Paso Robles, CA

Annual Golden Oak Honey & Pumpkin Festival returns

By Ashlee Owings
KSBY News
 4 days ago
Anyone who enjoys collectibles, crafts, and garden art as well as all things honey, and pumpkin are invited to the annual Golden Oak Honey & Pumpkin Festival.

This takes place on Saturday, October 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Downtown City Park, in Paso Robles on 11th and Spring Streets.

Admission is free to the public.

More than 70 vendors located throughout the park will offer everything from honey, garden art, handmade jewelry, birdhouses, antique glassware and more.

Attendees can hunt for that perfect treasure with the holidays just around the corner. There will also be free honey samples.

Other features include free yoga, honey information, a demonstration hive, seminars and a pumpkin pie-eating contest.

Vendor spaces are still available at $75 for a 15-foot by 15-foot space.

For more information or vendor space, call (805) 238-4103 or visit. pasoroblesdowntown.org.

KSBY News

