Washington, DC

Shore News Network

D.C. Argument Results In Stabbing, Suspect Arrested

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A verbal altercation between two men escalated into a stabbing in Northwest D.C. Thursday afternoon. During the argument, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim. He then left the scene. This incident happened at approximately 5:18 pm on the 3100 Block of 16th Street. The victim was brought to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. 30-year-old Renard Richardson, of DC, was arrested on Saturday and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. The post D.C. Argument Results In Stabbing, Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Pitbull mix puppy stolen at gunpoint found, reunited with owner in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A puppy that was stolen at gunpoint in Northeast D.C. last week has been found and reunited with her owner, DC Police says. The dog was stolen around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 4500 block of Polk Street NE. Police say the suspect approached the victim, took out a gun and demanded the victim's dog. The victim complied.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

D.C. Armed Robbery Suspects Caught On Camera

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery on Thursday night in the city’s Northwest section. Police are asking for help identifying the suspects. The suspects approached an employee at the 4600 Block of Wisconsin Avenue at 9:43 pm. They displayed handguns and demanded money from the cash register. They then forced open the register, grabbed the money, and fled the scene. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects. If you have any information about this incident or can recognize these individuals, please take no action but call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your The post D.C. Armed Robbery Suspects Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

32-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 32-year-old man was shot to death shortly after midnight yesterday morning in Southeast, D.C. At 12:10 am, the DC Metro Police received a report of the sound of gunshots. When they arrived at the 2500 Block of Pomeroy Road, they discovered 32-year-old Jamontate Brown suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 32-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

Police search for armed rape suspect in Vienna

Fairfax County police are asking for the community’s help to identify an armed rape suspect. Detectives continue to investigate a rape that occurred on Oct. 1 at a hotel in the 8600 block of Westwood Center Drive in Vienna. Officers responded at 5:30 p.m., after receiving a report of a man that sexually assaulted a woman and brandished a firearm, police said in a news release.
VIENNA, VA
fox5dc.com

Police on the scene of shooting in Woodbrige

WASHINGTON - Police are responding to the 5200 block of Mansfield Ct. in Woodbridge, VA following the report of a shooting. Residents in the area can expect a heavy police presence as the investigation continues. This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
NBC Washington

Police Respond to Shooting in Woodbridge

Prince William County police are at the scene of a shooting in Woodbridge, Virginia. It’s unclear what led to the gunfire on Mansfield Court of how many people were injured. People in the area can expect to see a large police presence. Stay with News4 for more on this...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
mymcmedia.org

Man Stabbed Following Altercation in Downtown Silver Spring

A man was stabbed following an altercation in Downtown Silver Spring Sunday night, according to authorities. At approximately 8:14 p.m., Montgomery County Police responded to the area of Ellsworth Drive and Fenton Street for the report of a stabbing of an adult male. “It appears that two adult males were...
SILVER SPRING, MD
