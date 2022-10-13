ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The LA Clippers Have Waived Three Players

By Joey Linn
 4 days ago

The Clippers have waived Malik Fitts, Xavier Moon, and Nate Darling

In an unsurprising move, the LA Clippers announce that they have waived Malik Fitts, Xavier Moon, and Nate Darling. All three players were with the team throughout training camp and the pre-season, and will likely now join the G-League Clippers.

With only one roster spot remaining, it makes sense for the Clippers to either leave that open, or give it to Moses Brown to start the season. While Brown does not project to be a key contributor at any point in the season, his size can serve as an emergency option at backup center, with the team likely opting to go small with their first bench group.

Ty Lue alluded to this being the plan at a recent practice, telling reporters that the team's current focus is removing Ivica Zubac midway through the first quarter so he can return with the bench unit. While he sits, the Clippers will go small, rather than opting for Moses Brown minutes.

With his solid play in the pre-season, Moussa Diabate would seemingly be the better option between he and Brown; however, with the team already set on going small, it makes more sense for Diabate to start in the G-League so he can get consistent minutes and development.

For Fitts, Moon, and Darling, all three players were solid throughout camp, but never had much of an opportunity to make the team. They will now continue their journey in the G-League, or perhaps get picked up elsewhere.

