D (Purple) Line near the Veterans Affairs West Los Angeles campus. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

LOS ANGELES — The president is in town.

Those words are enough to strike fear in the heart of any commuter in the Southland. Turns out, reducing traffic congestion was part of the reason President Biden was in town.

Officially, he is visiting the West Coast to tout his infrastructure bill and show support to local Democratic candidates. On Thursday, he also made an impromptu stop at a Westwood taco shop and attended a fundraiser.

Look out, Orange County commuters. He’s headed your way Friday.

President Biden, mayoral candidate Karen Bass, center, and L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis, right, make a stop at Tacos 1986 in Westwood. (Eli Stokols / Los Angeles Times)

President Biden, with mayoral candidate Karen Bass, visits a Metro subway construction site in Los Angeles to tout federal investments aimed at bolstering the nation’s infrastructure. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

A guest gets his selfie with President Biden at the construction site. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)