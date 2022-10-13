ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Couple married for 75 years reveal shocking secret to successful union

By Andrew Court
 4 days ago

This couple’s long marriage is based on love — a love of arguing.

Josephine and Alfred Waterfield — who are both 100 years old and who recently celebrated their 75th anniversary — have kept their union in tip-top shape for most of a century thanks to daily disputes, their family says.

“They’d say the secret to a happy marriage and reaching 100 is to have a row every day,” the couple’s son, Allen, 74, told UK news outlet the Express on Thursday. “They are like that, nothing serious, just a bicker.”

Alfred, who is set to turn 101 next month, agreed with his son that the trivial tiffs were what helped him stay married to Josephine — but he didn’t divulge exactly what they squabbled about.

“It’s rare nowadays to see marriages last so long, so they got something right, and it’s lovely,” Allen added. “There’s some hope for us all.”

Alfred and Josephine — who are both British and reside in the East Midlands — met in a pub way back in 1938, with the two going on to serve in World War II.
The pair are pictured earlier this month with two of their four children. Josephine was celebrating her 100th birthday.
The centenarian also stated that the secret to both of their long lives is a daily drink.

“They both have a Baileys every night before they go to bed,” son Allen revealed.

He also claimed his father — who is a former steelworker — also loves lots of other types of alcohol.

“He also likes whisky, it’s his drink. He actually has a whisky chaser and a beer every day with his lunch and says that does him good,” Allen stated.

According to the couple’s son, the secret to Alfred and Josephine’s long lives is a daily drink.
Alfred was a Marine, while Josephine joined the Women’s Land Army — a rural workforce designed to boost Britain’s food production during the conflict.

The pair went on to wed in 1947, before welcoming four children.

In April, they celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary, and Josephine marked her 100th birthday on Oct. 4.

In addition to their four children, the couple have four grandchildren, and multiple family members were on hand to celebrate at the local nursing home where the pair now reside.

During World War II, Josephine joined the Women’s Land Army — a rural workforce to boost Britain’s food production during the conflict.
“It was a fantastic time,” Allen said of the celebrations, which took place with relatives who traveled from as far as Australia.

Meanwhile, employees at the nursing home where Alfred and Josephine live say the couple are still madly in love with one another — despite the daily bickering.

“We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable husband and wife,” one worker said. “Alf and Jo are wonderful residents who always have an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more as they break into their next century.”

