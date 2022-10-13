ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Biden in town to tout infrastructure, makes stop at Tacos 1986

By Irfan Khan
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago
A construction crew listens to President Biden on Thursday at the site for the future terminus of the Metro D (Purple) Line near the Veterans Affairs West Los Angeles campus. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

LOS ANGELES — The president is in town.

Those words are enough to strike fear in the heart of any commuter in the Southland. Turns out, reducing traffic congestion was part of the reason President Biden was in town.

Officially, he is visiting the West Coast to tout his infrastructure bill and show support to local Democratic candidates. On Thursday, he also made an impromptu stop at a Westwood taco shop and attended a fundraiser.

Look out, Orange County commuters. He’s headed your way Friday.

President Biden, mayoral candidate Karen Bass, center, and L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis, right, make a stop at Tacos 1986 in Westwood. (Eli Stokols / Los Angeles Times)
President Biden, with mayoral candidate Karen Bass, visits a Metro subway construction site in Los Angeles to tout federal investments aimed at bolstering the nation’s infrastructure. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
A guest gets his selfie with President Biden at the construction site. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
President Biden chats with construction crew members at the site for the future terminus of the Metro D (Purple) Line. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 11

Patriot987
4d ago

traffic, really? what about tent city? how about addressing everyone in the community

Chasing Waterfalls
3d ago

The 'hardhat' wearing construction crew , were in reality --->- straight from Central Casting ! Paid extras ! None of whom could speak or understand english. ( Hollywood Hollywood.....what's your dream )

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

